Moss Bluff, LA

CBS 42

Louisiana State Trooper placed on administrative leave following sex-related arrest in South Dakota

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Louisiana State Trooper is on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with a sex-related crime while out of town at a work conference in South Dakota. On Wednesday, Louisiana State Police announced that Louisiana State Police Lieutenant Kirk Thibodeaux was arrested by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in […]
RAPID CITY, SD
WAFB

Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials added I-10 West and I-110 North will be fully closed that evening but not at the same time because they will each be used as the detour route when the other roadway is closed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

The Intersection of Bank Street and 9th Street in Lake Charles will be Closed Beginning September 23

The Intersection of Bank Street and 9th Street in Lake Charles will be Closed Beginning September 23. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, Bank Street, at its intersection with 9th Street, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail

Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 114 (between Breaux Bridge and Henderson) in St. Martin Parish just after midnight on September 21, 2022. Karalan Hayes, 25, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Fatal Crash in Calcasieu Parish

Moss Bluff, La – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Parish Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old-of Amy Carol Richard of Moss Bluff.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?

Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather. Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don't usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

