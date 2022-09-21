ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

jocoreport.com

Commissioners, School Board Agree To 130 Acre Land Purchase

SELMA – Johnston County Commissioners and the Johnston County Board of Education have tentatively agreed to purchase a large tract of land for the future location of a new school, as well as opportunities for parks, open space, and greenways. The approximately 130 acre site is located north of...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion

Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

US 301 Near Kenly Requires Temporary Closure

KENLY – The first of several planned closures to improve the storm drainage on US 301 north of Kenly, in southern Wilson County, is scheduled to occur this weekend. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is improving the safety and operation of where US 301 and NC 581 intersect. The contractor will install concrete traffic islands and a reduced conflict intersection that will redirect drivers on NC 581 into turning right to reduce the risk of serious crashes.
KENLY, NC
Johnston County, NC
Wilson, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
NASH COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

$13 Lottery Ticket Purchase Lands Store Clerk In Jail

CLEVELAND – A Johnston County convenience store clerk had the opportunity to do the right thing by returning a customer’s debit card but authorities said she elected not to. On August 3rd around 11:45am, a 25 year-old Garner woman stopped at the Breeze Thru at 5447 NC Highway 42 West near Interstate 40 in the Cleveland community.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Wilson crews battle early morning fire

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina fire officials are asking the community to avoid an intersection Friday morning as they battle a fire. The Wilson police department posted to social media that city fire officials are responding to a fire at the corner of Ward Boulevard and Herring Avenue. Police...
WILSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Town Of Selma & Selma Railroads Days Committee Announces 2022 Railroad Days Parade Grand Marshal

SELMA – The Selma Railroad Days Committee is proud to announce this year’s Parade Grand Marshal is Pastor Todd Daniels of Selma Baptist Church. Pastor Todd Daniels began his ministry at Selma Baptist Church (SBC) on January 6, 2019. One of the first things he did was to do a prayer walk around downtown, stopping on each street corner and praying that God would bring revitalization to the town.
SELMA, NC
WITN

Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro

Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement. Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement. WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s. WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s.
TARBORO, NC
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant

RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Dennis Hoyt Hill, Jr.

Dennis Hoyt Hill, Jr., 59, of Smithfield, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. Dennis was born in Johnston County on July 17, 1963 to the late Dennis Hoyt Hill, Sr. and Alice Ann Stephenson Hill. Dennis is survived by his daughter, Alison Hill of Princeton; son,...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WITN

Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
WILSON, NC

