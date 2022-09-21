ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Sunny, warm for your Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will fall back into the 50s and lower 60s for football games. Fog could potentially affect travel Saturday morning through 10 a.m. with sunny and warm afternoon conditions. Look for a high near 84. Sunday will be cooler and blustery with highs nearing 74....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tracking rain impacts for your Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: IMPACT DAY. Rain and a few random rumbles will be around especially between 7 Am-2PM. Most rain will be gone by 5 PM. No severe weather. High 65°. Saturday: Morning fog then sunny and warm. High 84°. Sunday: Sunny and blustery. High 74°
KANSAS CITY, MO
Weather Blog - A cold front is moving through on the last full day of summer

We have made it to the last full day of summer! Who is ready for it to cool off? We just had an extremely rare end of summer heat wave. I will have to do some checking on this, but this may be the latest heat wave Kansas City has ever experienced since records began. Remember a heat wave is defined to be three-consecutive-days with 95° or hotter. It was 96° Sunday, 99° Monday, and 99° again yesterday! All three were record highs with the record being broken by four degrees the past two days!
KANSAS CITY, MO
The cold front will move through Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. You will notice the fall change by Wednesday afternoon. There will be an increasing chance of rain Wednesday night. Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 76°. Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the wind shifting to the north as a strong...
KANSAS CITY, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
9 things to do this weekend in KC, September 22-25

Even after a century and a half, Carmen is still that femme fatale. The popular opera tells the story of an ill-fated romance, touching on themes of jealousy, obsession and bullfighting. Performed in the original French with English subtitles. September 24–30, 7:30 pm. Muriel Kauffman Theater. Plaza Art Fair.
KANSAS CITY, MO
High school football Week 5 matchups around the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football weather is back as the temperatures have cooled off. Another week of high school football games follows. Here are matchups around the metro for Friday, Sept. 23:. MISSOURI. Belton 52, William Chrisman 7. Center 55, Warrensburg 15. Chillicothe 29, St. Pius X 20. Fort...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Heading out to the sold out KU game? Expect traffic

LAWRENCE, Kan. — If you’reheaded to Lawrence, Kansas from the Kansas City metro area to watch the undefeated University of Kansas Jayhawks football team take on Duke University on Saturday morning, you might want to consider alternate routes. Lawrence Police spokeswoman Laura Crumley said many people take K-10...
LAWRENCE, KS
A look inside the new KCI

The Kansas City Aviation Department this week released a list of vendors to open shop inside the new one-terminal Kansas City International Airport. The new KCI is set to open in about six months, with construction largely complete. Details are starting to emerge about the interior, including the vendor list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Mill Valley named Team of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mill Valley is this week's Team of the Week. The Jaguars shut out Shawnee Mission Northwest Friday by a score of 51-0. In three games, they have only given up one touchdown while scoring 156 points. They have 28 seniors leading to what they hope...
SHAWNEE, KS
Nonstop Flights from Kansas City to the Caribbean

The good news for people living in and around Kansas City is that Kansas City International Airport offers plenty of direct flights to cities all over the continental United States. Looking to spend a weekend enjoying the best of Austin’s celebrated culinary scene? There’s a flight for that. Ready to take the crew to Las Vegas for a weekend of debauchery that, of course, stays there? There’s a flight for that. Kids been begging to get down to Orlando for a few days of theme park hopping? A flight from KCI can have you there in under a few hours.
KANSAS CITY, MO

