Wisconsin State

spectrumnews1.com

Controversial LGBTQ+ resolution introduced to Ohio Board of Education

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Board of Education member Brendan Shea introduced a resolution Tuesday calling on schools and districts to reject what he calls "harmful and coercive gender identity policies." In June, the U.S. Department of Education released proposed changes to Title IX regulations, including protections for students...
insideedition.com

Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts

Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Askia Strong sought for attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking for your help in finding 32-year-old, Askia Strong. Investigators say Strong stood over the mother of his children and opened fire. He shot her over and over again, a total of 23 times. She is alive to tell her story.
wearegreenbay.com

‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
WEAU-TV 13

U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin captured and arrested 15 violent fugitives in Wisconsin during a four-day warrant sweep across the state, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Thursday. The mission, called “Operation hot shot,” closed 24 state...
Progressive Rail Roading

Minnesota, Wisconsin DOTs seek input on Twin Cities-Chicago passenger-rail project

The Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation are soliciting comments on the proposed Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) Intercity Passenger-Rail Project, which would add a second daily round-trip passenger train on the 411-mile, Chicago-to-Twin Cities corridor. The TCMC service would operate on Amtrak's existing long-distance Empire Builder route. It would increase daily...
spectrumnews1.com

Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they...
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin Democrat gets caught making up police endorsements

"An honest politician is an oxymoron," Mark Twain once famously said. Yet even he would have been quite impressed with the lengths to which Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is going to deceive voters. It's particularly rich, given the left-wing attacks calling incumbent Ron Johnson (R-WI) dishonest. Yet while on the campaign trail, Barnes himself was caught misleading the public about who has actually endorsed him.
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Foxconn Workers Put in 3 Months of Work Per Year

So, what are they making at the "eighth wonder of the world?" It's a common question for Wisconsinites who know little about the happenings at Foxconn's private plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, workers in Mount Pleasant are assembling motherboards for Google and Amazon, but the...
nbc15.com

Knowing the symptoms of an aneurysm could save your life

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Knowing the signs of an aneurysm could save your life, said UW Health neurologist Dr. Luke Bradbury. Symptoms of an aneurysm, which is a bulging blood vessel in the brain, include blurred or double vision, a droopy eyelid, a dilated pupil, pain above or behind one eye, and weakness or numbness.
spectrumnews1.com

Law enforcement respond to multiple 'hoax' reports of active school shooters

OHIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state responded to what were found to be hoax reports of active shooters in schools. The Ohio School Safety Center reported it was made aware of active shooter threats made to schools across Ohio, following a trend seen across the U.S. during the past week. The OSSC said it was actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in investigation of the threats.
wortfm.org

Evers Calls for Special Session to Bring Binding Referendums to Wisconsin

Governor Evers is unveiling a plan to let Wisconsin residents propose ballot initiatives. The proposed amendment to the Wisconsin constitution would let any resident, with enough support, propose initiatives to change state law. Those ballot initiatives could be on any issue. But in a press conference this morning, Evers pitched...
