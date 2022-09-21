Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Elton John Bids Farewell to the Yellow Brick Road in a Rocking ATL Goodbye, But Promises We'll Still See Him Around TownDeanLandAtlanta, GA
From Summer to Fall, Acworth's Farmers Market and Other Downtown Attractions Change with the SeasonsDeanLandAcworth, GA
For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham HillDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Daughter raises awareness for Hispanics diagnosed with Alzheimer's, shares her mother's experience
ATLANTA — It's a warm day in Atlanta. The sun is out, the birds are chirping. Denise Arribas decides to drive to a park near her home. She brings a photo album and starts scanning through photos from her childhood. "Look at that smile! She's still so stunning," Arribas...
Former adult entertainer attempting to save metro Atlanta girls from similar circumstance
ATLANTA — As a former strip club dancer, fighting to rescue girls and women from sex trafficking is personal for Kasey McClure. That’s why on Thursday night she led the so-called “Unholy Tour” once again. It’s a bus tour meant to motivate those on board to take steps to save lives.
‘Are you ready to die?’: Chilling video used against 2 women accused of beating young mom to death
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two women accused of beating a young mother to death over a man will remain in jail. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Gwinnett County, where we showed you 17-year-old Janine Gonzalez’s emotional moments in court, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother talks about son's death for the first time, begs for answers
ATLANTA - Just about everyone in Atlanta remembers where they were when the Braves celebrated their long-awaited World Series win. Alethea Johnson wishes things went differently that day. With her son dead for almost a year now, she's speaking publicly for the first time, hoping someone comes forward with information about Parnell Johnson's killer.
Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course
Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
Seniors throw party for 9-year-old with autism
ROSWELL, Ga. — Residents and staff members at a Roswell senior living center threw a birthday party for a 9-year-old with autism. The family of Austin Sosebee said for years, no one has shown up to his birthday celebrations and that he has experienced bullying at school. This year they took to the public, asking people to send birthday cards so that Austin knew someone was thinking of him on his special day.
fox5atlanta.com
There's a reason you are not getting the best sleep
ATLANTA - When it comes to sleeping, Dr. Chantale Branson, Assistant Professor of Neurology Morehouse School of Medicine, says we need to get on a routine, where we go to bed at the same time -- and get up at the same time. Starting with newborns. "We should all have...
Lawyer claims Atlanta music executive, Ludacris manager acted in self defense during deadly shooting
ATLANTA — Attorneys for Chaka Zulu, held a press conference on Thursday as the Atlanta music executive faces murder charges following a deadly shooting over the summer. Much of what was discussed regarded surveillance video, which has also circulated on social media, appearing to show the moments leading up to gunfire.
Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
pethelpful.com
Story of Dogs Stolen From Atlanta Rescue Shelter Is So Heartbreaking We Can't Even
Sometimes, cold-hearted people remind us why we prefer animals, and whoever is behind this break-in is no exception. The unidentified person broke into Georgia-based rescue @pawsatlanta and made away with three of the shelter's beloved rescue dogs. Needless to say, the shelter staff was heartbroken. The rescue's local and online...
‘It’s not fair:’ Victim’s family say Ludacris’ manager, Chaka Zula should not be out on bond
ATLANTA — There are new developments in the case of a well-known music executive recently arrested on murder charges. The victim’s family says they had to learn from the media that Ahmed Obafemi, aka Chaka Zulu, was charged with murder and quickly bonded out of jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Best Soul Food: Georgia’s Food Depot
Best of Englewood & West Englewood 2022 The post Best Soul Food: Georgia’s Food Depot appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Teen shot accused of trying to rob another's home, police say
ATLANTA — A teen was shot multiple times after being accused of robbing another's home overnight in northwest Atlanta, according to police. Around 1:54 a.m., officers were dispatched to Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Lanier Street after shots were reportedly fired in the area. On the way there, police...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Beloved local sports official Gordon Dickerson dies after cancer battle
Gordon Dickerson’s own athletic career didn’t play out on Gwinnett County high school fields, but he spent more time on them than most as an official. In his long career as a referee and an umpire, the Vidalia native became known well by coaches and athletes in the Gwinnett area he called home for many years.
Family of 78-year-old woman killed in Piedmont Hospital parking deck speaking out
ATLANTA — The family of a 78-year-old woman killed in March in a Buckhead parking deck are speaking out because there still has not been an indictment in the crime. 78-year-old great-grandmother and former Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacqueline Mixon was attacked on March 1 in the Piedmont Hospital parking deck.
Cops Rule Out Key Theories in Case of Georgia Mom Found Dead After Eerie Message
Georgia authorities do not believe Debbie Collier was kidnapped before she was found dead in a ravine earlier this month—despite the 59-year-old mother’s cryptic Venmo message to her daughter before the disappearance suggesting “they are not going to let me go.”“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to kidnapping or that this is a suicide,” the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday night statement.The revelation only fuels more questions about what happened to Collier after she was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband, Steve, and daughter. The...
Atlanta pauses to remember race massacre that killed dozens
ATLANTA — Beginning Thursday, Atlanta will pause to remember the victims of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, a three day reign of terror that led to the deaths of at least two dozen members of the Black community. Historians say that anger and resentment are among the reasons why...
Tennessee Tribune
Judge Slashes $100M Payout to Elderly Black Man Paralyzed by Atlanta Cop for Panhandling
ATLANTA, GA — Amassive nine-figure payout awarded to an elderly Black man left paralyzed from an encounter with a violently overzealous police officer in Georgia’s capital city has been slashed by more than half after a judge agreed that Atlanta shouldn’t have to pay so much despite the brutal nature of the case.
wabe.org
A long fight for decent housing: Forest Cove's Ms. Peaches settles into new home
This story follows an investigation WABE began more than a year and a half ago. To catch up on our previous coverage, listen to our podcast, “The Last Year at Forest Cove,” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Music. When the city began relocating residents from the rundown...
Middle school teacher put on leave after video shows him choking student in class
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County middle school teacher has been put on leave after video showed him choking a student in the middle of class. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Salem Middle School where the incident unfolded. Channel 2 Action News is not identifying the teacher because there is an active investigation.
