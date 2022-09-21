ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun Barrel City, TX

1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Gun Barrel City (Gun Barrel City, TX)

 2 days ago

According to the police department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Gun Barrel City.

The officials stated that a white Ford Escape was heading eastbound on Highway 334 when it crossed the two-way left-turn [..]

