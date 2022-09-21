Nathan MacKinnon‘s whopping $12.6 million per season extension won’t affect the Edmonton Oilers now, but it will upset the applecart down the line. Not only did MacKinnon become the highest-paid player in the NHL (just a touch above Connor McDavid), but his extension supports the theory that teams are gearing up for what could be a massive salary cap jump in a few seasons. That has implications for both the stars on this Oilers’ roster and the depth of the organization.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO