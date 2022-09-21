ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Taking Inspiration from “Torch Song Trilogy”, New Cocktail Bar Lady Blue Brings Drama to Hell’s Kitchen

By Sarah Beling
W42ST.nyc
W42ST.nyc
 2 days ago

A gritty-meets-glamorous cocktail bar with dramatic flair is about to debut on Restaurant Row. Meet Lady Blue , named after a character in the classic show Torch Song Trilogy and about to take up residence at the former House of Brews on W46th Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CM7Jb_0i4AraUL00
Lady Blue takes the place of House of Brews on Restaurant Row this week. Photo: Phil O’Brien

The team at HK Hospitality — responsible not only for the House of Brews but for Hell’s Kitchen hits like Dolly Varden , Mom’s Kitchen & Bar and the newly-minted Peachy Keen — sought out theatrical inspiration for their latest venture, in hopes of minting a tribute to the area’s past and present creative community. Already in a 1970s groove from their research for Peachy Keen, they took a deep dive into the defining plays and musicals of the era.

“We did our homework and looked through tons of Broadway showbills, inspirational Broadway quotes, famous actors and playwrights from the 1970s and 1980s,” said Patrick Schmidt, Executive Director of HK Hospitality. After stumbling on Torch Song Trilogy , Harvey Fierstein’s seminal play exploring gay identity in the early 80s, the team decided to zero in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTsIU_0i4AraUL00
Cocktails will be a feature at Lady Blue. Photo: Alejandro Ramos

Torch Song Trilogy was one that was easy to draw inspiration from, because not only was it a classic Broadway show back then, but there was also a movie,” Schmidt said. “We were able to watch the movie and draw inspiration from it. I feel it’s an oft-forgotten show in the annals of Broadway history, but it perfectly encapsulates a specific period in New York City and on Broadway, ” he added that Fierstein captured “a time in New York that was probably pretty challenging for New Yorkers, but also exciting because things were changing.”

The team chose one of the minor characters in the show, the torch singer Lady Blue (known as Lady Blue s in the show) as the linchpin of their concept. “We don’t want it to be too on the nose, but it’s a nod to an era of New York past without being too recognizable,” Schmidt added. “We felt that the name would tie in well with the performing arts sector and Broadway community, while also subtly reviving the narrative of this play and this character and this piece of art that I think is not well known in today’s Broadway scene.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Owfis_0i4AraUL00
HKH partner Patrick Schmidt in front of one of the murals created by Sean Maze. Photo: Phil O’Brien

Working with architectural design firm Wid Chapman (who also helped develop the brand identity at Peachy Keen), Schmidt and the team at HK Hospitality focused on crafting a moody, intimate ambiance at Lady Blue.

“We are drawing off the time period, the show and that character,” said Schmidt. “It’s designed to be a mix of high-brow and low-brow. It’s not overly done — it’s elegant, but it’s not unapproachable.” They hope to be a welcoming watering hole not only to visitors but also to cement their place as another Bar Centrale -style hangout to the Broadway community. “We hope to be a Hell’s Kitchen and theater community spot rather than a Times Square tourist trap,” added Schmidt. “We hope that everyone from theatergoers to the actors to producers, crew and theater staff will come in. We have the opportunity to further connect the Broadway community and the hospitality community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFgKi_0i4AraUL00
Lite bites like these Polenta Croquettes are on the menu at Lady Blue on Restaurant Row. Photo: Phil O’Brien

The team at HK Hospitality has developed a menu of specialty cocktails and funky shareable snacks perfect for an after-show happy hour. “We wanted each drink to have its own story — really thoughtful presentation and really fun names, ” said Schmidt, adding that some of the current offerings have theatrical names — like the whiskey-infused Thai iced tea One Night in Bangkok ( Chess ), while Up in Smoke (which features a mezcal and a lavender joint) is a cheeky reference to the counterculture of 70s and 80s New York. “We’re not trying to be too on the nose, but in the Broadway community in the 70s and the neighborhood in the 70s marijuana was a thing, and well, it’s a thing now,” he laughed. “The drinks are memorable and there are drinks at Lady Blue that you haven’t seen anywhere else in the city.”

The food menu, a collaboration between Director of Business Development Kimberly De Jesus and the chefs from their other establishments, will feature a raw bar and elevated takes on classic bar snacks — think Halloumi fries and kettle chips with caviar dip. “We’re keeping the high-brow/low-brow mix,” said Schmidt. “We’re taking something that’s very elevated and appears fancy, like caviar, but simplifying it in the presentation so that it feels approachable.”

The space at Lady Blue, transformed from its House of Brews days, is something that Schmidt is excited about. While they were sad to close the House of Brews, “we’re familiar with the transitioning of the restaurant business — if you’ve followed our company over the years you Jolly Monk became Mom’s, the other House of Brews became Dolly Varden and New York Beer Company became Peachy Keen. It speaks to the relationships we have with the community and the landlords, and it’s always exciting to see the transformation of a space through the eyes of the customers and people in the neighborhood who knew what it was before.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzeGp_0i4AraUL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWmOz_0i4AraUL00
Cocktails will be a feature at Lady Blue. Photo: Alejandro Ramos

The bar is just a few days from officially opening on Friday. The team plans to offer daily dinner service from 4 to 11pm with drinks until 2am and will offer brunch service on weekends come October. Looking ahead, Schmidt is hopeful that many a theater lover — and maybe even Torch Song ’s Fierstein himself — will stop by. “Once we get it up and running, we would love to connect with him and anybody else that was involved in bringing the production to life,” said Schmidt. “We’d like to invite them in for a great time, but also to thank them for giving us the inspiration for Lady Blue.”

Lady Blue is located at 363 W46th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue.

The post Taking Inspiration from “Torch Song Trilogy”, New Cocktail Bar Lady Blue Brings Drama to Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Family Proof

The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked

The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

José Andrés To Open A Swanky New Cocktail Bar In The Sky

On Saturday, September 24th, doors will open to José Andrés’ newest project, Nubeluz. Located on the 50th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, NoMad, the highly-anticipated cocktail bar “was envisioned as a lightbox in the sky” thanks to globally-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Deriving its name from the Spanish word “nube” for cloud and “luz” for light, Nubeluz offers New Yorkers a luxe new respite 500 feet above the bustling streets of Manhattan. The elegant design is a “beacon of light,” combining reflective surfaces, enhanced lighting, opulent textiles, two outdoor terraces, and 270-degree views of the cityscape. Get a taste of old school New York glam with the interior’s back-lit velum panels, mirrored details and onyx bar tops. “When we first envisioned this property with Rafael Viñoly we knew that the views would be spectacular and we needed to create an equally striking space inside for guests to be fully immersed in the beauty and glamour of New York at night,” said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President of Flag Luxury Group.  “Nubeluz is truly the crown jewel atop The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Secret NYC

15 Restaurants With The Best Pancakes In NYC

You’ll never find a shortage of breakfast and brunch options here in New York, especially when it comes to the art of pancakes. Fluffy yet firm, and soft with flavor, they’re the perfect sweet treat to start your day off with. Whether you’re looking for classic buttermilk pancakes, sprinkle-covered hotcakes or want to test your limits with mac n’ cheese pancakes (yes, they’re real!), there’s so many options to try around the city! In honor of National Pancake Day (9/26), we’ve rounded up some of our favorite restaurants to grab a warm stack of goodness. We proudly present, the best...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Floridian Plaza Diner Opened Today, 9/21

Welcome back to the Floridian Diner at 2301 Flatbush Avenue!. This diner has a serious following in Brooklyn. People love meeting up with friends and relaxing at this place. I wrote about the diner reopening and people are constantly asking me about it in person and online!. Photo by: Flatlands...
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out Global

The first-ever Nike store just opened in the Bronx

It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Fierstein
longisland.com

Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park

With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
WILLISTON PARK, NY
Collider

'Friday the 13th': Real-Life Camp Crystal Lake Announces Tours for Halloween

With summer coming to an end and Halloween around the corner, there is a certain appeal to campground-set slashers this time of year. From modern picks like last year’s Sadie Sink-led slasher Fear Street: 1978 and Peacock’s latest queer horror They/Them to cult-classics like Sleepaway Camp or 1981's The Burning, there’s a lot to choose from to quell this particular hankering. But none of these flicks live up to the original Friday the 13th, and now, fans of the essential slasher franchise can tour the real-life campground where the 1980 horror flick was filmed.
HARDWICK, NJ
CBS New York

NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets

NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The largest holiday light festival in the country is heading to Citi Field

The season of lights is approaching and one of the biggest light shows in the country is going to make this one brighter. The Amaze Light Festival by Artistic Holiday Designs is headed to Citi Field this holiday season, bringing with it festive decor and interactive holiday-themed storybook worlds you travel through with characters Zing and Sparky. A series of five worlds—the North Pole, Land of Sweets, and a Whimsical Forest (with the option to take a ride down Zing’s Thrill Hill) and others—will dazzle you. There will also be a blend of live, high energy performances every two-hours and the country’s largest animated light display with a mega light show every 30-minutes. It’ll for sure be one of the most visually spectacular things to do this holiday season!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Cocktail Bar#Restaurant Info#Raw Bar#Cocktails#Drama#Food Drink#The House Of Brews
W42ST.nyc

Singaporean Street Food Guru KF Seetoh Aims to Dazzle New York’s Palate at Urban Hawker

KF Seetoh is a born storyteller with a chef’s soul. The veteran journalist, culinary entrepreneur, television personality, Anthony Bourdain confidant and food critic who believes that “the best story to tell is through food” has just written his next tale — bringing his Singaporean street food empire to the new Midtown food market Urban Hawker, […] The post Singaporean Street Food Guru KF Seetoh Aims to Dazzle New York’s Palate at Urban Hawker appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Playing the Room Takes on a Whole New Meaning in “Lord of the Rents” — the Wordle of New York’s Property Puzzles

In the past two years, New York renters have experienced bargain-basement lows in the form of pandemic concession deals and record breaking highs, with the average Manhattan rent breaking the $5K mark this summer. Now, an addictive new game challenges intrepid urbanites to guess how much listings cost – and the results may surprise you. […] The post Playing the Room Takes on a Whole New Meaning in “Lord of the Rents” — the Wordle of New York’s Property Puzzles appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldatlas.com

These Are The Best Towns Worth A Vacation In New York

New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
BRONX, NY
W42ST.nyc

Cafe Grumpy’s Caroline Knows How to Make New Yorkers Smile with Coffee

Contrary to their brand name, Caroline Bell and the team at Café Grumpy are well-versed in the art of making New Yorkers smile. Serving up curated coffee made of house-roasted brews since 2005, the Big Apple staple has grown from its original store in Greenpoint, Brooklyn to outposts throughout the city, including a popular Garment […] The post Cafe Grumpy’s Caroline Knows How to Make New Yorkers Smile with Coffee appeared first on W42ST.
BROOKLYN, NY
nycweathernow.com

NYC Fall Rushes In Tropical Concern Increases

Good afternoon everyone. Fiona is on the move and fishing towards New Foundland, which has also helped usher in some very cool and breezy conditions for our area this time of year. High temps made it into the low 60’s today, and that will be that for the day. The other news aside from the pleasant conditions for this weekend and into next week, are the tropics. We talked on Wednesday (and for several weeks now), my concern about any hypothetical old front developing tropical activity along it, or guiding up something from the western Caribbean. My concerns are coming to fruition as we are watching a tropical depression that will eventually become Tropical Storm, then Hurricane Hermine in the western Caribbean. We’ll discuss the latest below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42ST.nyc

New York, NY
721
Followers
317
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2014, W42ST has been keeping Hell’s Kitchen connected, updated and upbeat. Our journalism covers the fastest-growing neighborhood in Manhattan with new glass and steel luxury buildings mixing with classic New York walkup apartments.

 http://w42st.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy