Washington, DC

Prison Time For Woman Damaging Iowa Pipeline

Des Moines, Iowa (AP) A federal judge has sentenced an Arizona woman to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017. The judge also ordered 32 year old...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Reports 10,000 COVID Deaths During Pandemic

(AP) State officials report this week that more than 10,000 people have died with COVID-19 infections in Iowa. Iowa data updated on Wednesday shows 10,051 deaths associated with the viral infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the state averages eight deaths a day when measured as a...
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission Offers Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is launching a statewide portal for members of the public to voluntarily exclude themselves from participating in gaming activities in Nebraska. The portal will include the Nebraska voluntary self-exclusion program and other problem gaming resources. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission encourages the public...
NEBRASKA STATE
THE GOOD LIFE: What's the best/worst thing about living in Nebraska?

According to WalletHub.com, Nebraska ranks as the 9th happiest state in America. All 50 states were ranked based on 30 different metrics, including:. Emotional and physical health. Career satisfaction. Unemployment. Life expectancy. Depression. Sleep. Weather. Join the conversation with "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" on 106 KIX. Call the show...
NEBRASKA STATE

