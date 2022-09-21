Read full article on original website
Related
KMBC.com
Sunny, warm for your Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will fall back into the 50s and lower 60s for football games. Fog could potentially affect travel Saturday morning through 10 a.m. with sunny and warm afternoon conditions. Look for a high near 84. Sunday will be cooler and blustery with highs nearing 74....
KMBC.com
Tracking rain impacts for your Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: IMPACT DAY. Rain and a few random rumbles will be around especially between 7 Am-2PM. Most rain will be gone by 5 PM. No severe weather. High 65°. Saturday: Morning fog then sunny and warm. High 84°. Sunday: Sunny and blustery. High 74°
kshb.com
Weather Blog - A cold front is moving through on the last full day of summer
We have made it to the last full day of summer! Who is ready for it to cool off? We just had an extremely rare end of summer heat wave. I will have to do some checking on this, but this may be the latest heat wave Kansas City has ever experienced since records began. Remember a heat wave is defined to be three-consecutive-days with 95° or hotter. It was 96° Sunday, 99° Monday, and 99° again yesterday! All three were record highs with the record being broken by four degrees the past two days!
kshb.com
The cold front will move through Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. You will notice the fall change by Wednesday afternoon. There will be an increasing chance of rain Wednesday night. Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 76°. Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the wind shifting to the north as a strong...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Watch KMBC's Friday Football Patrol Report for Sept. 23, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is week 5 for high school football teams on the Missouri side and week 4 for Kansas. Our game of the week represents both as Rockhurst visited Bishop Miege.
Weekend road closures impact 2 Kansas City-area major events
Road closures in the Kansas City area will impact drivers trying to reach the Plaza Art Fair and the KU Jayhawks football game in Lawrence.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express returns to Union Station in December
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Southern'sHoliday Express train is scheduled to roll into Union Station in December. People can see the decorated train Dec. 14 through Dec. 18 during normal business hours with no reservations required. Reservations are required for those who want a walk-through tour of the...
kansascitymag.com
9 things to do this weekend in KC, September 22-25
Even after a century and a half, Carmen is still that femme fatale. The popular opera tells the story of an ill-fated romance, touching on themes of jealousy, obsession and bullfighting. Performed in the original French with English subtitles. September 24–30, 7:30 pm. Muriel Kauffman Theater. Plaza Art Fair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
High school football Week 5 matchups around the Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football weather is back as the temperatures have cooled off. Another week of high school football games follows. Here are matchups around the metro for Friday, Sept. 23:. MISSOURI. Belton 52, William Chrisman 7. Center 55, Warrensburg 15. Chillicothe 29, St. Pius X 20. Fort...
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Sept. 23-25
It's officially into the first weekend of fall, and there are multiple events around the Kansas City area for you and the family to enjoy.
KMBC.com
Heading out to the sold out KU game? Expect traffic
LAWRENCE, Kan. — If you’reheaded to Lawrence, Kansas from the Kansas City metro area to watch the undefeated University of Kansas Jayhawks football team take on Duke University on Saturday morning, you might want to consider alternate routes. Lawrence Police spokeswoman Laura Crumley said many people take K-10...
New Winter Magic location in KC brings concern about lines to get in
The drive-through holiday tradition, Winter Magic, is moving from Swope Park to Kessler Park in the Historic Northeast part of Kansas City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Traffic warning for fans attending KU’s football game Saturday
Lawrence road construction may affect University of Kansas fans getting to the game Saturday. A bus will run from downtown to Memorial stadium.
plattecountycitizen.com
A look inside the new KCI
The Kansas City Aviation Department this week released a list of vendors to open shop inside the new one-terminal Kansas City International Airport. The new KCI is set to open in about six months, with construction largely complete. Details are starting to emerge about the interior, including the vendor list.
KMBC.com
KU fan gives away hundreds of free football tickets for Saturday's game
LAWRENCE, Kan. — It's been a long time since University of Kansas football fans had something to cheer about. "I've been waiting 13 years for KU to be good again," said Braiden Turner, a "diehard" KU fan and sports podcaster. But when gates open Saturday, the booth will be...
KMBC.com
Mill Valley named Team of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mill Valley is this week's Team of the Week. The Jaguars shut out Shawnee Mission Northwest Friday by a score of 51-0. In three games, they have only given up one touchdown while scoring 156 points. They have 28 seniors leading to what they hope...
Grocery deals at Kansas City-area stores Sept. 21-27
Kansas City grocery stores are offering daily and weekly sales to help shoppers save money Sept. 21-27.
islands.com
Nonstop Flights from Kansas City to the Caribbean
The good news for people living in and around Kansas City is that Kansas City International Airport offers plenty of direct flights to cities all over the continental United States. Looking to spend a weekend enjoying the best of Austin’s celebrated culinary scene? There’s a flight for that. Ready to take the crew to Las Vegas for a weekend of debauchery that, of course, stays there? There’s a flight for that. Kids been begging to get down to Orlando for a few days of theme park hopping? A flight from KCI can have you there in under a few hours.
Sneak peek inside the new Kansas City International Airport
Kansas City International Airport is set to open a new terminal in March. However, work is still underway.
Momentum building for downtown stadium within Royals organization
Envisioning a move from the Truman Sports Complex, Royals owner John Sherman said they're already in talks with the Chiefs and Jackson County.
Comments / 0