Blair County, PA

Blair County DUI Task Force cracking down on drunk drivers this week

By Alexis Loya
 2 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DUI Task Force of Blair County announced they are conducting one or more events – sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols and cops in shops – this week to deter impaired driving.

The task force said sobriety checkpoints are well-lit and manned by uniformed officers. Roving patrols utilize uniformed officers in marked police vehicles. Drivers should always be alert while in the vicinity of emergency personnel and vehicles. The task force added to remember Pennsylvania’s “ Move Over Law .”

Cops in shops utilize police officers, either in uniform or wearing civilian attire. Officers may pose as employees or customers of six-pack stores and distributors in an attempt to deter liquor law violations.

The DUI Task Force emphasized:

  • Don’t drink & drive!
  • KNOW if your prescription medication affects your driving ability
  • Wear your seatbelts
  • Allow enough driving time so that you are NOT rushed
  • Be a defensive driver; be alert to all traffic, pedestrians, and actual or potential hazards
  • REMEMBER…. Impaired driving is 100% PREVENTABLE

As another reminder, the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects people from “unreasonable searches and seizures,” but despite some concerns that the DUI checkpoints violate that amendment, both the commonwealth’s Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the U.S. have allowed for DUI checkpoints.

