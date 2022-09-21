Read full article on original website
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Wisconsin districts seek solutions as school lunch quality comes under fire
When Sadie Perez entered Indian Trail High School and Academy on a November morning, school work was not on her mind. Instead, the then-junior was focused on an upcoming speech to the Kenosha School Board. She planned to bring a pressing concern to their next meeting — bad lunches.
Survey reveals African Americans in greater Madison area not receiving key advancements, promotions
Before Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta was leading the Badgers with nine tackles so far this season, he endured three straight seasons of battling injuries. You'll soon be able to get butterburgers, crinkle cut fries and frozen custard in the City of Oregon. Charging decision expected any day in the shooting...
New training facility for Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry jumpstarting employee’s careers
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry (WAF) received a large grant to help with training and hiring entry-level employees from diverse backgrounds to sand and finish metal castings and now are showing off its new training center. Like many industries in 2021, the WAF faced many challenges...
Controversial LGBTQ+ resolution introduced to Ohio Board of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Board of Education member Brendan Shea introduced a resolution Tuesday calling on schools and districts to reject what he calls "harmful and coercive gender identity policies." In June, the U.S. Department of Education released proposed changes to Title IX regulations, including protections for students...
Wisconsin State Patrol participating in ‘largest’ enforcement initiative in North America
(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may see an increased police presence near railroad tracks as the Wisconsin State Patrol is participating in the largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in North America. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about an upcoming operation it will be participating...
Wisconsin specialist weighs in on over-the-counter hearing aids
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Tucked away in a box full of mementos is Tom O’Connor’s first hearing aid from the 1950s when he was six-years-old. He was born with a hearing impairment and has worn hearing aids his whole life. “It’s a museum piece,” said O’Connor....
Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts
Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Askia Strong sought for attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking for your help in finding 32-year-old, Askia Strong. Investigators say Strong stood over the mother of his children and opened fire. He shot her over and over again, a total of 23 times. She is alive to tell her story.
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
New area code coming to Wisconsin: 608 code running out of room
The 608 area code, which serves southcentral and southeastern Wisconsin including the capital city of Madison, is running out of room.
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin captured and arrested 15 violent fugitives in Wisconsin during a four-day warrant sweep across the state, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Thursday. The mission, called “Operation hot shot,” closed 24 state...
Minnesota, Wisconsin DOTs seek input on Twin Cities-Chicago passenger-rail project
The Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation are soliciting comments on the proposed Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) Intercity Passenger-Rail Project, which would add a second daily round-trip passenger train on the 411-mile, Chicago-to-Twin Cities corridor. The TCMC service would operate on Amtrak's existing long-distance Empire Builder route. It would increase daily...
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they...
Wisconsin Democrat gets caught making up police endorsements
"An honest politician is an oxymoron," Mark Twain once famously said. Yet even he would have been quite impressed with the lengths to which Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is going to deceive voters. It's particularly rich, given the left-wing attacks calling incumbent Ron Johnson (R-WI) dishonest. Yet while on the campaign trail, Barnes himself was caught misleading the public about who has actually endorsed him.
Foxconn Workers Put in 3 Months of Work Per Year
So, what are they making at the "eighth wonder of the world?" It's a common question for Wisconsinites who know little about the happenings at Foxconn's private plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, workers in Mount Pleasant are assembling motherboards for Google and Amazon, but the...
Knowing the symptoms of an aneurysm could save your life
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Knowing the signs of an aneurysm could save your life, said UW Health neurologist Dr. Luke Bradbury. Symptoms of an aneurysm, which is a bulging blood vessel in the brain, include blurred or double vision, a droopy eyelid, a dilated pupil, pain above or behind one eye, and weakness or numbness.
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: A majority of Wisconsinites want a new abortion law
WISCONSIN — Christine Smith of Sheboygan, Wis., held onto a black and white photo of her grandparents, mother and aunt from the 1940s. The family photo was captured a year before her Aunt Irene became pregnant out of wedlock. “My aunt’s choices were to give birth, keep it and...
Law enforcement respond to multiple 'hoax' reports of active school shooters
OHIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state responded to what were found to be hoax reports of active shooters in schools. The Ohio School Safety Center reported it was made aware of active shooter threats made to schools across Ohio, following a trend seen across the U.S. during the past week. The OSSC said it was actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in investigation of the threats.
Evers Calls for Special Session to Bring Binding Referendums to Wisconsin
Governor Evers is unveiling a plan to let Wisconsin residents propose ballot initiatives. The proposed amendment to the Wisconsin constitution would let any resident, with enough support, propose initiatives to change state law. Those ballot initiatives could be on any issue. But in a press conference this morning, Evers pitched...
