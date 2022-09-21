Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Wild ending to boys soccer match
(Sept. 22, 2022) After the Whalers squandered a 2-0 lead against Sandwich Tuesday, Ryan Coleman knocked in his second goal of the game to give Nantucket a 3-3 tie with just over a minute to play. “Ryan is definitely a utility-type player and we found out that one of his...
Inquirer and Mirror
Whalers lose a thriller to Falcons 29-28
(Sept. 22, 2022) For the second straight week a fourth-quarter turnover doomed the football team’s chances at a comeback, as the Whalers lost an exciting home opener 29-28 Saturday to Mashpee. Trailing by just a point, after the Falcons punched in their fourth touchdown of the day with 5:45...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend
NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
capecod.com
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
Report: These are the South Coast towns predicted to be underwater in the not-too-distant future
A 10-year storm could flood more than a quarter of buildings in Wareham by 2050, the report noted. Rising tides are expected to flood several communities along the South Coast within the next 30 years, impacting the fishing industry and further eroding iconic — and ecologically rich — salt marshes, according to a new report.
nerej.com
Durgin of Conway Commercial completes sale of properties in Norwell, Plymouth & Rockland, MA for $7.5 million
Rockland, MA Paul Durgin, vice president of Conway Commercial, brokered the sale of 30 Golf Dr. in Plymouth, 133, 137, & 141 Washington St. in Norwell and 170 Pleasant St. in Rockland. 30 Golf Dr., also known as The Village Racquet & Fitness Club at Pinehills, is a 42,000 s/f...
capecod.com
Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A kayaker was rescued after reportedly capsizing off Wood Neck Beach about 10 AM Thursday. The victim was able to climb onto a moored sailboat until rescuers arrived in the fire boat and brought him back to shore. He was evaluated but did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster
BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
NECN
Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth
A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
universalhub.com
And, they're off: 1980s-era Orange Line cars begin their final journey
WBZ reports on and photographs the first of the old Orange Line trains to be trucked out of the Wellington Yards for the trip to a Middleboro scrapping facility owned by Costello Dismantling Co., whose logo consists of a preying mantis.
whitmanhansonexpress.com
No injuries in 2-alarm fire
WHITMAN — Chief Timothy Clancy reports that the Whitman Fire Department, aided by firefighters from area towns including Rockland, extinguished a fire at a home on West Street Thursday morning, Sept. 15. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but two cats owned by the family...
capecod.com
Man rescued after boat capsizes on pond in Eastham
EASTHAM – A man was rescued after his boat capsized on Great Pond in Eastham shortly after 12:30 PM Friday. An Eastham firefighter used a rescue board to reach the victim who was wearing a flotation device and was swimming to shore. Other firefighters launched a rescue boat to retrieve the victim who was evaluated once back on shore. Further details were not immediately available.
How a Massachusetts Gas Station Diesel/Gas Mix-Up Caused Thousands in Damage
Massachusetts saw gas prices reach historic highs in 2022 with prices topping out at over five dollars a gallon. But one Massachusetts gas station caused its customers a lot of money at the pump, and it wasn't the price per gallon. Recently we saw a Facebook post about a gas...
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in Falmouth Thursday night. The Cape and Islands DA says they responded to a report of a disturbance just before 6:30 p.m. at 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth. Douglas Rose, 41, of Falmouth, was transported to Falmouth Hospital suffering...
NECN
A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M
A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
capecod.com
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
capecod.com
Investigation underway after body found on Brewster beach
BREWSTER – Brewster Police called for State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office to investigate after a body was discovered on a beach in Brewster Saturday morning. The incident happened behind the Ocean’s Edge complex. No other details were immediately available. CWN...
capecod.com
Four-vehicle crash snarls eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Dennis
DENNIS – A four-vehicle crash snarled eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Dennis. The crash happened shortly after 11 AM by the lane drop after Route 134 (Exit 78). One person was evaluated for possible injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Hyannis storefront shot out with BBs…
HYANNIS – Barnstable police officers responded to the Cape Cod Caribbean Cafe at 18 Center Street early this morning (around 12:30 a.m.) to investigate after the cafe’s front entrance was shot out with BBs. The front doors and at least one side window appear to have been damaged...
