STL aldermen hold hearing on intersection safety for emergency vehicles
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis aldermen hold a hearing Wednesday on efforts to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles.
It’s been an issue we’ve covered on You Paid For It. A bill introduced last week would set up the system. It turns traffic lights green when emergency vehicles come through, keeping them red for everyone else.Trending: Center of U.S. population now located in Missouri Ozarks
There will be a hearing at 10:00 a.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0