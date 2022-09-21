ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incredible Photo From The ISS Captures “Space Angel”. What Do You See?

Incredible photos of space from space are not that unusual. From the vantage point of the International Space Station (ISS), basically everywhere you look is fascinating, strange, or beautiful. Occasionally, however, you get a “wow, er, what even is that?”. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who will...
Everything you need to know about NASA's DART mission happening on Monday

On Monday, NASA will send a 1,320-pound spacecraft to smash into a never-before-seen asteroid to change the asteroid's trajectory. Does this sound like your typical sci-fi movie plot in which an asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and threatening humankind? Well, the targeted Dimorphos asteroid is NOT a threat to humanity in any way. However, this mission is intended to prepare us for that potential threat.
JPSS-2 begins launch processing

Preparations are looking up for the launch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) satellite. On behalf of NOAA, NASA develops and builds the instruments, spacecraft, and ground system, and launches the satellites, which NOAA operates. Technicians recently lifted the satellite to a stand inside the Astrotech Space Operations facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. On board are four advanced instruments that will measure weather and climate conditions on Earth. Launch is targeted for Nov. 1 atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 401 rocket from Space Launch Complex-3.
NASA on Track for Artemis I Cryogenic Demonstration Test on Wednesday

NASA remains on schedule for an Artemis I cryogenic demonstration test on Wednesday, September 21. In the days since the previous launch attempt, engineering teams have analyzed the seals that were replaced on an interface for the liquid hydrogen fuel line between the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the mobile launcher. They also adjusted procedures for loading cryogenic, or supercold, propellants into the rocket. A small indentation was discovered by engineers on the eight-inch-diameter liquid hydrogen seal. It may have been a contributing factor to the leak on the previous launch attempt.
Where to Watch and Stream Apollo: Missions to the Moon Free Online

Best sites to watch Apollo: Missions to the Moon - Last updated on Sep 21, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Apollo: Missions to the Moon online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Apollo: Missions to the Moon on this page.
