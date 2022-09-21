ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

No criminal charges recommended for Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is declining to file any criminal charges against Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. Beth has been under investigation since April for improperly giving over $21,000 in “stipend” pay to his Admission and Release Specialists and Special Operations Manager. While the release...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Stolen gun transaction leaves Racine man facing jail time

A Racine man could spend the next dozen years behind bars after he allegedly bought a stolen gun. Cyrus Andresen, 23, was charged Sept. 21 in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count each of receiving a stolen firearm and bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison or up to $20,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Villard shooting; Milwaukee boy taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot Thursday night, Sept. 22 on the city's north side. According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim had non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale retail thefts, Milwaukee man arrested, officer honored

GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police officer was recognized for apprehending a Milwaukee man wanted in connection with numerous retail thefts at Glendale businesses. According to police, Bobby Grady, 50, of Milwaukee, has racked up 11 cases in Milwaukee County and had warrants out of Waukesha County. Grady was arrested with two others on Aug. 7.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, crash, Capitol and Sherman, at least 4 vehicles hit

MILWAUKEE - Antonio Brashear, 22, of Milwaukee, faces multiple charges in connection with a shooting that happened Sept. 9 near Capitol and Sherman. According to prosecutors, he admitted to driving the vehicle from which shots were fired, hitting at least four other vehicles, causing a crash and sending a man to the hospital. It all happened because Brashear and his passengers thought the people in the car they shot at were threatening them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Gas Prices Drop in Kenosha County, Lake County Sees an Increase

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices showed a mixed bag at the state line over the last week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 3-cents to $3.92. That number is still 24-cents higher than the national average, and remains the highest average east of the Rocky Mountains. Lake County saw an increase of 8-cents to $3.99 a gallon. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas fell 4-cents from last week to $3.47…21-cents below the national average. Kenosha county saw a 20-cent drop to $3.43.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wearegreenbay.com

‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Man Wanted by Illinois DOC Arrested in Lake County

(Barrington, IL) A McHenry County man wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections was arrested in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say James Henson was taken into custody Sunday (Sept 18th) in an unincorporated area of Barrington. Illinois DOC records show Henson was released from prison in February of this year…after getting a 6-year sentence for theft back in 2019. The nature of the 55-year-old’s alleged parole violation is unknown. Henson is currently in the Lake County Jail being held without bond. No court dates have been scheduled.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Kenosha Reports Four Overdose Deaths in the Past Week

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office has responded to four suspected overdose deaths since last week. The recent wave includes two suspected overdose deaths in one night, and two cases over the past weekend. Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said the specific causes of these...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist

WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Man, 30, shot, killed near Milwaukee school, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old was shot and killed near 12th Street and Highland Avenue on Thursday morning. Milwaukee police said it happened about 10:33 a.m. Police were focused on the west side of the parking lot next to Prairie Apartments across the street from a school, Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, WISN 12 News' Hannah Hilyard reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI

