wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a report of a burglary on Gracey Herndon Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Nathan Wasson had a mask on and was attempting to steal a vehicle out of a garage. When deputies arrived, the owner was...
wkdzradio.com
Van Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A van was reported stolen in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 2002 maroon Oldsmobile Silhouette was taken without the owner’s consent on East 17th Street. The van is valued at $4,500 and no arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a disturbance on Richard Street Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home after 47-year-old Rickey Wimberly enter the home after being told to leave. When law enforcement attempted to detain Wimberly he reportedly hit an...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Barkers Mill Road Crash
A wreck on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County sent a Hopkinsville woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 10 a.m. 18-year-old Kaylee Kendall was southbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree near the state line. Kendall was...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
WSMV
Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating
ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Tennessee Vehicle Theft
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday morning for a theft of a vehicle in Tennessee that happened in 2020. Hopkinsville Police say they arrested 44-year-old Anthony Bumpers on Lafayette Road on a warrant out of Smyrna Tennessee for theft of a motor vehicle. On December 12th, 2020...
Christian County traffic stop leads to three arrests, discovery of drugs
Three people from Illinois are facing multiple charges -- most of which involve drugs -- after being stopped by a Christian County deputy for traffic violations Wednesday morning.
whvoradio.com
Deputies Look For Man After Road Rage Incident
Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a road rage incident at the intersection of Canton Road and Linton Road Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a man believed to be in his 60’s driving a silver dually pickup got upset after accidentally being cut off and backed into the other vehicle and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Flown To Hospital After Crofton Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on Poole Mill Road in Crofton Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was northbound when she drifted into the opposite lane of traffic then overcorrected and ran off the road hitting the tree. The woman had to be cut...
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Crofton
A traffic stop on Madisonville Road in Crofton led to three drug arrests Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Clevin Robinson says he stopped a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Carl Holloway of Danville leaving the Huck’s in Crofton for not wearing seatbelts and during the stop he could see illegal contraband inside the vehicle in plain view.
WSMV
Nashville student who threatened shooting found with loaded gun, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old Pearl Cohn High School student was arrested for carrying a loaded gun on school property after threatening to fire it on school grounds the day before. Metro Police said a School Resource Officer charged the 11th grader for carrying a .380 semi-automatic pistol on...
Guns, drugs, cash seized during arrest of Nashville felon
Metro police reported 34-year-old Derrick Harvey was arrested Wednesday by narcotics detectives with the assistance of federal and state partners.
WSMV
Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In West 18th Street Crash
Police have released the name of a Crofton woman that was injured in a wreck on West 18th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 am a car driven by 54-year-old Jerome Taylor of Hopkinsville was eastbound on West 18th Street when an SUV driven by 71-year-old Betty Dixon that was on High Street collided with his car.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville woman allegedly threatened daughter with a gun
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Clarksville Police arrested Collanthia Andrews, 33, of Clarksville and charged her with aggravated child abuse and neglect after the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her own daughter and threatened her life. Police said in an affidavit that the incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, took place...
WSMV
Multi-vehicle crash in Clarksville causes injuries, shuts down roads
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a multiple-vehicle wreck with injuries at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Trenton Road. The crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. and involves four vehicles. Trenton Road and Tiny Town Road are back open. The status of the injuries...
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Clarksville teen
An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Clarksville.
Man killed in head-on crash on Clarksville Pike in Joelton
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Old Clarksville Pike and Clarksville Pike.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Dunbar Cave Road open, Trenton Road open after morning crashes
Update, 8:25 a.m.: Dunbar Cave Road is back open. The injuries were minor and those involved were treated at the scene. Trenton Road is back open. Multiple people were injured, but their injuries to not appear to be life-threatening, Beaubien said. Update, 7:40 a.m.: Dunbar Cave Road is shut down...
