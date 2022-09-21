ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Texas Tech LB Bryce Ramirez back home after gruesome injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez is back in Texas five days after breaking his left leg in a gruesome injury sustained during a game at North Carolina State. Ramirez, who is from the Houston area, returned to Lubbock on Thursday, greeted at the airport by...
LUBBOCK, TX
cw39.com

Houston, Rice face off for Bayou Bucket on Saturday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The battle for the Bayou Bucket is back on this Saturday as Houston and Rice face off at TDECU Stadium with the Cougars looking to bounce back from two tough losses, while the Owls look for another big upset. Houston (1-2) is coming off an overtime...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!

HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
Talk 1340

Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22

Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
LUBBOCK, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Baptist University changes name to Houston Christian University

HOUSTON – President Dr. Robert Sloan announced Wednesday the name change of the former “Houston Baptist University” to “Houston Christian University.”. The announcement, which was delivered to the faculty and staff, detailed that the athletics programs will be referred to as “HCU” in all official department printed materials – traditional and digital – effective immediately.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Houston
cw39.com

First day of Fall brings ‘SWEAT’er weather to Memorial Park, Houston

KIAH (CW39) – Fall starts this evening at 8:03 p.m., but these summer-like temperatures are here to stay. There is no ‘running away’ from this Texas heat in our forecast today. Highs rise into the upper 90s this afternoon, and our air quality will deteriorate this afternoon. This calls for fair/ poor running conditions on my watch after 12 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall arrives in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s (AVTT) Vietnam Wall arrived at Memorial Circle on Texas Tech University’s (TTU) campus Wednesday afternoon. There was a three-volley salute during the opening ceremony Wednesday, and there will be one more during the closing ceremony at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. The salute is a key […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Broken Leg#High School Football#American Football#College Football#Texas Tech Lb#Espn#Wolf Pack Nation
KCBD

2 injured in crash on 50th and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
LUBBOCK, TX
Explore Houston

Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?

I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
cw39.com

TONIGHT: City sponsoring event celebrating Houston’s disabled community

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The City of Houston’s annual Disability, Unity, and Pride Celebration entitled, “Crip Saturday Night Live: Healing Ableism Through the Power of Humor” event is happening tonight!. This event is a collaborative effort between the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, the Houston Commission...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy