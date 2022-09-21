ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Mother talks about son's death for the first time, begs for answers

ATLANTA - Just about everyone in Atlanta remembers where they were when the Braves celebrated their long-awaited World Series win. Alethea Johnson wishes things went differently that day. With her son dead for almost a year now, she's speaking publicly for the first time, hoping someone comes forward with information about Parnell Johnson's killer.
Black Enterprise

Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course

Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
11Alive

Seniors throw party for 9-year-old with autism

ROSWELL, Ga. — Residents and staff members at a Roswell senior living center threw a birthday party for a 9-year-old with autism. The family of Austin Sosebee said for years, no one has shown up to his birthday celebrations and that he has experienced bullying at school. This year they took to the public, asking people to send birthday cards so that Austin knew someone was thinking of him on his special day.
fox5atlanta.com

There's a reason you are not getting the best sleep

ATLANTA - When it comes to sleeping, Dr. Chantale Branson, Assistant Professor of Neurology Morehouse School of Medicine, says we need to get on a routine, where we go to bed at the same time -- and get up at the same time. Starting with newborns. "We should all have...
WSB Radio

Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
11Alive

Teen shot accused of trying to rob another's home, police say

ATLANTA — A teen was shot multiple times after being accused of robbing another's home overnight in northwest Atlanta, according to police. Around 1:54 a.m., officers were dispatched to Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Lanier Street after shots were reportedly fired in the area. On the way there, police...
gwinnettprepsports.com

Beloved local sports official Gordon Dickerson dies after cancer battle

Gordon Dickerson’s own athletic career didn’t play out on Gwinnett County high school fields, but he spent more time on them than most as an official. In his long career as a referee and an umpire, the Vidalia native became known well by coaches and athletes in the Gwinnett area he called home for many years.
TheDailyBeast

Cops Rule Out Key Theories in Case of Georgia Mom Found Dead After Eerie Message

Georgia authorities do not believe Debbie Collier was kidnapped before she was found dead in a ravine earlier this month—despite the 59-year-old mother’s cryptic Venmo message to her daughter before the disappearance suggesting “they are not going to let me go.”“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to kidnapping or that this is a suicide,” the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday night statement.The revelation only fuels more questions about what happened to Collier after she was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband, Steve, and daughter. The...
