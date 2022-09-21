Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
Louisiana State Trooper placed on administrative leave following sex-related arrest in South Dakota
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Louisiana State Trooper is on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with a sex-related crime while out of town at a work conference in South Dakota. On Wednesday, Louisiana State Police announced that Louisiana State Police Lieutenant Kirk Thibodeaux was arrested by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in […]
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in a Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Iowa
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Investigating a Vehicle Burglary in Iowa. Iowa, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Dewald Lane in Iowa, Louisiana between September 17th at 10 AM and September 20th at 4 PM.
Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials added I-10 West and I-110 North will be fully closed that evening but not at the same time because they will each be used as the detour route when the other roadway is closed.
Sheriff's Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
Several Louisiana parishes hit with robo-calls about fake 'active shooters' at schools
(KLFY) -- A number of parents across Louisiana are reporting robo-calls being made to their phones that sound like they are coming from school districts and are warning of an active shooter. But according to Louisiana State Police these calls are all fake, and no schools have faced an active shooter situation.
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 171 After an 18-Wheeler Collided with the Farm Tractor He Was Driving
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 171 After an 18-Wheeler Collided with the Farm Tractor He Was Driving. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 171 south of Noble, Louisiana, at around 1:20 p.m. Edwin G. Procell, 68, was killed in the accident.
Tropical Storm Ian Formed in Caribbean Tonight, No Threat to Louisiana
Tropical Storm Hermine Expected to Form in Caribbean Today, No Threat to Louisiana
The Intersection of Bank Street and 9th Street in Lake Charles will be Closed Beginning September 23
The Intersection of Bank Street and 9th Street in Lake Charles will be Closed Beginning September 23. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, Bank Street, at its intersection with 9th Street, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Louisiana State Police Lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
LSP Lt. placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Dispute While Driving
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Dispute While Driving. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that on September 18, investigators arrested Lawrence Brooks, 46, and Marley Banks, 33, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Banks and a 42-year-old female were driving...
Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail
Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 114 (between Breaux Bridge and Henderson) in St. Martin Parish just after midnight on September 21, 2022. Karalan Hayes, 25, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Fatal Crash in Calcasieu Parish
Moss Bluff, La – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Parish Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old-of Amy Carol Richard of Moss Bluff.
Russian man who escaped ICE detention center caught in Louisiana
Konstantin Lavrentev, the Russian man who escaped from an ICE detention center in Evangeline Parish has been apprehended.
Electrical Problem Suspected as Cause of Fire in Louisiana that Claimed a Life
Electrical Problem Suspected as Cause of Fire in Louisiana that Claimed One Life. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) revealed on September 20, 2022, that it is continuing its investigation into a deadly house fire in Cotton Valley. The Cotton Valley Fire Department responded to...
When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?
Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather. Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don't usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.
EPSO: Drug safety concerns in Evangeline Parish
In Evangeline Parish, Sheriff Charles Guillory is sending a message to parents and children to watch out for narcotics that look like everyday snacks.
