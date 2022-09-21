Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
Tim Michels: Woke politics, gender ideology frustrating Wisconsin parents
(The Center Square) – Tim Michels says Wisconsin’s State of Education speech was more of a political stump speech than a report card on the state’s schools. Michels, who is running for governor against incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, told The Center Square Friday that State Superintendent Jill Underly’s focus on Pride flags and pronouns is frustrating parents across the state who want their kids to get back to the fundamentals.
Tim Michels says he supports abortion ban with rape, incest exceptions
Tim Michels says he is changing his stance on abortion, telling a Milwaukee radio station that he would sign an abortion ban in the state that includes exceptions for rape and incest.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR warning hunters of spreading highly pathogenic avian influenza
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – With the start of multiple waterfowl seasons and the fall bird migration ramping up, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters to follow simple precautions when harvesting and handling wild birds. The reason officials with the DNR are asking hunters to be cautious...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Daily Cardinal
Evers proposes state constitutional amendment to enable referendum on Wisconsin abortion ban
Gov. Tony Evers announced his latest plan to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban Wednesday, calling the Legislature into a special session to vote on an amendment that would allow Wisconsinites to change state law through referendum. “The will of the people is the law of the land,” Evers told...
Restrained: State reports thousands of cases in Wisconsin schools
MADISON, Wis. — With all the challenges facing Wisconsin schools, one issue has flown under the radar: seclusion and restraint. They are controversial methods of reacting to student behavior only to be used as a “last resort,” but they happen all the time. New data from the...
wiproud.com
Special session called to change abortion law in Wisconsin
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Governor Tony Evers is calling the republican-controlled legislature into a special session to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers says he would be calling lawmakers together October 4th to create a path for Wisconsinites to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they...
Badger Herald
Can goats help manage Wisconsin’s invasive species?
They’re fuzzy, they’re furry, they’re funny and they eat everything. But are goats the best option to manage Wisconsin’s invasive species? Agronomy Ph.D. student Stefania Cartoni Casamitjana is trying to find out. Casamitjana is a member of the Renz Weed Science lab and she is working...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin reports uptick in COVID-19 cases
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases after declining for the past few days. The state Department of Health Services reported 967 new confirmed cases Monday, over 350 more than Sunday's 609 cases. Despite this, the seven-day average declined by five, sitting at 1,052.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin faces worker deficit
The non-profit, working with over 80 organizations to help local Hispanics and other minorities, was founded in 2011 by Fr. Ken DeGroot and Sr. Melanie Maczka. Already moved to early 2024, a new round of contractor bids could push it back another 6 months. License plate cameras were a "game-changer"...
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: A majority of Wisconsinites want a new abortion law
WISCONSIN — Christine Smith of Sheboygan, Wis., held onto a black and white photo of her grandparents, mother and aunt from the 1940s. The family photo was captured a year before her Aunt Irene became pregnant out of wedlock. “My aunt’s choices were to give birth, keep it and...
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin continues to experience brain drain of highly-educated
Recent college graduates in Wisconsin are choosing to live elsewhere post-graduation, a trend that isn’t new. Wisconsin has been among the top ten states with a negative retention rate with their new college graduates from 1980 to the most recent study in 2017. Illinois and Minnesota were the top two choices of location among college graduates from Wisconsin.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
spectrumnews1.com
Controversial LGBTQ+ resolution introduced to Ohio Board of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Board of Education member Brendan Shea introduced a resolution Tuesday calling on schools and districts to reject what he calls "harmful and coercive gender identity policies." In June, the U.S. Department of Education released proposed changes to Title IX regulations, including protections for students...
voiceofalexandria.com
Countries Wisconsin imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wisconsin imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Wisconsin. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
"Truly incredible": 3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota
Featured video is a CBS News report from 2021MADISON, Wis. -- A second ancient canoe has been recovered from Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin.According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, a 3,000-year-old dugout canoe was recovered by maritime archeologists with the historical society and partners from the state's tribal nations. It's believed to be the oldest canoe discovered in the Great Lake region by about 1,000 years. Radiocarbon dating places it at 1,000 B.C.Less than one year ago, a 1,200-year-old canoe was discovered in the same lake - and drew international attention, the historical society said."Finding an additional historically significant...
Comments / 1