Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
Sidney Crosby wants just one thing
Coming off four straight first round playoff exits and five consecutive series losses, and with an aging group of accomplished players around him, Sidney Crosby’s goal is still the same.
Best and Worst of the Penguins Offseason
What were the highlights and lowlights for Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall's offseason?
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Horvat, Klimovich & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks are interested in adding a right-shot defenceman and Carolina Hurricanes blueliner Ethan Bear might be of interest. Meanwhile, an update on Bo Horvat’s contract negotiations. Addtionally, the Canucks wrapped up their Young Stars tournament on Monday, and Danila Klimovich stood out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Ovechkin focusing on winning Stanley Cup again, not catching Howe
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin began his 18th NHL training camp Thursday not focused on the 21 goals he needs to score to catch Gordie Howe for second in NHL history, but thinking more about the number of chances he has left to win the Stanley Cup again with the Washington Capitals.
thecomeback.com
Mike Tomlin addresses potential quarterback change
While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky did not have a terrible game on Thursday night, throwing for 207 yards with no turnovers while rushing for a touchdown, there seems to be a consensus in the NFL world that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett would give the team a better chance to win. But it’s become clear that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t see it that way.
Nick Kostos: Thursday night is likely Mitch Trubisky's last game as Pittsburgh's starter
What are the props and betting lines for Thursday Night Football? Nick Kostos joined Baskin and Phelps to break down all of the weeks’ bets!
Yardbarker
Avalanche hit with brutal Gabriel Landeskog injury blow ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defense of Lord Stanley’s Cup on October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The champions will begin their title defense without one of their best players, however. Avalanche head coach Jan Bednar confirmed to the media recently that Gabriel Landeskog will miss the start...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
How MacKinnon’s Huge Contract Will Impact Numerous Oilers
Nathan MacKinnon‘s whopping $12.6 million per season extension won’t affect the Edmonton Oilers now, but it will upset the applecart down the line. Not only did MacKinnon become the highest-paid player in the NHL (just a touch above Connor McDavid), but his extension supports the theory that teams are gearing up for what could be a massive salary cap jump in a few seasons. That has implications for both the stars on this Oilers’ roster and the depth of the organization.
NBC Sports
Bruins training camp: Four young players who could make the NHL roster
The Boston Bruins need to do a better job drafting younger players, developing them and giving them a real opportunity to showcase their talents at the NHL level. A failure in recent years to accomplish these objectives has forced the team to plug roster holes, especially in the bottom-six, via free agency and the trade market. That's not sustainable.
Yardbarker
Penguins Camp Takeaways: Players Shines on Day Two
For some, the beginning of fall means pumpkin spice lattes and flannel shirts, but for others, it means training camp season for the Pittsburgh Penguins. 57 players took the ice for day two of Penguins camp on Friday, looking to make a name for themselves in front of a busy crowd at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Yardbarker
Jeff Gorton setup New York Rangers for success, Chris Drury needs to finish the job
The New York Rangers are considered a playoff team and a Stanley Cup contender for the 2022-23 season. A lot of the success they experienced last year and will in the near future is due in large part to players that former GM Jeff Gorton either drafted, signed, or traded for.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Milk, Engvall & Galchenyuk
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at what oddsmakers think Sheldon Keefe’s chances of surviving the season as the Maple Leafs head coach might be – not good, it seems. Second, I’ll look at the first ever corporate sponsorship that will find its way onto the Maple Leafs’ game jerseys this season.
Yardbarker
Flyers U25 movement pushing for roster spots
Chuck Fletcher led with a dark cloud before ending his press conference by ensuring that skeptics should expect to be surprised by the Philadelphia Flyers. The dark cloud was the injury report entering the 2022-2023 season. Sean Couturier is seeking a second opinion for a herniated disc. Bobby Brink is recovering from surgery on a torn labrum on his hip. Patrick Brown is ‘week-to-week’ as he recovers from back surgery. Fletcher said it would be a “bonus” if Ryan Ellis plays this season.
Yardbarker
Connor McDavid drops 100% truth bomb on Nathan MacKinnon’s record-setting contract
Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL. It’s not NBA superstar money, but MacKinnon is still a whole lot richer after signing an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche worth $100.8 million which comes with an Average Annual Value of $12.6 million. That tops the $12.5 million AAV of the contract of Edmont Oilers star Connor McDavid, who shares an interesting reaction to MacKinnon’s huge deal.
NHL
Jets, Rangers, Blackhawks pose with 'Back to Hockey' signs
Players write their favorite snacks, what they did over the summer, who their best friend is. It's back to the hockey rink for NHL teams, so the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks pulled out the "Back to Hockey" chalkboards. Jets, Rangers and Blackhawks players posed with their...
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0