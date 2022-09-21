ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiproud.com

‘Very tragic and traumatic accident’: 4-year-old in Wisconsin dies after jumping onto roadway

MARCELLON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old in southwestern Wisconsin died after a ‘tragic’ accident on the roadway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on September 21 around 5:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received saying that a 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Haynes Road. The child was reportedly riding on a farm wagon and had jumped down from the wagon and onto the roadway.
PARDEEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Body recovered from Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Monona Tuesday night. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just before 6 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

NEW: Human remains discovered in Belmont cornfield

Portage Co. law enforcement is investigating human remains that were discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall

MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway...
MARSHALL, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Monona, WI
Monona, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

State Patrol: Aerial enforcement happening in Dane Co. Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin highway officials will have eyes from the skies this weekend as they conduct aerial enforcement in three counties, including Dane County. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that it will monitor Friday on I-94 in Dane County and Dunn County. It will also head to WIS 57/County Y in Door County on Saturday.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Firefighters extinguish fire on roof of downtown Madison building; cause under investigation

MADISON, Wis. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a downtown Madison business Wednesday evening. In an incident report, the Madison Fire Department said it got multiple calls around 6:15 p.m. about a fire at a building in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue. Callers also said multiple people on the building’s roof were able...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Monona#Medical Examiner#The Dane County Sheriff#The Medical Examiner#Sheriff
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver seriously injured in Rockton crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Rockton on Friday morning. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on North Main and Gleasman Roads, just south of the intersection. Officials said when first responders arrived, the driver was out of the […]
ROCKTON, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned truck caused delays

MADISON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90/94 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned truck blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The crash caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the truck crashed around 11:45 a.m. at mile marker 135; the...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

MFD: Workers evacuated from roof during fire in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers evacuated off the roof of a building when a structure fire started Wednesday night in downtown Madison. Five workers were able to evacuate the roof of a building on the 1000 block of East Main Street around 6:15 p.m., the Madison Fire Department said. The...
MADISON, WI
wiproud.com

Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered

RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.
RUBICON, WI
wiproud.com

Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

3 Bedroom Home in Madison

Beautiful 2 story home located in the great Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood. This home is full of character with beautiful trim and wood floors throughout. It features a screen porch, spacious primary suite w/ access to the back deck, large 2-car garage, a multi-level deck w/ a private backyard. The home has been well-maintained with recent updates including: front porched completely replaced, .5 bath added on main level, and second floor bath remodeled. Walking distance to Monroe St. shops and restaurants; Colectivo Coffee, Madison Chocolate, Gates & Brovi, and much more! Walking distance to Lake Wingra, near the arboretum, and less than 10 minutes to UW Hospital and Campus. Come see this charming home for yourself!
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DCI agent charged with recklessly endangering safety in Quadren Wilson shooting

MADISON, Wis. — An officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice has been charged for his role in a shooting that injured 38-year-old Quadren Wilson on Madison’s far east side in early February. Mark Wagner, a law enforcement officer with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, is now facing one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy