3 Lions earn 'Secret Superstar' status in Week 2 win over Washington

By Jeff Risdon
 3 days ago
The stars came out in Detroit’s 36-27 win over Washington last Sunday. Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift and Jared Goff all had great games in Week 2. But the Lions also got great performances from some less-heralded players in the win.

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire recognizes those sorts of players each week with the “Secret Superstar” honors. And he found three Lions worthy of inclusion in the Week 2 edition of honoring the underappreciated.

Left guard Dan Skipper, defensive lineman John Cominsky and rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez all made the cut. They’re all smart inclusions.

The segment on Cominksy epitomizes the concept of the Secret Superstar,

Through two games in the new season, he has a sack, a quarterback hit, and eight quarterback hurries. It got lost in rookie Aidan Hutchinson three-sack performance against the Commanders on Sunday, but Cominsky had that sack, and seven total pressures.

The sack was specifically impressive, because as Hutchinson (No. 97) stunted several gaps inside, Cominsky (No. 79) shredded a double-team on the way to Carson Wentz.

Congrats to the Lions trio of underexposed contributors, they all deserve the acclaim.

