westbendnews.net
‘John Paulding’ To Speak at Historical Society
PAULDING – John Paulding Historical Society will host a general meeting and special program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 27. The meeting is open to all. The guest speaker for the evening will be Ian Ferguson, who will portray famed Revolutionary War hero John Paulding. John Paulding was a...
westbendnews.net
Paulding, Defiance & Van Wert County Republican Party Lincoln-Reagan Banquet
5:00 p.m. – VIP Meet & Greet – Youth Leadership Building. 6:30 p.m. – Dinner (Grant’s Catering) 8:00 p.m. – John Tamny (Keynote Speaker) John Tamny is the Director of the Center for Economic FreedomWorks. He is also editor of Real Clear Markets and a Senior Economic Advisor to Toreador Research & Trading.
Motorcycle Club honors president on “Honor Walk”
LIMA — Saturday evening, Jake DeMoss, 48, from the village of Payne, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 224 near Convoy in Van Wert County. According to the Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, DeMoss was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 224 and failed to negotiate a curve.
westbendnews.net
COOPER FARMS FEATURED IN OHIO SECRETARY OF STATE’S AGRICULTURE INDUSTRY SPOTLIGHT
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose recently recognized Cooper Farms for the company’s significant contributions to Ohio’s agriculture industry. As one of just seven companies featured in Secretary LaRose’s Agriculture Industry Spotlight, Cooper Farms was recognized for creating jobs, supporting Ohio communities and embracing modern farming operations that are propelling the industry into the future.
westbendnews.net
LifeWise Academy Holds First Classes at Oakwood Elementary
Oakwood, Ohio – LifeWise Academy in Oakwood, Ohio commenced its first classes on Tuesday. LifeWise Academy currently enrolls students in grades Kindergarten – 6th grade. Students travel from the Oakwood Elementary School to Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, where they meet to receive Bible-based character education. “Thanks to...
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Welcomes New Recreational Business
Edgerton, Ohio—On Friday, village and county representatives joined the Edgerton Chamber for the ribbon cutting ceremony of Edgerton’s newest business, St. Joe Canoe & Kayak, at the villages public access site off of Ash Street, Edgerton. The business offers two trips on the St. Joe River and they...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Sept. 16-18)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Kelvin J. Bish, 23, Continental, was sentenced to 60 days jail for violating community control standards. The violations included having contact last June with a minor under the age of 18 without permission of his supervising officer. He was given credit for 39 days served and was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of unlawful sexual conducted with a minor.
sciotopost.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received information about discrepancies in a hunter’s information during the 2021-22 white-tailed deer hunting season. Officer Kiger issued citations for hunting without a deer permit, providing false information on a game check, and failure to game check and attach the confirmation number to a deer. The hunter was found guilty, fined $598, and given a two-year hunting license revocation.
newsnet5
GOP officials and a collegiate political scandal could nix Dem’s ballot slot in SE Ohio
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. An Athens County Democrat filed a lawsuit last week asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the Republican Secretary of State and allow her onto the ballot in a southeast Ohio House district.
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there is no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared the school Friday afternoon but Toledo Police said that there...
threeriversnews.com
Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair
CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
WANE-TV
Ohio AG gives company 1 week to pay money it owes to University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost warned ProMedica Health System, a healthcare organization headquartered in Toledo, it has one week to make one of two payments the company owes the University of Toledo or face a lawsuit from the state. The University of Toledo and ProMedica...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
buckeyefirearms.org
Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio
Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
indypolitics.org
Braun to Run for Governor
Indy Politics has learned that U.S. Senator Mike Braun plans to run for Governor next year. As first mentioned in the most recent edition of The Cheat Sheet, Braun has been contacting Republican chairman across the state, informing them of his plans. Braun reportedly will announce sometime after the election.
Delphos Herald
Van Wet County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Kitti Johnson, 35, Delphos, defendant admitted violating her bond by failing to appear to probation. Court revoked her prior bond and set new $10,000 cash bond; pre-trial set for Oct. 19. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
ocj.com
Oldest Running Grain Cart discovered in Ohio
Farmer Jeremy Smart from Peebles in Adams County is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
thevillagereporter.com
Defiance Post Of Highway Patrol Investigating Crash In Florence Township
Florence Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 21, 2022 at approximately 6:25pm, on County Road 6, Florence Township, Williams County, Ohio. Danielle Nieto, age 28, of Ottawa, Ohio, was operating a 2002...
wktn.com
Search Warrant Served at Residence in Findlay
On 9/22/2022 at approximately 1100 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded a marijuana grow with approximately 36 plants,...
