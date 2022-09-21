ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Springs, NC

Sampson Independent

Clinton survives, keeps streak alive

On Monday, The Dark Horses of Clinton took on their rival the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs. At the practice session before the game, you could see the competitiveness in both teams as they prepared for what was sure to be an explosive match. The Lady Horses entered the match off a pair of shutout victories and were looking to add another to their streak. Clinton would go on to defeat Wallace in this nailbiter of a match 3-2.
CLINTON, NC
heraldadvocate.com

BHS Class of 1972 has 50-year reunion

Saturday, August 20, was a very special and exciting day for the Blenheim High School Class of 1972. Twenty-one classmates, along with guests and two former teachers and their guests, gathered at Genesis Restaurant in Bennettsville for a time of food, fellowship, and fun. Spencer Smith, Sr. presided over the...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
Red Springs, NC
Red Springs, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Whiteville fire chief suspended

Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau has been suspended pending an internal investigation, City Manager Darren Currie confirmed in a Wednesday email to The News Reporter. “Once the investigation is complete,” Currie said, “a decision will be rendered on the matter.”
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Scotland County murder suspect arrested in Charlotte

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Timonte Purvis was arrested on drug charges after he was pulled over by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office. During the stop, police were notified Purvis was wanted for murder […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wbtw.com

Near record-breaking high temperatures today, below average tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence and Lumberton will be very close to tying and potentially breaking the high-temperature records for September 22nd. The forecast is 95 degrees for both and the record is 96 degrees in Florence and 95 in Lumberton. The humidity is still going to be...
FLORENCE, SC
Gavin Warren
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Lafayette Gould

ROCKINGHAM — Lafayette Gould, 66, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at New Direction House of Prayer, 151 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. The family will receive friends and visitors at 117 Gould St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
WBTW News13

Man faces drug charges in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing drug charges in Scotland County after a search on Monday, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Antonio Pipkin, of Turnpike Road, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II narcotics, maintaining a dwelling for the sale […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Laurinburg police search for suspect after 1 injured in shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday left one person injured. The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Washington Street and Shady Street, according to police. Police found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He’s expected to survive. 47-year-old Michael Antrantrino […]
LAURINBURG, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wpde.com

Coroner identifies body found near Scotland County store

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a body found behind a grocery store Tuesday morning on Highway 71 in the Maxton area of Scotland County as a homicide, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. He added the body was found on the...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Remembering the Hamlet chicken plant fire

(WGHP) — Bryant Simon lived in Raleigh in 1991, and he was awoken – both figuratively and to a degree, intellectually – each morning by the delivery of his local paper The News & Observer. “It was almost that thump every morning of the paper hitting the door that got me interested. There was powerful, extensive, […]
HAMLET, NC

