The matchup between Greensburg and Franklin County started with one of Greensburg’s Seniors recognizing an influential faculty member that made a difference in her life. Senior Macey Smith honored Mr. Bryan Dixon. Smith stated, “You always inspired me to try my best and never give up, whether that was in the classroom, on the soccer field, or anywhere else… The way you care for all of your students is admirable and when I graduate college and start my career, I hope to have that same kindness and genuine nature that you have. Thank you for everything you taught me and helped me through the years. I wouldn’t have made it to this year without you.”

GREENSBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO