Let the melodic sounds of the Emerson String Quartet wash over you as you witness part of their final tour. With nine GRAMMYs®, three Gramophone Awards, the Avery Fisher Prize, and Musical America’s “Ensemble of the Year” award, the Emerson String Quartet has maintained its status as one of the world’s premier chamber music ensembles since its founding in 1976. Named after the American poet and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, the Quartet premiers breathtaking new works by some of today's most esteemed composers, keeping its repertoire fresh, influential, and exciting. This performance is part of the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Series and made possible by the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Fund. Watch: Emerson String Quartet | Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 10 Single tickets available for purchase. Union Members and UW faculty/staff save 10% on full-price tickets! Tickets: $30-$65 UW-Madison Students: $8-$12.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO