Kirklin, IN

WIBC.com

Train Derails On Bridge Over Wabash River In Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A train derailed Wednesday afternoon on a Wabash River bridge on the border of West Lafayette and Lafayette, the Lafayette Police Department says. The train was crossing the railroad bridge near the South Street bridge when the derailment happened at about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, police say.
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Howard County Intersection Closed

The Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E & B Paving, LLC. announces a complete closure at the intersection of U.S. 35 and S.R. 213 in Greentown starting on or after Monday, October 3, through the end of November, weather permitting. This closure will allow crews to complete a pavement replacement project. There will be no through traffic travel East or West on U.S. 35.
GREENTOWN, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

I-69 Indianapolis: Retaining wall construction for the future I-69 overpasses has restricted Wicker Road to one lane only. Temporary traffic signals have been installed in the work zone to control two-way traffic. Construction of the future I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue west of State Road 37. Expect the closure to begin in early October once utility crews have cleared the area. For more information, visit i69finishline.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5

(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
PERU, IN
#County Road#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Beaty Construction
WTHR

Crews battle fire at Lebanon scrap yard

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Multiple fire crews battled a scrap yard fire Wednesday at Zores Towing in Lebanon, authorities said. Around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to the location in the 2100 block of Frontage Road on a report of a building fire. There, they located a large fire in a salvage yard but determined no structures were involved.
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, […]
CUMBERLAND, IN
WISH-TV

ISP: Kokomo man sideswipes car on I-69 while driving drunk on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested Monday after sideswiping a car on the side of the road, according to state police. Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Kokomo GM plant becomes storage lot for new trucks waiting for parts

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — General Motors has been staging their trucks at a Kokomo facility on the south side of the Howard County city for a year. I-Team 8 was told General Motors sends a crew to Kokomo with the parts needed to finish the trucks before they are taken to dealerships.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Boone County farm crawl taking place Saturday

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — You've probably heard of a bar crawl or a pub crawl, but how about a farm crawl? If you're curious and in the Zionsville area, you can add it to your list of things to check out this weekend in Boone County. Judi Weston runs Weston...
WLFI.com

Huber hopes to spoil Sheriff Goldsmith's shot at second term

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two long-time law enforcement officers want to become Tippecanoe County's top cop. News 18's is previewing important local races ahead of Election Day. Democratic Sheriff Bob Goldsmith is running for a second term against Republican Jason Huber, executive director of Tippecanoe County Community Corrections. Both...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man struck and killed in hit-and-run on SR 37

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that left a man dead late Tuesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is just south of I-465. Officers said a civilian IMPD employee notified police of what appeared to be […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

