Deadly crash involving motorcycle blocking N. Braeswood at 610 W. Loop
SkyEye captured video at the scene showing the motorcycle tipped over and in pieces in the middle of the intersection.
Click2Houston.com
15-20 horses burned to death, others injured in barn fire in northeast Houston: HFD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after several horses were reportedly burned to death and some were injured in a barn fire in northeast Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Officials with HFD received calls about a fire in the 4800 block of Linn Street around...
cw39.com
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in north Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail after waving a gun and holding police at bay on Thursday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 15700 block of Greendale. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was pointing a gun at people around his home. That’s when they called for help.
cw39.com
Elderly woman, dog, perish in house fire in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An 83-year-old woman and a dog were killed after the woman’s house caught fire. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Friday morning, as Cy-Fair firefighters responded to a home near Donna Drive and Bittmore Road. The woman was found in her living room,...
fox26houston.com
Second suspect arrested following deadly shooting outside Houston nightclub
HOUSTON - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Houston nightclub that occurred on Saturday night. Houston police said Jorge Antonio Cruz, 20, is in custody and charged with capital murder. According to police, the incident began with an armed robbery...
fox26houston.com
Arrest made in connection to deadly Galveston shooting where man found shot to death in truck
GALVESTON, Texas - Officials have a man behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting in Galveston, where another man was found dead in his truck. It all started on Sunday, July 28 in the 7200 block of Heards Ln where officers with the Galveston PD were called for reports of shots fired. Responding law enforcement there found a black truck crashed into a fence with a man, later identified as Lyzhon Bankston, 28, with several gunshot wounds.
Bicyclist killed after driver intentionally hits him with vehicle following fight, Galveston police say
GALVESTON, Texas – A driver is facing charges after he allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist with his vehicle on purpose following an argument in Galveston Wednesday evening, Galveston police said. Roy Gonzales, 60, has been charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Cody Compian, according to the...
cw39.com
Deputy, suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting outside downtown nightclub
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation into a suspicious vehicle turned into an officer-involved shooting outside of a Downtown Houston nightclub early Thursday morning. A Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy working an off-duty security job patrolling the parking lot at Playground at 2415 Main Street approached the burnt orange Dodge Charger around 1:20 a.m. to question the driver.
1 Officer, 1 Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials reported that a Houston police officer was at the intersection of Cavalcade Street and Irvington Boulevard in [..]
onscene.tv
Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver | Houston
09.19.2022 | 2:19 AM | HOUSTON – HPD units are investigating a fatal crash. One vehicle was involved in flames. Multiple vehicles are involved. Per caller, a car hit an 18 wheeler and caught fire. Investigation is underway. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DPS AIR 102 HAS BUSY DAY-SAVING K-9’S AND CATCHING BAD GUYS
Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Police seeking man wanted for attempting to rob ATM customer in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police need the community’s help in finding a man who allegedly attempted to rob a customer who was withdrawing cash from an ATM machine in July. It happened in the 9100 block of Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston on July 18. Details on the outcome...
KHOU
Woman dead, another person injured in shooting in Atascocita neighborhood
A woman is dead and another person was injured Thursday in a shooting in an Atascocita neighborhood. The gunman in this shooting may have been shot by deputies.
cw39.com
HPD identifies suspect charged with murders of man, toddler left in SUV
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released the name of the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man, while taking his SUV and leaving a 2-year-old child to die in the vehicle. Bolanle Fadario, 38, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Surveillance video shows shooting of dad killed with toddler in backseat; bond set for suspect
HOUSTON — A 38-year-old man charged in the deaths of a Houston dad and his 2-year-old son made his first court appearance Thursday where a judge gave him a high bond. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah, according to court documents. Fadairo was also charged with tampering with evidence because investigators said he tried to get rid of text messages.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Southwest Freeway at Loop 610 West will be closed during the next two weekends
Significant portions of one of Houston’s most well-traveled freeway intersections will be closed during the next two weekends. Both the northbound and southland main lanes on Interstate 69 — known locally as the Southwest Freeway — will be closed at their intersection with Loop 610 West in the Galleria area from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). They also will be closed from 8 p.m. Sept. 30 through 5 a.m. Oct. 3.
cw39.com
HPD: Man charged with murder in case of dead man, toddler
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who was questioned in the deaths of a man and a toddler that was left in a stolen car has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence, police said Wednesday afternoon. Police had said that the 38-year-old man was a person of interest...
