Trumbull County, OH

WFMJ.com

Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill

Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Hubbard, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Mahoning County, OH
erienewsnow.com

Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County

Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
MEADVILLE, PA
WYTV.com

County planner honored for stellar career

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Special recognition was paid Thursday for a long-time Mahoning County worker. County commissioners took time to honor Bob Lydle who’s been with the county planning commission for more than 50 years, currently as chairman. For his part, Lydle gave all the credit to his...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Car wedged under moving truck in Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least two people were injured following a crash Friday afternoon on Youngstown’s South Side. It happened just after noon at the corner of Market Street and W. Warren Avenue. A compact sedan ran into the back a moving truck, wedging the front end...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local, popular bar/dance hall to become car dealership

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s oldest and most popular bars and dance halls will become a used car dealership. The Rolling Mills Bar & Grill on Route 422 in Girard was recently sold at auction to Sam Ali, a partner in the Six Brothers Mega Lot on Youngstown’s Oak Street.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Canfield schools placed on lockdown after threatening call

The Canfield High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, but has been lifted after being determined there was no threat. The schools were placed in lockdown after a caller to the school said received a call claiming there was shooter on the second floor at the high school.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Coroner: Trumbull Co. is 'significantly' ahead of OD deaths in 2022

As disturbing new numbers are released on overdose deaths hitting a potential all-time high in Trumbull County, the White House announced $1.5 billion awarded to states and territories to battle the opioid crisis plaguing many communities. According to the Trumbull County coroner, as of August 11, Trumbull Co. has 69...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown Playhouse opens 98th season with new facade

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was 1924 when The Youngstown Playhouse staged its first performance in a converted barn on Arlington Street on the North Side. In 1949, The Playhouse moved to Glenwood Avenue, where Friday night, the 98th season opened with a new look outside and plans for the inside.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

I-680 Northbound reopen after milk jugs, cartons cover road

A semi lost its milk cargo on I-680 load Thursday afternoon, temporarily closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South Avenue and Market Street in Youngstown. The Youngstown Police Department said the city had to reroute traffic off of Interstate 680 until the debris was cleaned up from the crash. Interstate 680...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Vehicle fire shuts down part of I-76 in Mahoning County

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Jackson Township Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire on I-76 Wednesday morning. Crews were called to mile marker 58 of I-76 Westbound shortly after 5:30 a.m. Both lanes were shut down in the area, but both lanes have since reopened.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

