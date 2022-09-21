Read full article on original website
Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB・
Didi Gregorius responds to Yankees predicting Aaron Judge’s 60th HR in 2017 tweet
Back in 2017, when Aaron Judge was rampaging as a rookie and leading a scrappy-but-undermanned Yankees team to the precipice of the World Series, it became clear that, no matter how things finished, the kid was certifiably mythical. Despite a shoulder injury midway through that campaign (resulting from striking the...
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
Yardbarker
Yankees president Randy Levine emphatically denies Aaron Judge was nearly traded to Angels
The story was discussed on the Friday edition of the "Tiki and Tierney" show that airs on New York sports radio station WFAN, and Yankees team president Randy Levine responded to the report via a strong statement read over the air. "The New York Yankees called Harold Reynolds after his...
Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase
New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
Former Yankees fan favorite owes Aaron Judge an apology over freezing cold take
A former Yankees fan favorite spoke way too soon about Aaron Judge in 2017, and he owes him an apology for underestimating his potential. Former New York Yankees fan favorite Didi Gregorius spoke too soon about Aaron Judge back in 2017, Judge’s second season in the majors. A tweet posted by the Yankees is resurfacing following Judge’s 60th home run milestone, and Gregorius was quoted as saying: “Congrats rookie, but call me when you hit 60.”
ABC News
Judge stuck at 60 HRs as Yankees rout Pirates 14-2
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge disappointed fans by staying stuck at 60 homers but doubled twice and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera’s first-inning grand slam that started the New York Yankees to a 14-2 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. A day after hitting home run No. 60...
Yardbarker
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees prediction, pick, odds Fri. 9/23: Aaron Judge still seeking No. 61
Aaron Judge remains at 60 homers but keeps getting on base — and the New York Yankees keep winning. On Friday night, Judge will make his next attempt at tying Roger Maris' American League homer record and will try to get on base for a 22nd straight game as the Yankees host another game vs. the Boston Red Sox.
