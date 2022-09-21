Venice Winner ‘Full Time’ With ‘Call My Agent!’ Star Laure Calamy Bought by Music Box for U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Rome Film Festival Unveils First Edition Under New Management; Fetes James Ivory, Launches International Competition
The Rome Film Festival has unveiled its first line-up under the new management team of former Rai executive Paola Malanga as artistic director and Cineteca di Bologna director Gian Luca Farinelli as president, who were both appointed to their roles last March. “Putting together a festival in five months was a big challenge. If we succeeded it’s thanks to the extraordinary team and the institutions,” Farinelli said at a news conference in Rome on Thursday. The festival’s 17th edition, October 13-23, will host 130 titles on 28 screens across the Italian capital. Highlights include a career tribute for James Ivory and the launch...
R. Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar Talk Thriller ‘Dhokha,’ India’s National Cinema Day (EXCLUSIVE)
After his directorial debut “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,” which bowed at the Cannes market earlier this year that he also wrote and co-produced, R. Madhavan is back solely as an actor with thriller “Dhokha – Round D Corner,” directed by Kookie Gulati (“The Big Bull”). After stints in music videos, Khushalii Kumar makes her film debut, playing a woman with a personality disorder who is taken hostage by a terrorist. She is married to Madhavan’s character. “It’s very tightly knit and any sort of revelation might give you a hint and ruin it for people,” Madhavan told Variety about the plot...
Oscars: France Selects Alice Diop’s ‘Saint Omer’ For Best International Film Race
Alice Diop’s Saint Omer has been selected as France’s entry to the best international film category. The drama was among five features shortlisted for the honor out of 33 submissions alongside Eric Gavel’s Full Time, Lise Asoka and Roman Gueret’s The Worst Ones, Alice Winocour’s Paris Memories and Mia Hansen-Love’s One Fine Morning. Saint Omer recently premiered at Venice, winning the Silver Lion Grand Jury prize and Luigi De Laurentis First Film Award. Loosely inspired by a real-life infanticide trial in 2013, the drama follows a pregnant novelist as she attends the troubling trial of a young Senegalese woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Margaret Qualley’s Dominatrix Drama ‘Sanctuary’ Lands at Neon’s Super
Neon is getting in bed with “Sanctuary.” Super, the boutique distribution label from Neon, has officially whipped up the distribution rights to dominatrix drama “Sanctuary” starring Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott. Penned by “Homecoming” co-creator Micah Bloomberg and directed by SXSW “The Heart Machine” helmer Zachary Wigon, “Sanctuary” takes place over the course of one night in a hotel room where Rebecca (Qualley) seduces her elite client Hal (Abbott) to disastrous ends. Hal attempts to terminate his relationship with Rebecca, as he is poised to inherit his late father’s professional position and fortune, but Rebecca has other ideas in store for how to...
Streaming: the best Sidney Poitier films
Sidney Poitier’s death in January was one of the year’s most disconcerting celebrity losses. Living luminaries of classical Hollywood cinema are few and far between, and Poitier was the key bridging figure between that era and the industry’s more progressive present. That sense of a severed connection to the past is driven home by Sidney (Apple TV+), a new documentary made with his participation shortly before his passing. Directed by the veteran Black film-maker Reginald Hudlin, it’s a warm, generous portrait, if not an especially penetrating one, serving best as a primer for younger audiences on Poitier’s trailblazing status as a leading man in white-ruled Hollywood.
TBA Studios Acquires Philippines Rights To Japan’s Oscars Submission ‘Plan 75’
EXCLUSIVE: Manila-based TBA Studios has acquired Philippines theatrical rights to award-winning drama Plan 75, which is Japan’s submission for the best international feature category of the Academy Awards. The Japanese-language film has a strong connection to the Philippines. It features Filipina actress Stefanie Arriane in the cast, while US-Filipino company Fusee is one of the producers, with Wilfredo C. Manalang, George Sommerrock and Alicia Catubay-Watt taking producer credits, and Alemberg Ang of the Philippines’ Daluyong Studios on board as co-producer. The film was produced by Japan’s Loaded Films, Happinet Phantom Studios and Dongyu Club, with France’s Urban Factory, Fusee and Ang. Urban...
Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
Animation Is Film Festival Announces Competition Lineup
My Father’s Dragon, the next movie from Wolfwalkers animation studio Cartoon Saloon, and Little Nicolas, which last spring won the top prize at Annecy, are among the films named to the competition lineup of the Animation Is Film Festival, which kicks off Oct. 21 in Hollywood. Little Nicolas, helmed by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre, is an animated adaptation of the children’s series by Rene Goscinny and Jean-Jacques Sempe. My Father’s Dragon, helmed by Oscar nominee Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), is based on Ruth Stiles Gannett’s children’s book of the same name and will be released this fall on Netflix.More from The...
A New ‘Butch and Sundance’-Themed TV Series Is Coming to Amazon
Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell are set to star in a new show inspired by the classic Western film, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the still-untitled series will premiere on Amazon, and Avengers' Anthony and Joe Russo of AGBO will serve as executive producers.
Vox
How The Woman King confronts Africa’s role in the slave trade
In a cinematic landscape of reboots and sequels, it’s fairly staggering that Gina Prince-Bythewood got to make a historical epic about Black, all-women warriors in 1800s Africa. Just as striking is the historical research that went into making her film, The Woman King. As Prince-Bythewood explains, the filmmakers couldn’t...
Germany’s Beta Film Swoops on New Movistar+ Original Series ‘Simple,’ Sells Crime Series
Continuing to tap top series from Spain, Munich-based Beta Film has snapped up international distribution rights to “Simple,” the new dramedy by Anna R. Costa, the co-creator of Movistar Plus+‘s most-binged series, “Arde Madrid.” Costa’s directorial debut, “Simple” world premiered earlier this week in San Sebastian as a Movistar Plus+ world premiere. Produced by Movistar Plus+ in collaboration with Destrucción y Salvación, “Simple” turns on four young women in their twenties and thirties, who have reached a milestone in their lives: Sharing an apartment as truly independent adults. The series follows the flat mates, all of whom have disabilities, as they navigate...
The 20 Most-Anticipated Films of the Season
The Toronto International Film Festival has long marked the start of the fall movie season, the time when new releases finally start to transition from mass-appeal blockbusters to something a little more grown-up and suited for the Oscars. After two years limited by the pandemic, TIFF returned in 2022 to its robust, splashy self, loaded with gala premieres and more than 200 new features. Below are some of the best films my colleague Shirley Li and I saw in Toronto; almost all of our selections will be released in theaters or on streaming over the next few months.
TodayTix Group Buys Secret Cinema for $100 Million
TodayTix Group, known for connecting audiences with cultural experiences, on Thursday said it acquired Secret Cinema, the London-based company known for its immersive film and television events. The deal is worth more than $100 million, multiple reports said. Secret Cinema, founded by Fabian Riggall in 2007, takes audiences to secret...
