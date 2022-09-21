ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
etxview.com

Tim Michels: Woke politics, gender ideology frustrating Wisconsin parents

(The Center Square) – Tim Michels says Wisconsin’s State of Education speech was more of a political stump speech than a report card on the state’s schools. Michels, who is running for governor against incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, told The Center Square Friday that State Superintendent Jill Underly’s focus on Pride flags and pronouns is frustrating parents across the state who want their kids to get back to the fundamentals.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
97X

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Special session called to change abortion law in Wisconsin

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Governor Tony Evers is calling the republican-controlled legislature into a special session to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers says he would be calling lawmakers together October 4th to create a path for Wisconsinites to...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Aid#Hearing Impairment#Hearing Loss#Over The Counter#Communication Disorders#The Council For The Deaf
spectrumnews1.com

Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they...
ALABAMA STATE
Badger Herald

Can goats help manage Wisconsin’s invasive species?

They’re fuzzy, they’re furry, they’re funny and they eat everything. But are goats the best option to manage Wisconsin’s invasive species? Agronomy Ph.D. student Stefania Cartoni Casamitjana is trying to find out. Casamitjana is a member of the Renz Weed Science lab and she is working...
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin reports uptick in COVID-19 cases

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases after declining for the past few days. The state Department of Health Services reported 967 new confirmed cases Monday, over 350 more than Sunday's 609 cases. Despite this, the seven-day average declined by five, sitting at 1,052.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Tumors
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin faces worker deficit

The non-profit, working with over 80 organizations to help local Hispanics and other minorities, was founded in 2011 by Fr. Ken DeGroot and Sr. Melanie Maczka. Already moved to early 2024, a new round of contractor bids could push it back another 6 months. License plate cameras were a "game-changer"...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin continues to experience brain drain of highly-educated

Recent college graduates in Wisconsin are choosing to live elsewhere post-graduation, a trend that isn’t new. Wisconsin has been among the top ten states with a negative retention rate with their new college graduates from 1980 to the most recent study in 2017. Illinois and Minnesota were the top two choices of location among college graduates from Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Controversial LGBTQ+ resolution introduced to Ohio Board of Education

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Board of Education member Brendan Shea introduced a resolution Tuesday calling on schools and districts to reject what he calls "harmful and coercive gender identity policies." In June, the U.S. Department of Education released proposed changes to Title IX regulations, including protections for students...
OHIO STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Countries Wisconsin imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wisconsin imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Wisconsin. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Truly incredible": 3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota

Featured video is a CBS News report from 2021MADISON, Wis. -- A second ancient canoe has been recovered from Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin.According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, a 3,000-year-old dugout canoe was recovered by maritime archeologists with the historical society and partners from the state's tribal nations. It's believed to be the oldest canoe discovered in the Great Lake region by about 1,000 years. Radiocarbon dating places it at 1,000 B.C.Less than one year ago, a 1,200-year-old canoe was discovered in the same lake - and drew international attention, the historical society said."Finding an additional historically significant...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy