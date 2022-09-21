Read full article on original website
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
YMCA Gives Reason for Closure
The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
clintoncountydailynews.com
George Alan Russell
George Alan Russell, 65, of Lafayette, Ind., passed away on September 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born on May 10, 1957 in Malone, NY to Lester George and Dorothy Anna (Hayle) Russell. He married Paula J. Underwood on June 8, 1991 in Lafayette and she survives. George was...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Carolyn F. Davis
Mrs. Carolyn Faye Davis, 61, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Kokomo, Indiana. She was born May 3, 1961, in Indianapolis, a daughter of the late Julius Howard and Martha Ellen (Frederick) Ford. On February 14, 1982, she was married to Kevin Glen Davis...
clintoncountydailynews.com
SR 38 Will Be Paved Wednesday Morning
Clinton County Central Dispatch has announced beginning at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Beaty Construction will begin paving State Road 38. The paving will be approximately one mile east of Kirklin near County Road 900 East. The work should only take approximately four hours. They will only close one lane at a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sandra Kay Goodnight
77, of Mulberry, passed away September 20, 2022, at Wesley Manor Health Care Pavilion, surrounded by her family, following a brief illness. She was born December 23, 1944, in Lafayette, to Loyal “Sox” and Mary (Virgin) Troxel. On May 18, 1962, she married Bernie Goodnight at the Mulberry United Methodist Church, and he survives.
Comments / 0