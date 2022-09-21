Beautiful 2 story home located in the great Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood. This home is full of character with beautiful trim and wood floors throughout. It features a screen porch, spacious primary suite w/ access to the back deck, large 2-car garage, a multi-level deck w/ a private backyard. The home has been well-maintained with recent updates including: front porched completely replaced, .5 bath added on main level, and second floor bath remodeled. Walking distance to Monroe St. shops and restaurants; Colectivo Coffee, Madison Chocolate, Gates & Brovi, and much more! Walking distance to Lake Wingra, near the arboretum, and less than 10 minutes to UW Hospital and Campus. Come see this charming home for yourself!

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO