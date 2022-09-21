Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Emma Raducanu beats Yanina Wickmayer to continue run at Korea Open
Britain's Emma Raducanu defeated Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer 6-3 7-5 to progress to the Korea Open last eight in Seoul. Raducanu, ranked 77th in the world, broke Wickmayer's serve three times in a row at the end of the first set to seal the opener. A cagey second set ended with...
WTA roundup: Qinwen Zheng upends Paula Badosa in Tokyo
China’s Qinwen Zheng recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory over top-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain on Wednesday in the second round
Yardbarker
WTA roundup: Naomi Osaka (illness) WDs in Tokyo
Reigning champion Naomi Osaka of Japan withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Thursday due to an illness, giving fifth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil a win by walkover. "I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement. "It's...
Awer Mabil’s long-range rocket ensures Australia sink New Zealand
A long-range rocket from Awer Mabil ensured Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in their World Cup farewell in Brisbane. The match, which took place a staggering 11 years after the two teams last met, was Australia’s first game since qualifying for the World Cup and their last on home soil before the tournament in Qatar in November. Aside from Mabil’s 33rd-minute strike, however, it was a far from pretty occasion for the hosts on a wet Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Emma Raducanu cruises to straight-sets win over Magda Linette in Korea to reach first WTA semi-final
Emma Raducanu made it three wins in a row as she claimed a dominant victory over Magda Linette to reach the semi-finals of the Korea Open. The former US Open champion converted four of five break points and recorded a first-serve win percentage of 96 on her way to a 6-2 6-2 rout to reach the last four of a WTA Tour event for the first time.
ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka upsets Daniil Medvedev at Metz
Stan Wawrinka pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, who had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Gregoire Barrere of France.
Soccer-Kamada and Mitoma strike as Japan breeze past United States
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Daichi Kamada and Kaoru Mitoma were on target as Japan continued their preparations for November's World Cup in Qatar with a 2-0 win over the United States in Dusseldorf on Friday.
Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup
With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennis-Federer's retirement leaves a void that can't be filled, says McEnroe
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Roger Federer's retirement from competitive tennis will leave a void that can never be filled, according to former world number one and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John McEnroe.
Comments / 0