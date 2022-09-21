On Monday, The Dark Horses of Clinton took on their rival the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs. At the practice session before the game, you could see the competitiveness in both teams as they prepared for what was sure to be an explosive match. The Lady Horses entered the match off a pair of shutout victories and were looking to add another to their streak. Clinton would go on to defeat Wallace in this nailbiter of a match 3-2.

CLINTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO