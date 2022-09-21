ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Man arrested after SWAT standoff in north Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail after waving a gun and holding police at bay on Thursday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 15700 block of Greendale. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was pointing a gun at people around his home. That’s when they called for help.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Elderly woman, dog, perish in house fire in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An 83-year-old woman and a dog were killed after the woman’s house caught fire. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Friday morning, as Cy-Fair firefighters responded to a home near Donna Drive and Bittmore Road. The woman was found in her living room,...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
North Houston, TX
fox26houston.com

Second suspect arrested following deadly shooting outside Houston nightclub

HOUSTON - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Houston nightclub that occurred on Saturday night. Houston police said Jorge Antonio Cruz, 20, is in custody and charged with capital murder. According to police, the incident began with an armed robbery...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Arrest made in connection to deadly Galveston shooting where man found shot to death in truck

GALVESTON, Texas - Officials have a man behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting in Galveston, where another man was found dead in his truck. It all started on Sunday, July 28 in the 7200 block of Heards Ln where officers with the Galveston PD were called for reports of shots fired. Responding law enforcement there found a black truck crashed into a fence with a man, later identified as Lyzhon Bankston, 28, with several gunshot wounds.
cw39.com

Deputy, suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting outside downtown nightclub

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation into a suspicious vehicle turned into an officer-involved shooting outside of a Downtown Houston nightclub early Thursday morning. A Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy working an off-duty security job patrolling the parking lot at Playground at 2415 Main Street approached the burnt orange Dodge Charger around 1:20 a.m. to question the driver.
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver | Houston

09.19.2022 | 2:19 AM | HOUSTON – HPD units are investigating a fatal crash. One vehicle was involved in flames. Multiple vehicles are involved. Per caller, a car hit an 18 wheeler and caught fire. Investigation is underway. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DPS AIR 102 HAS BUSY DAY-SAVING K-9’S AND CATCHING BAD GUYS

Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Surveillance video shows shooting of dad killed with toddler in backseat; bond set for suspect

HOUSTON — A 38-year-old man charged in the deaths of a Houston dad and his 2-year-old son made his first court appearance Thursday where a judge gave him a high bond. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah, according to court documents. Fadairo was also charged with tampering with evidence because investigators said he tried to get rid of text messages.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Southwest Freeway at Loop 610 West will be closed during the next two weekends

Significant portions of one of Houston’s most well-traveled freeway intersections will be closed during the next two weekends. Both the northbound and southland main lanes on Interstate 69 — known locally as the Southwest Freeway — will be closed at their intersection with Loop 610 West in the Galleria area from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). They also will be closed from 8 p.m. Sept. 30 through 5 a.m. Oct. 3.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Man charged with murder in case of dead man, toddler

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who was questioned in the deaths of a man and a toddler that was left in a stolen car has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence, police said Wednesday afternoon. Police had said that the 38-year-old man was a person of interest...
HOUSTON, TX

