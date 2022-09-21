Read full article on original website
wlip.com
Listen: 17th District Ald. David Bogdala
Alderman Bogdala joined Wake Up Kenosha to discuss a resolution regarding outside funding for the city. He also addressed the continuing conversation about Kenosha Regional Airport expansion. Listen to the interview below…
wlip.com
Gas Prices Drop in Kenosha County, Lake County Sees an Increase
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices showed a mixed bag at the state line over the last week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 3-cents to $3.92. That number is still 24-cents higher than the national average, and remains the highest average east of the Rocky Mountains. Lake County saw an increase of 8-cents to $3.99 a gallon. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas fell 4-cents from last week to $3.47…21-cents below the national average. Kenosha county saw a 20-cent drop to $3.43.
wlip.com
Kenosha; SiFi Networks Launch High Speed Internet Project
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Officials from SiFi Networks and the City of Kenosha announced the official construction launch of the Kenosha FiberCity project, which they call a revolutionary fiber optic infrastructure investment. Once completed it will bring a fast, affordable, and reliable all-fiber Internet network to every home, business, and institution...
wlip.com
UW Enrollment Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The University of Wisconsin System is seeing the highest number of new student enrollments since before the COVID-19 pandemic seized the state. System officials released preliminary estimates Thursday that show 26,442 first-year students, including freshmen and first-year transfers, were enrolled as of the first day of classes this fall. That compares to 25,869 last year.
wlip.com
Man Wanted by Illinois DOC Arrested in Lake County
(Barrington, IL) A McHenry County man wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections was arrested in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say James Henson was taken into custody Sunday (Sept 18th) in an unincorporated area of Barrington. Illinois DOC records show Henson was released from prison in February of this year…after getting a 6-year sentence for theft back in 2019. The nature of the 55-year-old’s alleged parole violation is unknown. Henson is currently in the Lake County Jail being held without bond. No court dates have been scheduled.
wlip.com
New Covid-19 Boosters Are Available in Kenosha
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The new Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in Kenosha. Kenosha County Public Health says the Omicron-specific booster shot is now available at local providers. Officials encourage anyone eligible 12 or older to get it. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the updated booster for people...
wlip.com
Another Arrest Made in For Sheridan Death Investigation
(Highland Park, IL) Another arrest has been made in connection with a weekend death in the Highland Park area. The body of Matthew Ascaridis was found Saturday morning in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, and Major Crime officials say the death was the result of a violent confrontation kicked off by a group of people being loud near the 45-year-old’s residence. Earlier this week, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban (who was connected to the confrontation) was charged for having an illegal gun in his home, which was not connected to the death. Now 18-year-old Jacob Firestone has been hit with two felony counts of obstruction for allegedly attempting to conceal evidence. Additional charges are possible against the men, as the death remains under investigation.
wlip.com
Kenosha Reports Four Overdose Deaths in the Past Week
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office has responded to four suspected overdose deaths since last week. The recent wave includes two suspected overdose deaths in one night, and two cases over the past weekend. Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said the specific causes of these...
wlip.com
Man Convicted of Shooting Kenosha Officer Sentenced to Prison
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The man who shot and injured a Kenosha Police officer more than two years ago will spend nearly the next five decades in prison. 31 year old Jonathan Massey shot Kenosha Officer Justin Pruett on August 8, 2020 near the 4600 block of Sheridan Road. Pruett was...
wlip.com
Former Waukegan Police Officer Charged in 2020 Shooting, and 2019 Suspect Abuse Cases
(Waukegan, IL) A former Waukegan Police officer is facing multiple charges from a pair of separate incidents. Dante Salinas is facing three counts of second-degree murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the October 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette. The incident took place after a short police chase, and Salinas did not have his body camera in operation until after the shooting took place. The 39-year-old also faces an aggravated battery charge and two counts of official misconduct stemming from the alleged pistol whipping of a suspect back in August of 2019. Bond was set Thursday at 500-thousand-dollars.
wlip.com
Kenosha HarborMarket moves indoors in November
KENOSHA – Kenosha HarborMarket will be moving indoors to the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. starting on Nov. 5th and will operate every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 29, except. December 17, 24 and 31. Kenosha HarborMarket’s outdoor season continues every Saturday from 9...
wlip.com
Listen: Carthage Football Coach Dustin Haas
It’s homecoming Saturday for the Carthage Firebirds football squad and head coach Dustin Haas joined Wake Up Kenosha with Bill & Pete. Coach Haas recapped North Central and gave us a preview of Washington U. Listen to the interview below…. John Weiser has pregame at 12:45pm with the kickoff...
