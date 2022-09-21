Read full article on original website
Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortageHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
Gridiron Preview: Week 6
Welcome to Week 6, football fans! It’s remarkable how fast the season is progressing as we are officially right at the halfway point of
Sampson Independent
Clinton survives, keeps streak alive
On Monday, The Dark Horses of Clinton took on their rival the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs. At the practice session before the game, you could see the competitiveness in both teams as they prepared for what was sure to be an explosive match. The Lady Horses entered the match off a pair of shutout victories and were looking to add another to their streak. Clinton would go on to defeat Wallace in this nailbiter of a match 3-2.
wkml.com
Inside the Huddle: Fayetteville Area High School Football for 9/23
The Inside the Huddle show is back for the games of the week of September 24, including our featured Mid South game of the week: Gray’s Creek vs. 71st High School (at Reid Ross). HIT PLAY to listen to the full show below!. Oh Bother. North Carolina Only 20th...
heraldadvocate.com
BHS Class of 1972 has 50-year reunion
Saturday, August 20, was a very special and exciting day for the Blenheim High School Class of 1972. Twenty-one classmates, along with guests and two former teachers and their guests, gathered at Genesis Restaurant in Bennettsville for a time of food, fellowship, and fun. Spencer Smith, Sr. presided over the...
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville fire chief suspended
Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau has been suspended pending an internal investigation, City Manager Darren Currie confirmed in a Wednesday email to The News Reporter. “Once the investigation is complete,” Currie said, “a decision will be rendered on the matter.”
Scotland County murder suspect arrested in Charlotte
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Timonte Purvis was arrested on drug charges after he was pulled over by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office. During the stop, police were notified Purvis was wanted for murder […]
wbtw.com
Near record-breaking high temperatures today, below average tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence and Lumberton will be very close to tying and potentially breaking the high-temperature records for September 22nd. The forecast is 95 degrees for both and the record is 96 degrees in Florence and 95 in Lumberton. The humidity is still going to be...
2 charged with murder of Fort Bragg paratrooper in North Carolina, police say
Fayetteville police said they have arrested two people in connection to the deadly shooting of a Fort Bragg paratrooper.
End of an Era: Bicycle Man giveaway in Fayetteville coming to an end after decades of good works
It's the end of an era for a holiday bike giveaway in the Sandhills.
'Totally violated': Fayetteville community upset at unannounced construction of gas regulator system
A community in Fayetteville is outraged that a gas company suddenly built a distribution system near their homes without warning.
Homecoming services slated
On Friday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m., The Friendly Trio will have a drive-thru distribution, at the Friendly Community Center on 75 H
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two men arrested on felon firearm possession following Whiteville shooting
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested after officers responded to reports of shots fired in Whiteville Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:28 pm in the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street. Officers say they were on the way to the scene when...
OBITUARY: Lafayette Gould
ROCKINGHAM — Lafayette Gould, 66, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at New Direction House of Prayer, 151 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. The family will receive friends and visitors at 117 Gould St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral...
Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
Man faces drug charges in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing drug charges in Scotland County after a search on Monday, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Antonio Pipkin, of Turnpike Road, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II narcotics, maintaining a dwelling for the sale […]
Laurinburg police search for suspect after 1 injured in shooting
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday left one person injured. The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Washington Street and Shady Street, according to police. Police found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He’s expected to survive. 47-year-old Michael Antrantrino […]
cbs17
‘Vital info’: Man caught on camera could lead to key robbery arrest, Cumberland County sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Erick McKnight, who officials say has key information in finding a suspect wanted for holding a person at gunpoint inside a Circle K gas station earlier this month. McKnight, seen in a red Chicago Bulls...
wpde.com
Coroner identifies body found near Scotland County store
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a body found behind a grocery store Tuesday morning on Highway 71 in the Maxton area of Scotland County as a homicide, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. He added the body was found on the...
Remembering the Hamlet chicken plant fire
(WGHP) — Bryant Simon lived in Raleigh in 1991, and he was awoken – both figuratively and to a degree, intellectually – each morning by the delivery of his local paper The News & Observer. “It was almost that thump every morning of the paper hitting the door that got me interested. There was powerful, extensive, […]
North Carolina sheriff dies unexpectedly, according to NC Sheriffs’ Association
The North Carolina Sheriffs' Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
