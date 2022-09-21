ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darren Rago
2d ago

……and NJ businesses like many major employers accross the country start to cut thousands of jobs due to increased labor costs while headed towards and into major recession. Well at least a few people are closer to a living wage working jobs meant for high school kids not to raise a family on.

LehighValleyLive.com

Murphy asks for changes to N.J. unemployment bill

A bill that would change how some unemployment benefits are distributed in New Jersey was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday, after his administration received notice from the federal government that some of the measure’s provisions were problematic. Murphy said he supported the goals of the legislation...
thecentersquare.com

Rising insurance rates hammer New Jersey workers

(The Center Square) – Hits just keep coming. And, with more fiscal pain for New Jersey state and school workers. In less than a week’s time, the State Health Benefits Commission shot up rate increases of 21% for health plans of state workers, and almost 23% on local government benefits. More than 800,000 workers are impacted, and there was a lightning rod last-minute deal involving unions and Gov. Phil Murphy – much to the detest of Republicans.
New Jersey State
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Minimum Wage to Increase By Another $1.13 An Hour

As inflation continues to rise, businesses in New Jersey will soon have an added expense as the statewide minimum wage is set to increase by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2023. Annual increases in the minimum wage are due to legislation signed by Governor...
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County secures $913k in HUD funding for Housing Choice Voucher program

Hudson County has secured $913,480 in funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program that will be allocated towards nine different local housing authorities. “Many families across New Jersey struggle to make ends meet and find, keep, and maintain a healthy home. We must keep investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a safe place to call home and raise a family,” U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a statement.
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy calls for revisions to bill on teacher testing in N.J.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday sent back to the state Legislature a bill that would end the requirement that teaching candidates in New Jersey pass a controversial exam. Murphy suggested changing the measure to give teacher education programs, not the state, responsibility for testing prospective teachers.
WHYY

New Jersey lawmakers move to create ‘community schools’

This month, New Jersey lawmakers returned from summer recess, just as kids returned to school from summer break. With increased attention on issues like student mental health and safety, academic equity, and sex education standards, the Legislature has eyed education reform. The General Assembly Education Committee approved several measures Thursday...
Phil Murphy
WHYY

New Jersey lawmakers move to create mobile service for seniors

Assemblywoman Angela McKnight is leading an effort to bring senior services directly to older adults living in New Jersey. The Hudson County Democrat introduced legislation in February that would establish a state-operated mobile senior citizen assistance program within the Department of Health. According to the proposed legislation, the mobile unit...
sheltonherald.com

CT SNAP benefits: What is included in the Sept. 16 allotment of emergency food funds

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced last week that on Sept. 16, the over 200,00 families receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps) benefits would be getting emergency funds. The department delivered $33.9 million in emergency SNAP funds.
New Jersey Globe

N.J. residents divided on gun safety issues, poll says

Nearly all New Jerseyans – 92% — are concerned over mass shootings across the U.S., but that doesn’t mean they all support stricter gun laws, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton poll released on Thursday. The state is divided over protecting the rights of gun owners, with 46% of...
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, AG’s Office announce $7.75M settlement of child labor law violations with Chipotle Mexican Grill

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo and Attorney General Matt Platkin announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with Chipotle Mexican Grill to resolve alleged widespread and persistent violations of the state’s child labor laws. Under this groundbreaking...
Rock 104.1

Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey

Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
