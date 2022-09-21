Read full article on original website
Related
jocoreport.com
Commissioners, School Board Agree To 130 Acre Land Purchase
SELMA – Johnston County Commissioners and the Johnston County Board of Education have tentatively agreed to purchase a large tract of land for the future location of a new school, as well as opportunities for parks, open space, and greenways. The approximately 130 acre site is located north of...
'Totally violated': Fayetteville community upset at unannounced construction of gas regulator system
A community in Fayetteville is outraged that a gas company suddenly built a distribution system near their homes without warning.
wunc.org
Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion
Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
jocoreport.com
US 301 Near Kenly Requires Temporary Closure
KENLY – The first of several planned closures to improve the storm drainage on US 301 north of Kenly, in southern Wilson County, is scheduled to occur this weekend. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is improving the safety and operation of where US 301 and NC 581 intersect. The contractor will install concrete traffic islands and a reduced conflict intersection that will redirect drivers on NC 581 into turning right to reduce the risk of serious crashes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Going green with solar panels costing some NC residents more money, due to multitude of problems
"Instead of saving money, I'm paying extra money...They say it works but I have not seen anything."
cbs17
Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
cbs17
Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
jocoreport.com
$13 Lottery Ticket Purchase Lands Store Clerk In Jail
CLEVELAND – A Johnston County convenience store clerk had the opportunity to do the right thing by returning a customer’s debit card but authorities said she elected not to. On August 3rd around 11:45am, a 25 year-old Garner woman stopped at the Breeze Thru at 5447 NC Highway 42 West near Interstate 40 in the Cleveland community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Wilson crews battle early morning fire
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina fire officials are asking the community to avoid an intersection Friday morning as they battle a fire. The Wilson police department posted to social media that city fire officials are responding to a fire at the corner of Ward Boulevard and Herring Avenue. Police...
jocoreport.com
Town Of Selma & Selma Railroads Days Committee Announces 2022 Railroad Days Parade Grand Marshal
SELMA – The Selma Railroad Days Committee is proud to announce this year’s Parade Grand Marshal is Pastor Todd Daniels of Selma Baptist Church. Pastor Todd Daniels began his ministry at Selma Baptist Church (SBC) on January 6, 2019. One of the first things he did was to do a prayer walk around downtown, stopping on each street corner and praying that God would bring revitalization to the town.
cbs17
2 moms involved in parking lot fight at Chatham County high school, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two mothers were arrested this week after they got into a fight at a Chatham County high school, deputies said. The incident was reported Tuesday morning at in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
WITN
Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro
Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement. Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement. WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s. WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
Dangerous roads continue to claim lives in NC
Every time Marianne Karth hears the sound of ambulances and police sirens, she's reminded of how quickly life can change.
WITN
New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
jocoreport.com
Dennis Hoyt Hill, Jr.
Dennis Hoyt Hill, Jr., 59, of Smithfield, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. Dennis was born in Johnston County on July 17, 1963 to the late Dennis Hoyt Hill, Sr. and Alice Ann Stephenson Hill. Dennis is survived by his daughter, Alison Hill of Princeton; son,...
cbs17
Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
cbs17
Raleigh police spent 2 hours in one spot on I-440. Here’s how many speeders they caught
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say their “speed-calming initiative” led to 79 traffic stops in two hours. The Raleigh Police Department said on social media that they partnered with the North Carolina Highway Patrol on the project Friday morning on Interstate 440 at the Lake Wheeler Road exit.
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
WITN
Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
Comments / 0