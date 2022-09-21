Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Related
wiproud.com
‘Very tragic and traumatic accident’: 4-year-old in Wisconsin dies after jumping onto roadway
MARCELLON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old in southwestern Wisconsin died after a ‘tragic’ accident on the roadway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on September 21 around 5:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received saying that a 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Haynes Road. The child was reportedly riding on a farm wagon and had jumped down from the wagon and onto the roadway.
nbc15.com
Body recovered from Lake Monona
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Monona Tuesday night. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just before 6 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the...
spmetrowire.com
NEW: Human remains discovered in Belmont cornfield
Portage Co. law enforcement is investigating human remains that were discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall
MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body found floating in Lake Monona Tuesday evening, sheriff’s office says
MADISON, Wis. — A person’s body was found floating in the water on Lake Monona Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of a body in the water shortly after 5:50 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Few additional details were...
nbc15.com
State Patrol: Aerial enforcement happening in Dane Co. Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin highway officials will have eyes from the skies this weekend as they conduct aerial enforcement in three counties, including Dane County. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that it will monitor Friday on I-94 in Dane County and Dunn County. It will also head to WIS 57/County Y in Door County on Saturday.
Police searching for missing endangered girl, possibly in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the missing girl has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Wisconsin have issued an alert for a missing girl, 17-year-old Laniyah Hampton, of Madison, who is thought to be in the company of Paul Williams III, 36, who is known to visit the Beloit and Janesville area. According […]
Firefighters extinguish fire on roof of downtown Madison building; cause under investigation
MADISON, Wis. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a downtown Madison business Wednesday evening. In an incident report, the Madison Fire Department said it got multiple calls around 6:15 p.m. about a fire at a building in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue. Callers also said multiple people on the building’s roof were able...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver seriously injured in Rockton crash
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Rockton on Friday morning. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on North Main and Gleasman Roads, just south of the intersection. Officials said when first responders arrived, the driver was out of the […]
Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned truck caused delays
MADISON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90/94 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned truck blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The crash caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the truck crashed around 11:45 a.m. at mile marker 135; the...
wiproud.com
Amber Alert issued for missing Wisconsin teen who may be in ‘imminent danger’
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old girl from Madison has been listed as missing and endangered as of early Thursday morning. The Madison Police Department received a call from the mother of the missing teen, reporting that her daughter was missing and potentially in imminent danger. Laniyah R. Hampton’s...
4-year-old killed after being hit by car in Columbia County
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A four-year-old died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle on a Columbia County roadway, according to local law enforcement. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials said the child had been riding on a farm wagon and had jumped off onto the roadway. The child was then hit by a passing vehicle. Emergency crews responded shortly before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville is showing off their new facility to the public. The more than $4 million building has been years in the making. “Our capital campaign spanned five years, so pretty long,” said Faith Stephens, public relations and community outreach...
UPDATE: Dead woman found near New Milford identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s body was found on Rotary Road Tuesday night. Police said the body was found in a wooded area in the 3500 block of Rotary Road around 8:21 p.m., near Atwood Park and New Milford. The Winnebago County Coroner identified the body as 33-year-old […]
nbc15.com
MFD: Workers evacuated from roof during fire in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers evacuated off the roof of a building when a structure fire started Wednesday night in downtown Madison. Five workers were able to evacuate the roof of a building on the 1000 block of East Main Street around 6:15 p.m., the Madison Fire Department said. The...
nbc15.com
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
TOWN OF MEDINA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died and two others were transported to a hospital following a Wednesday night crash in the Town of Medina, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Investigation revealed that just before 8 p.m. a vehicle traveling westbound on STH 19...
wiproud.com
Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.
wiproud.com
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
3 Bedroom Home in Madison
Beautiful 2 story home located in the great Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood. This home is full of character with beautiful trim and wood floors throughout. It features a screen porch, spacious primary suite w/ access to the back deck, large 2-car garage, a multi-level deck w/ a private backyard. The home has been well-maintained with recent updates including: front porched completely replaced, .5 bath added on main level, and second floor bath remodeled. Walking distance to Monroe St. shops and restaurants; Colectivo Coffee, Madison Chocolate, Gates & Brovi, and much more! Walking distance to Lake Wingra, near the arboretum, and less than 10 minutes to UW Hospital and Campus. Come see this charming home for yourself!
DCI agent charged with recklessly endangering safety in Quadren Wilson shooting
MADISON, Wis. — An officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice has been charged for his role in a shooting that injured 38-year-old Quadren Wilson on Madison’s far east side in early February. Mark Wagner, a law enforcement officer with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, is now facing one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous...
Comments / 0