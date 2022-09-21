ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Love Makes Animals Do Weird Things During The Wyoming Rut

We all know the four seasons are Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. If you're a hunter, there's spring, summer, RUT, Fall and Winter. That's how is should be, right?. You've heard that love makes you do stupid things and that's the god's honest truth. When you're in love, your brain goes through changes by releasing high levels of dopamine. This chemical is what makes you feel all tingly and giddy.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Have You Seen The New Wyoming Goldback?

If your question is, "what the heck is a Wyoming Goldback?", we were asking the same question. The Goldback is a new form of currency that uses small amounts of gold to make up the denomination. They've only been around for a short period of time, created in 2019. They are the size of regular paper money, but have certain amounts of gold in them to represent the actual amount they're worth.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Check Out This Showdown on the Highway: Elk versus Pickup Truck

Wildlife is precious and knowing what they are capable of is always a good sign of common sense. Often times, we Wyoming folk are know to take aim (figuratively speaking anyway) at the tourist in our national parks and on our roadways. So much so that we often time refer to them as tourons. For that reason, it is a nice change of pace to see a viral video where people are acting correctly and/or respectively around the wildlife.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming’s Connect2Women Event

The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

What California Activity Is Also Popular Here In Wyoming?

Surfing is probably something you haven't ever thought about doing, but you don't need to go to California to do it. River surfing has been an activity that surfing lovers have been doing for years here in Wyoming. After the snow melt, surfers will ride the waves of Snake River's Lunch Counter Rapids. These rapids are so popular that Surfer Today.com has put them in the top river surfing rapids in the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Wyoming’s Number One Favorite Latino-Led Series Is WHAT?

Wyomingite's number one favorite series with a Latino lead is The Umbrella Academy, report finds. In honor of it being Hispanic Heritage Month, All Home Connections looked into which Latino-led series was most searched in each state. From Love, Victor to The Mandalorian, some of the most popular shows from the past five years have starred Latino actors. In 2021 alone, the on-screen representation of Latino characters increased to nearly 10% across linear and streaming platforms, a 4% increase from 2020.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

“Wyoming” A New Song With A Haunted Sound

In the video below you'll hear a man sing a song that he feels guilty about singing without his friend accompanying him. The Youtube page Western AF presents music and songs from regional artists. In this video, Benjamin Tod sings his song "Wyoming." I wrote this song over a decade...
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Happy Fall Y’all, Prepare for a Wet & Wild Day

The dog days of summer are officially over. Today is the first day of Fall--AKA the autumnal equinox. Time to pull out your plastic gourd collection and fuzzy sweaters. The National Weather Service predicts Casper will have scattered showers and thunder until 2:00 PM, and winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Yes Wyoming, the Cost of Coffee IS Going Up

National Coffee Day is September 28, folks; and this year your good-morning bean juice might just be the most expensive it’s ever been. It’s no secret the price of household goods has gone up across the board. The average loaf of bread costs $1.79 in the Cowboy State,...
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Asian Clams Found in Glendo Reservoir

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Wyoming’s 2022 Elk Season Is Underway And Looking Good

The season started with high temperatures, but the mercury has dropped and finally the goal in Wyoming are putting those elk in the freezer. Living in this state we keep a pretty close eye on how the seasons are going, even if you weren't lucky enough to draw a license this year. There is no doubt this time of year, the rut is starting, the bulls are bugling and starting to pair up with their lady friends.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper, WY
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that's just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

https://caspercowboy.com

 https://caspercowboy.com

