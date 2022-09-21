Read full article on original website
CPS Energy, SAWS approve purchase of $202 million in generators
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy have approved a plan to keep your water and power flowing in the next Winter freeze. The price tag is $202 million. SAWS will purchase both natural gas and diesel generators for 36 of its most crucial pumping stations. CPS Energy will operate the natural gas and diesel generators to keep water pumping during an outage.
Resident's have several concerns over HWY-90 traffic
Following up from a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver that left two people dead on U.S. HWY 90 westbound. When asked if this was easily possible, many neighbors in the area are confused how it could have happened. However, several neighbors say there's been concerns on HWY 90 for...
Tours for the St. Jude Dream Home set for Saturday and Sunday
SAN ANTONIO – Tours are open Saturday and Sunday for our St. Jude Dream Home in the Cardinal Ridge Community. Free tours start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. While you're there. Register to win a $2500 gift certificate courtesy of Chair King Backyard Store.
Woman identified who was found dead in drainage ditch in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a drainage ditch off Judson Road on Monday. 50-year-old Laura Cavazos Briseno of Schertz had been missing since September 13th. Police are actively searching for the man last seen with her, 52-year-old Keith...
Get spooked at the scary Haunted Oaks inside Rolling Oaks Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for fun and scary things to do this Halloween season? Well, the Haunted Oaks is coming back for a second year, and it's bigger and scarier than ever. The Haunted Oaks is located inside the Rolling Oaks Mall on the 2nd floor. It's...
The 39th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival begins Friday
SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a fun and free event to go to this weekend, the 39th Annual Jazz’SAlive kicks off Friday downtown at Travis and Legacy Park. There will be lots of great music for the family at this free event. The concert is happening Friday,...
Westside neighbor hopes to grow "chicken cooperative"
The vision is a social experiment from a San Antonio man who just wants to help his community. Francisco Tavira lives on San Antonio's westside, in the 78207 zip code to be exact, "we have a culture, a history on the westside, a big community," Tavira says. "I want to...
Brooks Gives Back awards $110,000 to several local nonprofits
SAN ANTONIO – Brooks Gives Back, a local nonprofit serving the Brooks Neighborhood of San Antonio, announced it's awarding $110,000 to five local nonprofits. $110,000 marks the most that Brooks Gives Back has ever given in one year. The nonprofits include the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio,...
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Crucial matchups in our 5th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
SAPD chief to meet with local school districts about parent response during threats
SAN ANTONIO - New changes could be coming to schools across San Antonio following this week's incident at Jefferson High School. This comes after new remarks from San Antonio's police chief William McManus. News 4 and KABB's Jordan Elder caught up with McManus at a Meals for Shields event Thursday...
Three arrested following drug bust in Kerrville
KERRVILLE, Texas - Three people are in the Kerr County Jail Friday arrested on drug charges. Luz Carmona of San Antonio is accused of trying to sell Meth to an undercover officer on social media. Carmona was pulled over in Kerrville on Wednesday along with Mikel Conner of San Antonio...
2 people dead after head-on crash with 18-wheeler along West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler on a West Side highway. The deadly accident happened just before 3 a.m. Friday off Highway 90 West and Cupples Road. Police said the driver of a white 4-door car was heading eastbound in the westbound...
Nonprofits hoping for donations to continue during Big Give amid inflation
SAN ANTONIO — The Big Give just started. Local non-profits are counting on you to help them make a difference. From now until Friday evening at 6:00 local time you're encouraged to donate to charities that benefit people in our community throughout the year. "Any donation matters and it...
67-year-old man dies in Bexar County jail of apparent 'medical episode'
BEXAR COUNTY -- The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says 67-year-old Rogelio Hernandez was found unresponsive in his unit around 2:32 a.m. He was being held in the jail on a Class B Misdemeanor theft charge. A unit officer called for further assistance and began performing life saving measures, and medical...
Missing teenager has been found
SCHERTZ, Texas - Authorities are looking for a Schertz teenage girl who didn't come home from school on Tuesday. The Schertz Police Department is looking for Julianna Gilmer, 15, was last seen with two friends, who police said, when questioned, that they didn't know where she is right now. Her family reported her missing on Tuesday.
Man dies in middle of Northwest Side street after being victim of hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being a victim of a hit-and-run on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Arcadia Creek. Police said when they arrived, they found the man in the street with severe injuries. EMS...
Police arrest SAISD teacher, accused of 'Improper Relationship' with student
CIBOLO -- The Cibolo Police Department has arrested 35-year-old Thomas Rivera of San Antonio and charged him with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, a second degree felony. According to police a criminal investigation started on Thursday, September 22 when a 16 year old from Steele High School reported to...
Mayor Nirenberg takes action in response to Councilman Bravo's outburst
SAN ANTONIO - Mayor Ron Nirenberg takes action against one of his council members after an alleged personal attack that left another council member in tears. It stemmed from the heated council debate on September 15. This involves District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo and District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, whom he had a prior romantic relationship with.
Woman shot in the leg by stray bullet while sitting at East Side park, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg at an East Side park. Police were called out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to Methodist Converse Emergency Center off Mallard Meadow after a woman walked in with a gunshot wound to the back of her leg. The...
Police seeking suspects who murdered local man ensuing road rage
SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for the suspects responsible for the murder of a local man. The incident happened Friday, September 16, 2022, on West Commerce Street towards the West Side of town. According to authorities, Mark Maldonado (the victim) was driving his truck when the suspects...
