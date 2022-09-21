(The Center Square) – Hits just keep coming. And, with more fiscal pain for New Jersey state and school workers. In less than a week’s time, the State Health Benefits Commission shot up rate increases of 21% for health plans of state workers, and almost 23% on local government benefits. More than 800,000 workers are impacted, and there was a lightning rod last-minute deal involving unions and Gov. Phil Murphy – much to the detest of Republicans.

