Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
PopCrush

Sharon Stone Says Younger Man Dumped Her for Refusing Botox

Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone is feeling confident after breaking up with Hollywood's youth-obsessed pressure to use Botox. However, her decision to take a stand against Botox resulted in a real-life breakup. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the 64-year-old actress revealed she recently ended a relationship with a younger...
shefinds

A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All

If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
DogTime

Fluorouracil in Skincare Creams is Toxic to Dogs, says FDA

The FDA released a statement warning that dogs are dying from exposure to fluorouracil, a medical ingredient found in topical creams. What Is Fluorouracil? Fluorouracil is an FDA-approved chemotherapy drug that treats a variety of cancers, specifically skin cancer. Additionally, the drug can also treat warts in children. Also known as “5-FU” or “5-fluorouracil,” fluorouracil is […] The post Fluorouracil in Skincare Creams is Toxic to Dogs, says FDA appeared first on DogTime.
102.5 The Bone

Brad Pitt launches gender-neutral skin care line

If you've ever wanted to look like Brad Pitt, here's your chance. The Oscar winner has launched a new skin care line in partnership with the famed Château Beaucastel wine growers of the Perrin family. The collection, called Le Domaine Skincare, includes a lineup of products that are all...
POPSUGAR

Fillers 101: A Glossary of Every Type of Dermal Filler

Dermal fillers help restore lost volume, smooth lines, and contour the face. Different brands of fillers are ideal for different areas of the face and body. Dermal fillers can be made with different substances, the most common being hyaluronic acid. While modern dermal fillers have been around for nearly two...
