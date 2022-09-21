Read full article on original website
Woman left with hole in her face after getting fillers which turned out to be silicone
A woman was left with a horrific hole in her face after a friend offered to give her cosmetic fillers. Gina Anderson had decided, after turning 40, that she wanted to get some light work done to her face, hoping that it would make her 'look better'. But what Gina...
Sharon Stone reveals a relationship with a younger man ended after she refused to get Botox
Sharon Stone opened up to Vogue Arabia about her thoughts on aging naturally and how a younger man she was once dating asked her if she uses Botox. The relationship ended shortly after. In Stone’s September cover story for Vogue Arabia, she spoke about her experience dating the younger man...
Photo shows a 92-year-old woman that didn't apply sunscreen to her neck for 40 years
Your call to take applying sunscreen seriously.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Landscaper Dad, 47, Worked Outside For YEARS With No Shirt And No Sunscreen: Then He Felt A Lump In His Armpit That Turned Out To Be Cancer
Shane McCormick, 47, didn’t protect his skin as he worked as a landscape gardener for 13 years. He first was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, but it was removed during a biopsy of a mole on his back. Two years later, the cancer returned in the form of a tumor under his armpit.
Sharon Stone Says Younger Man Dumped Her for Refusing Botox
Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone is feeling confident after breaking up with Hollywood's youth-obsessed pressure to use Botox. However, her decision to take a stand against Botox resulted in a real-life breakup. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the 64-year-old actress revealed she recently ended a relationship with a younger...
I’m a professional hairstylist – here’s the only time you should ever wash your locks
Well, according to one professional it's almost definitely too often, since there's only one time you should ever clean your locks. Although you might be happy with your current hair routine it might be doing more harm than good. Professional hairstylist Jon Hala told Express.co.uk: “You should only wash your...
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
Schoolgirl, eight, who lost an eye to cancer aged two reveals she's upgraded her blue prosthetic lens to a sparkly pink one - and her friends say she looks 'like a superhero'
A schoolgirl says she can't wait to show off her new sparkly, pink prosthetic eye when term starts next week - after she lost her own eye to cancer as a toddler. Daisy Passfield, eight, from Hertfordshire was diagnosed with a grade D tumour in her retina when she was just 14 months old.
How To Reverse Visible Summer Sun Damage, According To A Dermatological Nurse
Utilize a combination of at-home skin care products and in-office treatments to rid your skin of dark spots, fine wrinkles and more.
I use an $8 product for anti-aging on my neck, people think it’s bizarre but it really works
A SKINCARE pro known for her clear complexion shared the unconventional way she uses a popular product. Ava Lee – who calls her clear skin “jello skin” – revealed how she dilutes one harsh anti-aging bestseller to safely use on her neck. In her initial TikTok...
I’m an optometrist – here’s 5 make-up habits putting you at risk of vision loss and wrinkles
MAKE-UP is for making your eyes pop and sparkle, but experts warn there are lots of potential dangers lurking in your make-up bag. One optometrist has urged make-up wearers to be aware of several common mistakes that could cause wrinkles and even long term damage to their eye health. Dr....
Plastic Surgeon Claims Amazon and Google Employees Are Undergoing Surgery to Be 3 Inches Taller
The doctor developed a method to implant and subsequently extend pins in the femur to increase height.
Fluorouracil in Skincare Creams is Toxic to Dogs, says FDA
The FDA released a statement warning that dogs are dying from exposure to fluorouracil, a medical ingredient found in topical creams. What Is Fluorouracil? Fluorouracil is an FDA-approved chemotherapy drug that treats a variety of cancers, specifically skin cancer. Additionally, the drug can also treat warts in children. Also known as “5-FU” or “5-fluorouracil,” fluorouracil is […] The post Fluorouracil in Skincare Creams is Toxic to Dogs, says FDA appeared first on DogTime.
Brad Pitt launches gender-neutral skin care line
If you've ever wanted to look like Brad Pitt, here's your chance. The Oscar winner has launched a new skin care line in partnership with the famed Château Beaucastel wine growers of the Perrin family. The collection, called Le Domaine Skincare, includes a lineup of products that are all...
I'm a tattoo artist sharing 6 mistakes people make when getting color tattoos
Before going under the gun, find a tattooer that specializes in color ink and consider the way your design will heal, according to this body-art pro.
Brad Pitt is breaking into beauty with a new genderless skin care line
Brad Pitt has teamed up with the famed Perrin Family to launch Le Domaine Skincare.
Fillers 101: A Glossary of Every Type of Dermal Filler
Dermal fillers help restore lost volume, smooth lines, and contour the face. Different brands of fillers are ideal for different areas of the face and body. Dermal fillers can be made with different substances, the most common being hyaluronic acid. While modern dermal fillers have been around for nearly two...
