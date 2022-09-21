ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

foxsanantonio.com

CPS Energy, SAWS approve purchase of $202 million in generators

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy have approved a plan to keep your water and power flowing in the next Winter freeze. The price tag is $202 million. SAWS will purchase both natural gas and diesel generators for 36 of its most crucial pumping stations. CPS Energy will operate the natural gas and diesel generators to keep water pumping during an outage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Resident's have several concerns over HWY-90 traffic

Following up from a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver that left two people dead on U.S. HWY 90 westbound. When asked if this was easily possible, many neighbors in the area are confused how it could have happened. However, several neighbors say there's been concerns on HWY 90 for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

South Side Pride: Record enrollment at Texas A&M-San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - More students are choosing Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Enrollment's increased over 200% since becoming a standalone university 13 years ago, and the university's announced that the current semester represents a milestone. For the first time in A&M-San Antonio history, enrollment has surpassed 7,000. To be exact, 7,353...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Kerbey Lane Cafe: Do not pass up the queso!

SAN ANTONIO – Everybody’s talking about it – so today we’re going to Kirby Lane! If you've lived in Austin, I am sure you have been there at least once. Well now it's in San Antonio - and it is so great!. It's out there by...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman identified who was found dead in drainage ditch in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a drainage ditch off Judson Road on Monday. 50-year-old Laura Cavazos Briseno of Schertz had been missing since September 13th. Police are actively searching for the man last seen with her, 52-year-old Keith...
LIVE OAK, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Get spooked at the scary Haunted Oaks inside Rolling Oaks Mall

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for fun and scary things to do this Halloween season? Well, the Haunted Oaks is coming back for a second year, and it's bigger and scarier than ever. The Haunted Oaks is located inside the Rolling Oaks Mall on the 2nd floor. It's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The 39th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival begins Friday

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a fun and free event to go to this weekend, the 39th Annual Jazz’SAlive kicks off Friday downtown at Travis and Legacy Park. There will be lots of great music for the family at this free event. The concert is happening Friday,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!

If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Brooks Gives Back awards $110,000 to several local nonprofits

SAN ANTONIO – Brooks Gives Back, a local nonprofit serving the Brooks Neighborhood of San Antonio, announced it's awarding $110,000 to five local nonprofits. $110,000 marks the most that Brooks Gives Back has ever given in one year. The nonprofits include the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Ninth Annual 'Big Give' begins Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday is a BIG day for local nonprofits, as the 9th annual Big Give kicks off at 6 p.m. Since this day of giving began in 2014, it has helped over 1000 nonprofits connect with donors and raise more than $35 million. The Big Give is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Three arrested following drug bust in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas - Three people are in the Kerr County Jail Friday arrested on drug charges. Luz Carmona of San Antonio is accused of trying to sell Meth to an undercover officer on social media. Carmona was pulled over in Kerrville on Wednesday along with Mikel Conner of San Antonio...
KERRVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

