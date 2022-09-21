Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Texas Tech LB Bryce Ramirez back home after gruesome injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez is back in Texas five days after breaking his left leg in a gruesome injury sustained during a game at North Carolina State. Ramirez, who is from the Houston area, returned to Lubbock on Thursday, greeted at the airport by...
cw39.com
Houston, Rice face off for Bayou Bucket on Saturday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The battle for the Bayou Bucket is back on this Saturday as Houston and Rice face off at TDECU Stadium with the Cougars looking to bounce back from two tough losses, while the Owls look for another big upset. Houston (1-2) is coming off an overtime...
Lubbock business shares parking frustration ahead of Texas Tech game day
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders play a sold out game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday which means up to 60,000 fans will soon be scrambling to find a perfect parking spot. Several fans have previously returned from the game to find their car has been towed after parking in the parking lots of […]
cw39.com
Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22
Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Baptist University changes name to Houston Christian University
HOUSTON – President Dr. Robert Sloan announced Wednesday the name change of the former “Houston Baptist University” to “Houston Christian University.”. The announcement, which was delivered to the faculty and staff, detailed that the athletics programs will be referred to as “HCU” in all official department printed materials – traditional and digital – effective immediately.
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: on track for cooler, drier air next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record heat is possible for Houston this week as we’re in the midst of a stretch of days with high temperatures well into the 90s. The hottest, ironically, could be today on the first official day of fall with a forecast high of 98 for Houston.
cw39.com
First day of Fall brings ‘SWEAT’er weather to Memorial Park, Houston
KIAH (CW39) – Fall starts this evening at 8:03 p.m., but these summer-like temperatures are here to stay. There is no ‘running away’ from this Texas heat in our forecast today. Highs rise into the upper 90s this afternoon, and our air quality will deteriorate this afternoon. This calls for fair/ poor running conditions on my watch after 12 p.m.
cw39.com
14 Texas taco spots serve the all-time best tacos in the country, Yelp reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to Texas cuisine a few food items come to mind, barbecue and Tex-Mex. There’s no doubt some of the best of these two food worlds can be found anywhere in the Lone Star State. Recently a list of the top 100 taco...
Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall arrives in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s (AVTT) Vietnam Wall arrived at Memorial Circle on Texas Tech University’s (TTU) campus Wednesday afternoon. There was a three-volley salute during the opening ceremony Wednesday, and there will be one more during the closing ceremony at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. The salute is a key […]
KCBD
2 injured in crash on 50th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
cw39.com
Hired goats are clearing unnatural vegetation from Houston city park
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The word “goat” is often used these days as an acronym for “greatest of all time”. The Houston Parks and Recreation Department believes goats are the greatest way to clear unnatural vegetation from F.M. Law Park near Hobby Airport. They hired a...
Suck It, Adam Levine: Here Are 43 Hot Chicks From Lubbock Who Listen to Metal
Adam "Steamy Turd" Levine, who apparently cheats on his model wife and definitely makes the worst music of all time, said that there are no hot chicks who listen to metal. Except, of course, the hot metal chick he was cheating on his wife with. You can read that whole hot mess here.
Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?
I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
Let’s Take a Big Peek Inside the Most Expensive Home in Houston, TX Today
So, if you're clicking this you're probably like me and just curious about Houston's $60 million dollar home. If you could actually afford it, you probably our perusing radio station websites for your next giant-a$$ mansion. Of course homes like this English manor exist in one of the largest U.S....
cw39.com
TONIGHT: City sponsoring event celebrating Houston’s disabled community
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The City of Houston’s annual Disability, Unity, and Pride Celebration entitled, “Crip Saturday Night Live: Healing Ableism Through the Power of Humor” event is happening tonight!. This event is a collaborative effort between the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, the Houston Commission...
This Is Texas' Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today after a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
