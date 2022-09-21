SCHERTZ, Texas - Authorities are looking for a Schertz teenage girl who didn't come home from school on Tuesday. The Schertz Police Department is looking for Julianna Gilmer, 15, was last seen with two friends, who police said, when questioned, that they didn't know where she is right now. Her family reported her missing on Tuesday.

SCHERTZ, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO