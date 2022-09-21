ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Emma Raducanu beats Yanina Wickmayer to continue run at Korea Open

Britain's Emma Raducanu defeated Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer 6-3 7-5 to progress to the Korea Open last eight in Seoul. Raducanu, ranked 77th in the world, broke Wickmayer's serve three times in a row at the end of the first set to seal the opener. A cagey second set ended with...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

WTA roundup: Naomi Osaka (illness) WDs in Tokyo

Reigning champion Naomi Osaka of Japan withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Thursday due to an illness, giving fifth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil a win by walkover. "I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement. "It's...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Awer Mabil’s long-range rocket ensures Australia sink New Zealand

A long-range rocket from Awer Mabil ensured Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in their World Cup farewell in Brisbane. The match, which took place a staggering 11 years after the two teams last met, was Australia’s first game since qualifying for the World Cup and their last on home soil before the tournament in Qatar in November. Aside from Mabil’s 33rd-minute strike, however, it was a far from pretty occasion for the hosts on a wet Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#Wimbledon#The Pan Pacific Open#Chinese
Reuters

ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka upsets Daniil Medvedev at Metz

Stan Wawrinka pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, who had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Gregoire Barrere of France.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup

With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th....
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy