Saint Louis County, MO

5 On Your Side

Carl's Drive-In expansion, entertainment center will be presented to O'Fallon, Missouri, zoning committee

O'FALLON, Mo. — An exciting new proposal for a restaurant and family-friendly entertainment center is heading to the O'Fallon Planning and Zoning Committee next month. According to a Facebook post from 3rd Ward Councilman Nathan Bibb, the development would go in the empty lot between Missouri Rush Soccer and Barron Swim School, near Interstate 64 and Highway DD.
O'FALLON, MO
KMOV

Plans to build two St. Louis County police precincts in the works, Page says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two St. Louis County Police precincts will have new headquarters within the next two years, thanks to a $27.6 million construction project. Construction will soon begin for two new buildings for the Affton-Southwest Precinct, Precinct 3, in South County and Precinct 1 in North County. St Louis County Executive Sam Page said the Affton-Southwest building was plagued with water leaks and mold, prompting the need for workers to relocate from Griffin Road to the old Sappington Garden Shop building on Gravois Road. The new facility will be more than 15,000 sq. ft. which is three times the size of the old building.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Police, BBB issue warning against St. Charles County fence company

WENTZVILLE (KMOV) - The Wentzville Police Department and the Better Business Bureau are warning customers about Tri County Fence & Deck after numerous people say the owners took their money and never completed the job. “It was beyond my imagination that a business could act that way,” Aaron Tighe, one...
WENTZVILLE, MO
KMOV

EB I-70 at Fifth Street in St. Charles reopens amid semi crash

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - An accident involving a tractor-trailer has briefly closed all lanes of eastbound I-70 at Fifth Street in St. Charles. The view from the MoDOT camera shows emergency crews on the scene and traffic being forced to exit off Fifth Street. All lanes were reopened.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
KMOV

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a car in west St. Louis County Thursday. Around 5 p.m., police said the incident happened in the1800 South Brentwood Blvd when an armed man stole a woman’s Mercedes at gunpoint at the Brentwood Villas garage. No one was injured.
BRENTWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis man steals $300K in series of scams

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Louis man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in a series of scams is behind bars in St. Charles County. Prosecutors have charged Ron Johnson, 54, with multiple felonies, including stealing, forgery and tampering with a victim. St. Charles detectives began investigating reports...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man dead after shooting, car crash in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead after a shooting and car crash in Spanish Lake, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found a man and woman inside a car that had crashed in the 12000 block of Spanish Pond Road around 4 p.m. The man had been shot and died after he was taken to the hospital. The woman was not injured.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Man who scammed over $300K from victims charged, St. Charles Police say

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly scamming thousands from people in and out of the St. Louis area. Ron Johnson, 54, of St. Louis was charged with stealing over $25,000, and forgery. According to police, Johnson scammed victims out of $300,000 through various undisclosed fraudulent activities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

