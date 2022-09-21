ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade

New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Horvat, Klimovich & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks are interested in adding a right-shot defenceman and Carolina Hurricanes blueliner Ethan Bear might be of interest. Meanwhile, an update on Bo Horvat’s contract negotiations. Addtionally, the Canucks wrapped up their Young Stars tournament on Monday, and Danila Klimovich stood out.
Mike Tomlin addresses potential quarterback change

While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky did not have a terrible game on Thursday night, throwing for 207 yards with no turnovers while rushing for a touchdown, there seems to be a consensus in the NFL world that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett would give the team a better chance to win. But it’s become clear that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t see it that way.
How MacKinnon’s Huge Contract Will Impact Numerous Oilers

Nathan MacKinnon‘s whopping $12.6 million per season extension won’t affect the Edmonton Oilers now, but it will upset the applecart down the line. Not only did MacKinnon become the highest-paid player in the NHL (just a touch above Connor McDavid), but his extension supports the theory that teams are gearing up for what could be a massive salary cap jump in a few seasons. That has implications for both the stars on this Oilers’ roster and the depth of the organization.
Bruins training camp: Four young players who could make the NHL roster

The Boston Bruins need to do a better job drafting younger players, developing them and giving them a real opportunity to showcase their talents at the NHL level. A failure in recent years to accomplish these objectives has forced the team to plug roster holes, especially in the bottom-six, via free agency and the trade market. That's not sustainable.
Penguins Camp Takeaways: Players Shines on Day Two

For some, the beginning of fall means pumpkin spice lattes and flannel shirts, but for others, it means training camp season for the Pittsburgh Penguins. 57 players took the ice for day two of Penguins camp on Friday, looking to make a name for themselves in front of a busy crowd at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Milk, Engvall & Galchenyuk

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at what oddsmakers think Sheldon Keefe’s chances of surviving the season as the Maple Leafs head coach might be – not good, it seems. Second, I’ll look at the first ever corporate sponsorship that will find its way onto the Maple Leafs’ game jerseys this season.
Flyers U25 movement pushing for roster spots

Chuck Fletcher led with a dark cloud before ending his press conference by ensuring that skeptics should expect to be surprised by the Philadelphia Flyers. The dark cloud was the injury report entering the 2022-2023 season. Sean Couturier is seeking a second opinion for a herniated disc. Bobby Brink is recovering from surgery on a torn labrum on his hip. Patrick Brown is ‘week-to-week’ as he recovers from back surgery. Fletcher said it would be a “bonus” if Ryan Ellis plays this season.
Connor McDavid drops 100% truth bomb on Nathan MacKinnon’s record-setting contract

Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL. It’s not NBA superstar money, but MacKinnon is still a whole lot richer after signing an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche worth $100.8 million which comes with an Average Annual Value of $12.6 million. That tops the $12.5 million AAV of the contract of Edmont Oilers star Connor McDavid, who shares an interesting reaction to MacKinnon’s huge deal.
Jets, Rangers, Blackhawks pose with 'Back to Hockey' signs

Players write their favorite snacks, what they did over the summer, who their best friend is. It's back to the hockey rink for NHL teams, so the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks pulled out the "Back to Hockey" chalkboards. Jets, Rangers and Blackhawks players posed with their...
