Read full article on original website
Related
WRBI Radio
Batesville Homecoming Parade Route
Batesville, IN — The Batesville High School Homecoming Parade route map is below. The lineup for the parade begins on Columbus Avenue at 4:30 pm in front of Batesville Intermediate School. The parade will kick off at 5:00 pm.
wdrb.com
4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
linknky.com
1.2M square-foot building proposed near Hebron subdivision
Developers are proposing to build a 1.26 million-square-foot industrial building that borders a Hebron neighborhood with over 250 homes. The proposal was discussed at the Boone County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday and members of the Little Hill Crossing neighborhood were present to express their concerns to the board and developers. The development is proposed between Old Graves Road and Petersburg Road. Following the revision requests at the Sept. 7 meeting, the building size has been reduced by 20%, at 1.26 million square feet instead of the original 1.5 million square feet.
eaglecountryonline.com
Main Street Aurora Welcomes New Businesses to Third Street
Third Street is filled with retail, service, fraternal and eateries. (Aurora, Ind.) - Saturday, August 27th Third Street was all the Rage when Main Street Aurora and the City of Aurora welcomed five businesses to its downtown. Two of the city’s newest businesses; state of the art All American Laundry...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
Beechmont Bridge Connector open after years of planning, construction
Great Parks of Hamilton County has completed a new trail section which adds to existing trails and creates a dedicated pedestrian path stretching from downtown Cincinnati to Springfield.
WISH-TV
Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
'The caboose is staying': Daughter honoring her father's legacy in McCordsville
A piece of history in Hancock County was torn down earlier this month, but something new is on the way. The new owner is now honoring the legacy of her late father.
Climb Aboard the USS Nightmare in KY for a Terrifying Night on the Ohio River
It's Halloween season and you already have a list as long as your arm of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's best haunted houses that you're ready to explore. And the list isn't short, right? Well, let me ask you...is there a haunted riverboat on that list? Perhaps, one called The William S. Mitchell?" The one that's been dubbed the USS Nightmare and has been scaring patrons for three decades? Well, if not, let's get you a Sharpie and we'll go from there.
WRBI Radio
Vici Sue Hodge
Vici Sue Hodge, 67, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away, Monday September 19, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She was born December 8, 1954, in Columbus, OH, daughter of the late James Loper and Marjorie (Smith) Byers. She worked as a Computer Analyst, retiring after over 20 years of service. Vici loved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvxu.org
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
WRBI Radio
Bernard H. Roelker
Bernard H. Roelker, age 87 of Morris and formerly of Cincinnati, died Monday, September 12, 2022 at The Waters of Batesville. Born June 22, 1935 in Cincinnati, he is the son of Ella (Nee: Schwing) and Frank Roekler. He married Carolyn Schlesing and worked 30 years for The Kroger Company as a produce clerk, retiring in 1990.
WRBI Radio
Severe storms topple trees, power lines
— Heavy storms that rolled through Southeastern Indiana Wednesday evening left behind downed trees and power lines in some places. Ripley County Communications reported a number of trees and power lines toppled by the storms, especially along US 50 from Holton into Versailles. There were also reports of damage and...
WRBI Radio
State Road 229 project continues into Monday thanks to weather delays
— Weather delays have forced INDOT contractor Paul H. Rohe Construction to continue the milling and repaving project on State Road 229 in Batesville into early next week. The work is taking place south of State Road 46 and continues to Boehringer Street between Main and Smith until Monday (September 26).
WRBI Radio
Greensburg Girls Soccer
The matchup between Greensburg and Franklin County started with one of Greensburg’s Seniors recognizing an influential faculty member that made a difference in her life. Senior Macey Smith honored Mr. Bryan Dixon. Smith stated, “You always inspired me to try my best and never give up, whether that was in the classroom, on the soccer field, or anywhere else… The way you care for all of your students is admirable and when I graduate college and start my career, I hope to have that same kindness and genuine nature that you have. Thank you for everything you taught me and helped me through the years. I wouldn’t have made it to this year without you.”
Fox 19
Woman dies days after NKY crash
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence woman died Wednesday from injuries she suffered days earlier in a crash. Rosemary Newberry, 82, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being injured in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 17 on Bromley Crescent Springs Road in Crescent Springs, according to the Villa Hills Police Department.
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
Mobile home destroyed, power lines downed by severe weather in Rush County
RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Several homes were damaged and trees knocked down after severe weather passed through Rush County Wednesday evening. Rush County EMA Director Charles Kemker confirmed that more than a 1,000 people were without power because of downed trees and power poles being damaged. Several homes were reported damaged, with at least one mobile […]
Comments / 0