Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
CPS Energy, SAWS approve purchase of $202 million in generators
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy have approved a plan to keep your water and power flowing in the next Winter freeze. The price tag is $202 million. SAWS will purchase both natural gas and diesel generators for 36 of its most crucial pumping stations. CPS Energy will operate the natural gas and diesel generators to keep water pumping during an outage.
foxsanantonio.com
Resident's have several concerns over HWY-90 traffic
Following up from a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver that left two people dead on U.S. HWY 90 westbound. When asked if this was easily possible, many neighbors in the area are confused how it could have happened. However, several neighbors say there's been concerns on HWY 90 for...
foxsanantonio.com
South Side Pride: Record enrollment at Texas A&M-San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - More students are choosing Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Enrollment's increased over 200% since becoming a standalone university 13 years ago, and the university's announced that the current semester represents a milestone. For the first time in A&M-San Antonio history, enrollment has surpassed 7,000. To be exact, 7,353...
foxsanantonio.com
Kerbey Lane Cafe: Do not pass up the queso!
SAN ANTONIO – Everybody’s talking about it – so today we’re going to Kirby Lane! If you've lived in Austin, I am sure you have been there at least once. Well now it's in San Antonio - and it is so great!. It's out there by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Woman identified who was found dead in drainage ditch in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a drainage ditch off Judson Road on Monday. 50-year-old Laura Cavazos Briseno of Schertz had been missing since September 13th. Police are actively searching for the man last seen with her, 52-year-old Keith...
foxsanantonio.com
Get spooked at the scary Haunted Oaks inside Rolling Oaks Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for fun and scary things to do this Halloween season? Well, the Haunted Oaks is coming back for a second year, and it's bigger and scarier than ever. The Haunted Oaks is located inside the Rolling Oaks Mall on the 2nd floor. It's...
foxsanantonio.com
The 39th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival begins Friday
SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a fun and free event to go to this weekend, the 39th Annual Jazz’SAlive kicks off Friday downtown at Travis and Legacy Park. There will be lots of great music for the family at this free event. The concert is happening Friday,...
foxsanantonio.com
In honor of National Seat Check, University Hospital will offer free inspections
SAN ANTONIO - Research from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 46 percent of car seats are misused. Saturday is National Seat Check, so local health care experts are making sure you have your child's car seat installed correctly. University Health is offering free inspections at Losoya Intermediate School...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!
If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
foxsanantonio.com
Northside ISD seeing rise in parent volunteers as extra layer of security, safety
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Several schools in Northside ISD have created their own groups of parent volunteers to act as an extra safety net, keeping an eye on who comes and goes on campus. "That's the reason why these dads are here, because it's letting us feel we're controlling the...
foxsanantonio.com
Brooks Gives Back awards $110,000 to several local nonprofits
SAN ANTONIO – Brooks Gives Back, a local nonprofit serving the Brooks Neighborhood of San Antonio, announced it's awarding $110,000 to five local nonprofits. $110,000 marks the most that Brooks Gives Back has ever given in one year. The nonprofits include the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio,...
foxsanantonio.com
30,000 hybrid Sequoia SUVs will be built annually at Toyota's San Antonio plant
SAN ANTONIO -It's party time at Toyota's San Antonio manufacturing facility. Less than a year after rolling out new Tundra trucks, Toyota unveiled its latest reimagined vehicle today in a high-tech line-off ceremony - the hybrid Sequoia SUV. There are high hopes for the third generation Sequoia, according to Toyota...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
The Ninth Annual 'Big Give' begins Thursday
SAN ANTONIO – Thursday is a BIG day for local nonprofits, as the 9th annual Big Give kicks off at 6 p.m. Since this day of giving began in 2014, it has helped over 1000 nonprofits connect with donors and raise more than $35 million. The Big Give is...
foxsanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Crucial matchups in our 4th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
foxsanantonio.com
SAPD chief to meet with local school districts about parent response during threats
SAN ANTONIO - New changes could be coming to schools across San Antonio following this week's incident at Jefferson High School. This comes after new remarks from San Antonio's police chief William McManus. News 4 and KABB's Jordan Elder caught up with McManus at a Meals for Shields event Thursday...
foxsanantonio.com
Three arrested following drug bust in Kerrville
KERRVILLE, Texas - Three people are in the Kerr County Jail Friday arrested on drug charges. Luz Carmona of San Antonio is accused of trying to sell Meth to an undercover officer on social media. Carmona was pulled over in Kerrville on Wednesday along with Mikel Conner of San Antonio...
foxsanantonio.com
SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
foxsanantonio.com
2 people dead after head-on crash with 18-wheeler along West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler on a West Side highway. The deadly accident happened just before 3 a.m. Friday off Highway 90 West and Cupples Road. Police said the driver of a white 4-door car was heading eastbound in the westbound...
foxsanantonio.com
Nonprofits hoping for donations to continue during Big Give amid inflation
SAN ANTONIO — The Big Give just started. Local non-profits are counting on you to help them make a difference. From now until Friday evening at 6:00 local time you're encouraged to donate to charities that benefit people in our community throughout the year. "Any donation matters and it...
foxsanantonio.com
Bad Bunny, Cheetos recognize local singer, awarding her $25k for work in Latinx community
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Native, Brizzo Torres was recognized by Bad Bunny and Cheetos and was named as one of the 2022 "Deja Tu Huella (Leave Your Mark) Fund.”. Brizzo was awarded $25,000 for her outstanding work. For the third consecutive year, Bad Bunny teamed up with Cheetos,...
Comments / 0