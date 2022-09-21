Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Hubbard Schools delayed after outages in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties
FirstEnergy has restored power to hundreds of homes and businesses in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties early Wednesday. As of 6:24 a.m., 2,300 customers in Trumbull County and 49 customers in Mahoning County were in the dark, according to the utility. Most of the outages were in Hubbard Township, but the...
WFMJ.com
Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill
Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
Local schools part of statewide threat hoax
Police are saying several local schools are involved in a statewide swatting hoax.
Car flips over rounding bend in Trumbull County
A driver escaped a rollover crash apparently unharmed in Gustavus Friday morning.
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
Milk crash emphasizes concern over speed on I-680
There are still tire marks along Interstate 680 indicating the spot where a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled its load of milk products Thursday.
WYTV.com
County planner honored for stellar career
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Special recognition was paid Thursday for a long-time Mahoning County worker. County commissioners took time to honor Bob Lydle who’s been with the county planning commission for more than 50 years, currently as chairman. For his part, Lydle gave all the credit to his...
WYTV.com
Car wedged under moving truck in Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least two people were injured following a crash Friday afternoon on Youngstown’s South Side. It happened just after noon at the corner of Market Street and W. Warren Avenue. A compact sedan ran into the back a moving truck, wedging the front end...
Trumbull County approaching record fatal overdoses
Trumbull County is on track to have more fatal drug overdoses this year than the county's worst year in 2017.
Man killed in Columbiana County crash
A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday in Elkrun Township.
WYTV.com
Local, popular bar/dance hall to become car dealership
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s oldest and most popular bars and dance halls will become a used car dealership. The Rolling Mills Bar & Grill on Route 422 in Girard was recently sold at auction to Sam Ali, a partner in the Six Brothers Mega Lot on Youngstown’s Oak Street.
WFMJ.com
Canfield schools placed on lockdown after threatening call
The Canfield High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, but has been lifted after being determined there was no threat. The schools were placed in lockdown after a caller to the school said received a call claiming there was shooter on the second floor at the high school.
WFMJ.com
Coroner: Trumbull Co. is 'significantly' ahead of OD deaths in 2022
As disturbing new numbers are released on overdose deaths hitting a potential all-time high in Trumbull County, the White House announced $1.5 billion awarded to states and territories to battle the opioid crisis plaguing many communities. According to the Trumbull County coroner, as of August 11, Trumbull Co. has 69...
WYTV.com
Youngstown Playhouse opens 98th season with new facade
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was 1924 when The Youngstown Playhouse staged its first performance in a converted barn on Arlington Street on the North Side. In 1949, The Playhouse moved to Glenwood Avenue, where Friday night, the 98th season opened with a new look outside and plans for the inside.
WFMJ.com
I-680 Northbound reopen after milk jugs, cartons cover road
A semi lost its milk cargo on I-680 load Thursday afternoon, temporarily closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South Avenue and Market Street in Youngstown. The Youngstown Police Department said the city had to reroute traffic off of Interstate 680 until the debris was cleaned up from the crash. Interstate 680...
‘Faster than a machine’: Local candle maker with disabilities thrives
Ron Welsh has worked at the Beaver Creek Candle Company for all 11 years that it has been in business in Lisbon.
Newton Falls man ordered to pay $5K for dog’s death
Newton Falls man was ordered to pay a woman for the death of her dog and to show the court that he euthanized his pit bull following an attack.
WYTV.com
Vehicle fire shuts down part of I-76 in Mahoning County
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Jackson Township Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire on I-76 Wednesday morning. Crews were called to mile marker 58 of I-76 Westbound shortly after 5:30 a.m. Both lanes were shut down in the area, but both lanes have since reopened.
cleveland19.com
‘Authorities are involved’: Portage County school district reacts to racist homecoming sign
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio school district released a statement regarding an “extremely distasteful, disturbing, and inappropriate” picture of a local student that has been circulating online. Tuesday’s statement from James A. Garfield Local Schools superintendent Ted Lysiak was in response to the social media post...
