Read full article on original website
Related
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
China plans three missions to the Moon after discovering a new lunar mineral that may be a future energy source
The mineral, Changesite-(Y), was found in samples obtained by China's space exploration in 2020 and could prove to be a source of energy.
SpaceX fires up all 6 engines of Starship prototype ahead of orbital test flight (video)
SpaceX fired up the engines of its space-bound Starship prototype Thursday afternoon (Sept. 8) in a dramatic test that also set some of the surrounding landscape ablaze.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
NASA Astronaut and Two Cosmonauts Launching Soyuz Mission to Space Station – How To Watch Live
NASA will provide live coverage of key events today, September 21 as a NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts launch and dock to the International Space Station (ISS). They will spend six months aboard the orbital laboratory. NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin will launch...
Space calendar 2022: Rocket launches, sky events, missions & more!
Here's a guide to all the rocket launches and astronomical events in 2022, as well as milestones for space missions, anniversaries and conferences.
IFLScience
Incredible Photo From The ISS Captures “Space Angel”. What Do You See?
Incredible photos of space from space are not that unusual. From the vantage point of the International Space Station (ISS), basically everywhere you look is fascinating, strange, or beautiful. Occasionally, however, you get a “wow, er, what even is that?”. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who will...
Universe Today
Axiom’s Next Trip to the ISS Will Carry the First Saudi Woman in Space
Axiom Space says it’s working with the Saudi Space Commission to send two spacefliers from the Arab kingdom, including the first Saudi woman to go into orbit, to the International Space Station as early as next year. The inclusion of a female astronaut is particularly notable for Saudi Arabia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASA's Artemis 1 moon launch scheduled for Sept. 27 despite gathering storm
NASA continues to target Tuesday (Sept. 27) for the launch of Artemis 1 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, even though a big storm could head toward the Space Coast soon.
Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023
The nation has started its own astronaut program and is working with Axiom Space on a flight that could lift off next year. A Saudi Arabian woman will reach space for the first time next year, if all goes according to plan. The nation announced today (Sept. 22) that it...
NASA will update us all on its Artemis 1 moon rocket test today. Here's how to listen live.
NASA will provide an update about its Artemis 1 moon mission today (Sept. 23) at 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), and you can listen live.
ZDNet
Everything you need to know about NASA's DART mission happening on Monday
On Monday, NASA will send a 1,320-pound spacecraft to smash into a never-before-seen asteroid to change the asteroid's trajectory. Does this sound like your typical sci-fi movie plot in which an asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and threatening humankind? Well, the targeted Dimorphos asteroid is NOT a threat to humanity in any way. However, this mission is intended to prepare us for that potential threat.
Gizmodo
'Guess Who's Still on the Ground?': NASA Administrator Taunts Boeing's Failure to Launch Starliner
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson seems to have come around to the private space industry. In an interview with Newsweek, Nelson praised SpaceX for its progress in the spacefaring realm while criticizing Boeing for its much-delayed Starliner spacecraft. “I think the private space industry is extremely beneficial,” Nelson told Newsweek in...
China to launch missions to Jupiter and Uranus as space race with US intensifies
CHINA has revealed plans to explore Jupiter and Uranus in an upcoming mission. The ambitious project has been dubbed Tianwen 4 and will be carried out using two spacecraft. The pair of spacecraft will be launched using China's Long March 5 rocket to investigate Jupiter and Uranus in around 2030.
Phys.org
JPSS-2 begins launch processing
Preparations are looking up for the launch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) satellite. On behalf of NOAA, NASA develops and builds the instruments, spacecraft, and ground system, and launches the satellites, which NOAA operates. Technicians recently lifted the satellite to a stand inside the Astrotech Space Operations facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. On board are four advanced instruments that will measure weather and climate conditions on Earth. Launch is targeted for Nov. 1 atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 401 rocket from Space Launch Complex-3.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket passes crucial fueling test
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket passed a critical fueling test Wednesday (Sept. 21), potentially keeping it on track for a planned Sept. 27 liftoff.
scitechdaily.com
NASA on Track for Artemis I Cryogenic Demonstration Test on Wednesday
NASA remains on schedule for an Artemis I cryogenic demonstration test on Wednesday, September 21. In the days since the previous launch attempt, engineering teams have analyzed the seals that were replaced on an interface for the liquid hydrogen fuel line between the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the mobile launcher. They also adjusted procedures for loading cryogenic, or supercold, propellants into the rocket. A small indentation was discovered by engineers on the eight-inch-diameter liquid hydrogen seal. It may have been a contributing factor to the leak on the previous launch attempt.
Could You Eat a Cloud? How Randall Munroe Became the Guru of Absurd Science Questions
Randall Munroe on how he became became the guru of absurd science questions with a sense of both purpose and play
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Apollo: Missions to the Moon Free Online
Best sites to watch Apollo: Missions to the Moon - Last updated on Sep 21, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Apollo: Missions to the Moon online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Apollo: Missions to the Moon on this page.
Comments / 0