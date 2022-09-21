Read full article on original website
Eater
Inside Grazie Nonna, Downtown’s New Candelabra-Lit Pizza Parlor
In Gerald Addison’s mind, the perfect slice of pizza does not exist. The Michelin-starred chef, who mastered open-flame grilling at Maydan and Caribbean-style cooking at Bammy’s, turns his attention to pizza with the opening of Grazie Nonna within downtown’s sleek new Midtown Center complex (1100 15th Street NW). Starting Friday, September 23, dinner will be served daily (5 p.m. to 11 p.m.) with lunch coming soon.
Disney World fans complain of $625 bills for meals at Victoria & Albert's restaurant
Disney World's Victoria & Albert's restaurant has significantly hiked prices since reopening in July. The tasting menu at the restaurant's Chef's Table experience costs $425, plus $200 for wine. Disney is facing criticism over how much it charges people to eat at the restaurant. Disney World's Victoria & Albert's restaurant...
Best Blanco Tequilas: Outsider-Approved
Tequila that has not been aged in a barrel. Also commonly known as silver, plata, or white, Blanco is the purest expression of Tequila, as it does not take on any flavors from the barrel. Master distillers refer to Blanco as “the essence of tequila,” as it has the most agave-forward taste. Whether shaken, stirred, or sipped on its own, Blanco tequila is the most consumed expression and is the foundation of your tequila stock.
Red Lobster Launched Another Unlimited Shrimp Deal, But With A Twist
Although Red Lobster might have "lobster" in the name, there's a lot more at the restaurant that attracts customers. The restaurant's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are a fan-favorite, and you can even make the biscuits at home. When it comes to the chain's seafood, one of the more exciting times of the year comes when its unlimited shrimp deal is available.
11 Excellent Margarita Glasses for Your Next Cocktail Party
A Margarita is a cocktail that’s synonymous with fun. Sip the zesty tipple and good times are almost certain to ensue, especially if you’re drinking from a classic Margarita glass. Like the cocktail itself—traditionally made with tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice and agave—the cup is rather simple, but will bring a smile to your face without fail. Its origins are somewhat of a mystery, but one legend has it that a bartender in Los Angeles started using them after receiving the wrong type of Champagne glass. Shaped like a vintage Champagne coupe that’s gone awry, the Margarita glass has a wide mouth...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: La Gloria Cubana Eighth Street Coming in October
La Gloria Cubana is returning to its roots in Miami, Florida. Today Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) announced a new La Gloria Cubana offering called Eighth Street. The cigar is named for Calle Ocho, the location of the El Titan de Bronze factory, which is producing the La Gloria Cubana Eighth Street. As with all La Gloria Cubana cigars, Eighth Street will be distributed by Forged Cigar Company.
Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat
There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).
leitesculinaria.com
Win A Mediterranean Kitchen Spice Set
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a Mediterranean Kitchen Spice Set (ARV $65.95) Note: You can enter this giveaway two (2) times per e-mail address per day....
Food & Wine
Surprise! Sloe Gin Isn't Technically a Gin
Let's be clear: while it may seem like gin by any other name, sloe gin is technically a liqueur. The berry-pink drink is born a regular gin, but the booze is then steeped with sugar and sloe (a rouge berry from the Blackthorn plant) to sweeten the spirit and lower the proof to as low as 15%. "These berries are essentially related to the plum," says Barna Jeremias, bar manager at LPM Restaurant & Bar in Miami. "Sloe berries emit a dark reddish-purplish color and are comparable in flavor to cranberries, currants, and tart cherries."
Review: Las Jaras Wines Are Celebrity Juice Done Right
Welcome to InsideHook’s first in a regular series of wine reviews, a vino companion to our weekly spirits reviews. What we’re drinking: Las Jaras Sweet Berry Wine, Glou-Glou, and the canned Waves. Where they’re from: Located in Sebastopol, CA, Las Jaras is a collaboration between comedian Eric Wareheim...
"Kitchen Confidential": 21 Chefs And Waiters Revealed The Restaurant Items You Should Never Order
I'll never look at spicy tuna rolls the same way 😔.
How One Restaurant Lost $1.6 Million In Wine From Dine-And-Dashers
Spain has experienced a rise in dining and dashing — colloquially known there as "simpa" — in recent years. This problem goes beyond just the common-yet-unfortunate instances of patrons skipping out on the bill for a meal or two. In March 2017, The Guardian reported that an organized gang of 120 people racked up a bill of €2,200 (nearly $2,000) at the Carmen Hotel in Bembibre, Spain before fleeing the scene. That same month, Time reported that the very same group was said to have repeated their first success at another restaurant nearby, bringing 160 people and racking up a bill of $10,500.
New Starbucks drink combines coffee with lemonade
Photo of Starbucks CupsPhoto by Kevs (Creative Commons) There is no doubt that Starbucks has a wide variety of drinks available to customers. Customers can customize their drinks to make unique drinks such as the Banana Cream Pie Frappucino which is really a Vanilla Bean Cream Frappucino and a pump of hazelnut syrup and sliced banana. While that is a very unique combination, it's easy to see how that might actually taste really good.
The Croatian Island That's Renowned For Its Cheese, Salt, And Lamb
When the summer vacation season begins, where do you like to go? While some opt to travel to mega-famous destinations such as Italy or France, many others choose a once-hidden gem of the Mediterranean: Croatia. The beautiful country is not called "the land of 1,000 islands" without a good reason; Croatia boasts hundreds islands scattered throughout the Adriatic Sea, many of which are very sparsely populated (via National Library of Medicine).
lonelyplanet.com
Taste the best of Bermuda’s food and drink: flavors that you shouldn't miss
Bermuda’s eclectic cuisine is a reflection of its history, from the accidental arrival on an uninhabited island by English survivors from the Sea Venture shipwreck, through centuries of the transatlantic trade of enslaved people, to the arrival of Portuguese farmers from the Azores. British, African, Portuguese and West Indian...
Which chef-backed wines are worth raising your glass to?
It has always surprised me that chefs who make their living from creating delicious food seem, by and large, uninterested in what to drink with it. There are exceptions, of course – always have been. Mark Hix, Mitch Tonks and Rowley Leigh immediately spring to mind, as does the team at St John – though that’s as much due to its ebullient co-owner Trevor Gulliver, who has built a range of own-label wines worthy of any small merchant’s list, as the kitchen itself.
Why Putting Cheap Vodka Through A Brita Is Making A Comeback
Filed under what is old can be new again, TikTok has rediscovered a vodka hack that might filter out some harsh flavors in those value priced spirits. As many people turn to the social media site for hacks, trends, and other novelties, the idea of making a cost-effective vodka more palatable has people ready to pour another shot. CallMeBelly put the "vodka through a Brita filter" concept to a taste test. Although it is questionable if the liquor tastes like water, it seems to be less harsh. And while the pair's reaction might be a little over the top, the idea has resonated with many people.
Cocktail of the week: Yatay’s Nippon rhubarb bière – recipe
A fruity whisky cocktail with a wheat beer top – what’s not to like?. 40ml good Japanese whisky – we use Chita Suntory. Grapefruit zest oil, to finish (optional) Fill a shaker with ice, add the whisky, lemon juice and syrup, and shake hard for five seconds. Strain into a tumbler filled with fresh ice, top with a splash of beer and a little squirt of grapefruit oil, if using, and serve.
Casa Dragones’ New Tequila Is the First to Be Aged in Rare Japanese Oak
Is there a spirit that hasn’t been finished in mizunara oak at this point? This rare, expensive Japanese cask has shown up everywhere, and the latest example is in the world of tequila with a new reposado expression from Casa Dragones getting into the mizuanara maturation madness. This is just the fourth expression to be released by Casa Dragones, a brand that has been around since 2009. For the purists out there, let’s get this out of the way—yes, this is a tequila made using a diffuser, which the brand isn’t shy about. A quick look at the website finds language...
Diners expose the dirty tricks Australian restaurants use to slug you with massive bills for a glass of water
Australian diners have exposed the dirty tricks restaurants use to slug their patrons with a massive bill for a glass of water. Restaurants that serve alcohol are required by law to provide free tap water, but that doesn't stop some from trying to confuse customers into paying for it. A...
