New Braunfels, TX

news4sanantonio.com

CPS Energy, SAWS approve purchase of $202 million in generators

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy have approved a plan to keep your water and power flowing in the next Winter freeze. The price tag is $202 million. SAWS will purchase both natural gas and diesel generators for 36 of its most crucial pumping stations. CPS Energy will operate the natural gas and diesel generators to keep water pumping during an outage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Resident's have several concerns over HWY-90 traffic

Following up from a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver that left two people dead on U.S. HWY 90 westbound. When asked if this was easily possible, many neighbors in the area are confused how it could have happened. However, several neighbors say there's been concerns on HWY 90 for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Tours for the St. Jude Dream Home set for Saturday and Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – Tours are open Saturday and Sunday for our St. Jude Dream Home in the Cardinal Ridge Community. Free tours start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. While you're there. Register to win a $2500 gift certificate courtesy of Chair King Backyard Store.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman identified who was found dead in drainage ditch in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a drainage ditch off Judson Road on Monday. 50-year-old Laura Cavazos Briseno of Schertz had been missing since September 13th. Police are actively searching for the man last seen with her, 52-year-old Keith...
LIVE OAK, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Get spooked at the scary Haunted Oaks inside Rolling Oaks Mall

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for fun and scary things to do this Halloween season? Well, the Haunted Oaks is coming back for a second year, and it's bigger and scarier than ever. The Haunted Oaks is located inside the Rolling Oaks Mall on the 2nd floor. It's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The 39th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival begins Friday

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a fun and free event to go to this weekend, the 39th Annual Jazz’SAlive kicks off Friday downtown at Travis and Legacy Park. There will be lots of great music for the family at this free event. The concert is happening Friday,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Westside neighbor hopes to grow "chicken cooperative"

The vision is a social experiment from a San Antonio man who just wants to help his community. Francisco Tavira lives on San Antonio's westside, in the 78207 zip code to be exact, "we have a culture, a history on the westside, a big community," Tavira says. "I want to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Brooks Gives Back awards $110,000 to several local nonprofits

SAN ANTONIO – Brooks Gives Back, a local nonprofit serving the Brooks Neighborhood of San Antonio, announced it's awarding $110,000 to five local nonprofits. $110,000 marks the most that Brooks Gives Back has ever given in one year. The nonprofits include the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three arrested following drug bust in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas - Three people are in the Kerr County Jail Friday arrested on drug charges. Luz Carmona of San Antonio is accused of trying to sell Meth to an undercover officer on social media. Carmona was pulled over in Kerrville on Wednesday along with Mikel Conner of San Antonio...
KERRVILLE, TX
News Break
news4sanantonio.com

67-year-old man dies in Bexar County jail of apparent 'medical episode'

BEXAR COUNTY -- The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says 67-year-old Rogelio Hernandez was found unresponsive in his unit around 2:32 a.m. He was being held in the jail on a Class B Misdemeanor theft charge. A unit officer called for further assistance and began performing life saving measures, and medical...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Missing teenager has been found

SCHERTZ, Texas - Authorities are looking for a Schertz teenage girl who didn't come home from school on Tuesday. The Schertz Police Department is looking for Julianna Gilmer, 15, was last seen with two friends, who police said, when questioned, that they didn't know where she is right now. Her family reported her missing on Tuesday.
SCHERTZ, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police arrest SAISD teacher, accused of 'Improper Relationship' with student

CIBOLO -- The Cibolo Police Department has arrested 35-year-old Thomas Rivera of San Antonio and charged him with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, a second degree felony. According to police a criminal investigation started on Thursday, September 22 when a 16 year old from Steele High School reported to...
CIBOLO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mayor Nirenberg takes action in response to Councilman Bravo's outburst

SAN ANTONIO - Mayor Ron Nirenberg takes action against one of his council members after an alleged personal attack that left another council member in tears. It stemmed from the heated council debate on September 15. This involves District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo and District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, whom he had a prior romantic relationship with.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police seeking suspects who murdered local man ensuing road rage

SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for the suspects responsible for the murder of a local man. The incident happened Friday, September 16, 2022, on West Commerce Street towards the West Side of town. According to authorities, Mark Maldonado (the victim) was driving his truck when the suspects...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

