City of Galveston, Texas - Government

Next month is National Night Out!

There's still time to sign up to host a block party on October 4 before we make the final list.

To sign up, fill out the form at galvestontx.gov/nationalnightout!

Galveston joins communities across the country in celebrating National Night Out – an annual community-police relationship-building and awareness campaign.

The event is organized by the Galveston Police Department, though also includes the Galveston Fire Department and EMS, and will be held in neighborhoods across Galveston on the night of Tuesday, October 4.

Depending on how the neighborhood decides to celebrate, festivities may include potlucks, cookouts, or family-friendly demonstrations by first responders and local law enforcement.

To find out what’s happening in your neighborhood, please email

nationalnightout@galvestontx.gov

If you’re interested in becoming a block captain and hosting an event in your neighborhood, you can register at

https://www.galvestontx.gov/National-Night-Out

or by calling

(409) 526-9750

or emailing

nationalnightout@galvestontx.gov

We look forward to seeing you at one of the many events across the island on October 4.