STL aldermen hold hearing on intersection safety for emergency vehicles

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis aldermen hold a hearing Wednesday on efforts to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles.

It’s been an issue we’ve covered on You Paid For It. A bill introduced last week would set up the system. It turns traffic lights green when emergency vehicles come through, keeping them red for everyone else.

There will be a hearing at 10:00 a.m.

