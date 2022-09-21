Read full article on original website
Carl's Drive-In expansion, entertainment center will be presented to O'Fallon, Missouri, zoning committee
O'FALLON, Mo. — An exciting new proposal for a restaurant and family-friendly entertainment center is heading to the O'Fallon Planning and Zoning Committee next month. According to a Facebook post from 3rd Ward Councilman Nathan Bibb, the development would go in the empty lot between Missouri Rush Soccer and Barron Swim School, near Interstate 64 and Highway DD.
KMOV
Plans to build two St. Louis County police precincts in the works, Page says
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two St. Louis County Police precincts will have new headquarters within the next two years, thanks to a $27.6 million construction project. Construction will soon begin for two new buildings for the Affton-Southwest Precinct, Precinct 3, in South County and Precinct 1 in North County. St Louis County Executive Sam Page said the Affton-Southwest building was plagued with water leaks and mold, prompting the need for workers to relocate from Griffin Road to the old Sappington Garden Shop building on Gravois Road. The new facility will be more than 15,000 sq. ft. which is three times the size of the old building.
Massive St. Charles County home drops price by $5 million
A 20,000 square foot home, first listed for sale last summer, has dropped in price by $5 million.
KMOV
Organizers get ready for St. Charles County Oktoberfest
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - Jason Gregory with Sudwerk Brewing out of California cracks open a beer to signal the sign of a good time – the arrival of St. Charles’ Oktoberfest. “Oh man, it’s one of the biggest in the nation,” Gregory said. Gregory said...
KMOV
Police, BBB issue warning against St. Charles County fence company
WENTZVILLE (KMOV) - The Wentzville Police Department and the Better Business Bureau are warning customers about Tri County Fence & Deck after numerous people say the owners took their money and never completed the job. “It was beyond my imagination that a business could act that way,” Aaron Tighe, one...
KMOV
EB I-70 at Fifth Street in St. Charles reopens amid semi crash
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - An accident involving a tractor-trailer has briefly closed all lanes of eastbound I-70 at Fifth Street in St. Charles. The view from the MoDOT camera shows emergency crews on the scene and traffic being forced to exit off Fifth Street. All lanes were reopened.
KMOV
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a car in west St. Louis County Thursday. Around 5 p.m., police said the incident happened in the1800 South Brentwood Blvd when an armed man stole a woman’s Mercedes at gunpoint at the Brentwood Villas garage. No one was injured.
KMOV
New allegations, new action against St. Charles fence company accused of fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office says they have received 52 complaints against Tri County Fence and Deck over the last year. Local police departments as well as the City of Wentzville are investigating and taking action against the locally owned company. “We’re all struggling...
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
St. Louis man steals $300K in series of scams
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Louis man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in a series of scams is behind bars in St. Charles County. Prosecutors have charged Ron Johnson, 54, with multiple felonies, including stealing, forgery and tampering with a victim. St. Charles detectives began investigating reports...
KMOV
Man dead after shooting, car crash in Spanish Lake
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead after a shooting and car crash in Spanish Lake, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found a man and woman inside a car that had crashed in the 12000 block of Spanish Pond Road around 4 p.m. The man had been shot and died after he was taken to the hospital. The woman was not injured.
St. Louis County is second in the state for sexually transmitted infections
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
KMOV
Man who scammed over $300K from victims charged, St. Charles Police say
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly scamming thousands from people in and out of the St. Louis area. Ron Johnson, 54, of St. Louis was charged with stealing over $25,000, and forgery. According to police, Johnson scammed victims out of $300,000 through various undisclosed fraudulent activities.
Woman shot, killed in north St. Louis County
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed Wednesday in north St. Louis County.
Missing St. Louis County woman, child found safe
The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing woman and boy out of St. Louis County.
KMOV
2 more former Bellefontaine Neighbors alderpersons sue city over unpaid wages; city facing four lawsuits
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two more former Bellefontaine Neighbors alderpersons are now suing the city for unpaid wages. Tuesday, former Alderman James Carroll and former Alderwoman Barbara West filed lawsuits in small claims court in St. Louis County for unpaid wages relating to duties as alderperson for the city.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
KMOV
Nearly a year after being shot in the head, St. Charles County man considered a ‘medical miracle’
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A St. Charles County man shot in the head and left to die is making remarkable strides, leaving his doctors stunned by his recovery. Chris Smith, 49, was shot in the head at point-blank range on Nov. 24, 2021, after returning home with Leslie Reeves 45, on their first date.
