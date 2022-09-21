ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STL aldermen hold hearing on intersection safety for emergency vehicles

By Reggie Lee
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis aldermen hold a hearing Wednesday on efforts to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles.

It’s been an issue we’ve covered on You Paid For It. A bill introduced last week would set up the system. It turns traffic lights green when emergency vehicles come through, keeping them red for everyone else.

There will be a hearing at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

