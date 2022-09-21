Read full article on original website
Volunteer in the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve
Picnic Point entrance kiosk, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 2000 University Bay Drive, Madison WI 53705. Learn about the natural world, meet new people or visit with old friends, get fresh air and exercise. Activities may include removing invasive plants, maintaining trails, planting, seed collecting, or more. No pre-registration required. Groups and youth must contact the Volunteer Coordinator before participating. Tools and gloves provided. Canceled in case of steady precipitation or severe weather.
Alumna is selected for inaugural ‘Inquiry Initiative’ to explore opportunity gaps in education
UW–Madison alumna Kimberly Oamek, an incoming assistant professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning at UW Oshkosh, has been selected to participate in the inaugural “Inquiry Initiative” sponsored by the Association of Teacher Educators (ATE). Oamek holds a PhD from the School of Education’s Department of...
UW–Madison educational psychology faculty member, department ranked among most productive in the world for research
A faculty member in the School of Education’s Department of Educational Psychology is one of the most productive researchers in the world in her field, according to an analysis just published in Educational Psychology Review. The analysis also ranked UW–Madison among the top ten institutions globally for educational psychology research productivity.
CALS Lunch and Learn series kicks off Oct. 3
The CALS Lunch and Learn series will kick off fall 2022 on Oct. 3, and the Equity and Diversity Committee Lunch and Learn subcommittee look forward to having you join. This year, we will be highlighting different issues, organizations, individuals, and topics that correspond with Heritage Months as recognized at UW–Madison.
Parkins is guest on Ocu-Pasión Podcast
UW–Madison’s Chell Parkins was a guest on a recent episode of Ocu-Pasión Podcast. In the episode, titled “Culturally Relevant Dance Education With Chell Parkins of Ballet Hispánico,” Parkins discusses the experiences of Latin youth engaged in culturally relevant dance-making practices, her contribution to the nation’s only doctoral program focused on educational research in dance, and her journey back to Puerto Rico.
Let's Talk - All students
Student Activity Center, Multipurpose Room (4th floor), 333 East Campus Mall. Let’s Talk provides no-cost, informal, confidential consultations around campus and virtually. Going to Let’s Talk can help you gain insight, support, and information about other resources. Providers: Tommy Wild & Madrone Love.
CALS in the News for the week of Sept. 17 – 23
Quoted: Stan Temple, Emeritus, Forest and Wildlife Ecology. Mentioned: Aldo Leopold, Deceased, Forest and Wildlife Ecology. Can goats help manage Wisconsin’s invasive species?. The Badger Herald, 9/22/22. Quoted: Stefania Cartoni Casamitjana, Student, Agronomy. Mentioned: Mark Renz Lab. The Daily Cardinal, 9/15/22. Author: Julia Wiessing, Student, Life Sciences Communication, Entomology.
UW Organic Collaborative seminar: Former USDA Deputy Secretary Kathleen Merrigan on “Investing in Our Future” – Oct. 12
Please join the UW Organic Collaborative in welcoming Dr. Kathleen Merrigan to campus for an evening presentation and discussion on Oct. 12, 2022. Please register online. Title: Investing in Our Future: the Organic 6% Solution. Date: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Time: Reception 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Talk 5:00 p.m....
Hillman speaks with Minnesota Public Radio about student loan forgiveness
UW–Madison’s Nick Hillman, a professor with the School of Education’s Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, shared his expertise with Minnesota Public Radio listeners recently, in a segment focused on the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. Hillman is an expert in how finance, policy,...
New Travel Services checklist and reference guide
UW Travel Services has added a new traveler checklist and reference guide for use by travelers:. New Traveler Checklist – Steps to get you started on planning your upcoming trip. UW System Traveler Reference Guide – Policy overview in one PDF. The University of Wisconsin System has a...
Emerson String Quartet
Let the melodic sounds of the Emerson String Quartet wash over you as you witness part of their final tour. With nine GRAMMYs®, three Gramophone Awards, the Avery Fisher Prize, and Musical America’s “Ensemble of the Year” award, the Emerson String Quartet has maintained its status as one of the world’s premier chamber music ensembles since its founding in 1976. Named after the American poet and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, the Quartet premiers breathtaking new works by some of today's most esteemed composers, keeping its repertoire fresh, influential, and exciting. This performance is part of the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Series and made possible by the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Fund. Watch: Emerson String Quartet | Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 10 Single tickets available for purchase. Union Members and UW faculty/staff save 10% on full-price tickets! Tickets: $30-$65 UW-Madison Students: $8-$12.
Innovative clinical trial targets recurrent BK infection in kidney transplant recipients
Kidney transplant patients like Tessa Adolph, from Rockford, Illinois, face an age-old problem to protect their new kidney and bodies after transplant surgery: how to prevent infections while also safeguarding their new kidney from damage or rejection. In Adolph’s case, the risk came from the BK virus. At 19,...
Teaching About the 2022 Elections
Politics can be divisive, confusing, and challenging to approach — but teaching about elections is one of the best ways to prepare young people for political engagement. This conference will help you teach about electoral politics in a way that is engaging, respectful to all points of view, and supported by the best and most current information.
