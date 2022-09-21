Brian Mitchell, London Fletcher among nominees for Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Is this the year for Brian Mitchell?

The NFL announced 129 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023 Tuesday. Mitchell was one of several players who spent time in Washington that made the initial list.

Mitchell played 14 NFL seasons, including 10 with Washington, and is one of the greatest return men in league history. Mitchell still ranks No. 2 in NFL history — behind only Jerry Rice — in all-purpose yardage with 23,330 yards. Mitchell returned nine punts and four kickoffs for touchdowns in his career.

Joining Mitchell on the ballot is former Washington linebacker London Fletcher. Now a broadcaster with the team, Fletcher enjoyed a 16-year NFL career, with his final seven seasons spent in Washington. The ironman was an undersized undrafted free agent out of John Carroll University in 1998. Fletcher finished his career having played in 256 consecutive games, with 215 consecutive starts, the most for a linebacker in NFL history.

Fletcher’s career was often overshadowed because he played in the same era as Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher. From a numbers perspective, Fletcher stacks up against either player.

Several other players who spent some time in Washington were also on the ballot: