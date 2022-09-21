ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation underway after shooting victim rides bus to Nashville

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a shooting victim from out of state arrived in front of the bus station in downtown Nashville.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Division Street and Rep. John Lewis Way just after 4 a.m. in response to a shooting call.

Man ‘seriously injured’ in North Nashville home invasion

According to Metro police, the shooting victim is a man who was shot out of state, received treatment out of state and then got on a Greyhound bus to Nashville with a friend.

Officials said when the man arrived in Nashville, his friend noticed his condition wasn’t improving and called 911 for assistance.

Metro police reported the man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for additional treatment. At the scene, officers were able to find the man’s original discharge papers from when he received treatment out of state before arriving in Nashville.

At this time, the condition of the man remains unknown but officials say he is expected to be ok. Metro police did not release which state the man originally arrived from.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

