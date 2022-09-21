Filed under what is old can be new again, TikTok has rediscovered a vodka hack that might filter out some harsh flavors in those value priced spirits. As many people turn to the social media site for hacks, trends, and other novelties, the idea of making a cost-effective vodka more palatable has people ready to pour another shot. CallMeBelly put the "vodka through a Brita filter" concept to a taste test. Although it is questionable if the liquor tastes like water, it seems to be less harsh. And while the pair's reaction might be a little over the top, the idea has resonated with many people.

