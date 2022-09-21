Read full article on original website
Related
WTA roundup: Qinwen Zheng upends Paula Badosa in Tokyo
China’s Qinwen Zheng recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory over top-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain on Wednesday in the second round
CBS Sports
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Toray Pan Pacific Open with illness
Defending champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open ahead of her second-round match due to illness. This was the latest setback of a difficult season for her. "I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement. "It's an honor...
ESPN
Emma Raducanu reaches Korea Open semifinals, first time in tour-level last four since US Open win
Emma Raducanu beat Magda Linette in straight sets to reach the Korea Open semifinals, her first appearance in the last four of a tournament since her US Open win in 2021. Raducanu made light work of No.3 seed Linette in her 6-2, 6-2 win, which also marks the first time she has recorded three straight victories since her remarkable run as a qualifier in Flushing Meadows.
Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online
Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roger Federer makes emotional farewell after defeat in final doubles match – as it happened
Rolling report: Roger Federer has played the final match of his storied career alongside Rafael Nadal in London. Bryan Graham was watching
BBC
Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles
Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka upsets Daniil Medvedev at Metz
Stan Wawrinka pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, who had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Gregoire Barrere of France.
Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday. “I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Wilson said. “You just put things aside ... It’s like riding a bike. I am exhausted, I’m not going to lie about it. At this point I don’t even think about it. I’m surrounded by greatness. I really lean on them. I don’t even know which way is up. I see it’s daylight and feel I need to go to sleep.”
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennis-Federer's retirement leaves a void that can't be filled, says McEnroe
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Roger Federer's retirement from competitive tennis will leave a void that can never be filled, according to former world number one and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John McEnroe.
Comments / 0