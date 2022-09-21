ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

WSAW

Body found in Rib Mountain identified as elderly man

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the body found in Rib Mountain on Aug. 22 as Robert Wenitschka, a 74-year-old male, who died of natural causes. Investigators said Wenitschka was homeless with no ties to the Wausau area. A social media search...
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
onfocus.news

Sheriff’s Office Identifies Body Found in Rib Mountain

MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the body found in Rib Mountain on August 22, 2022, as Robert E. Wenitschka, a 74- year-old male, who died of natural causes. Through their investigation, the Sheriff’s Office learned that Wenitschka was homeless with...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 21, 2022

Evelyn M. Sommi, 86, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born Evelyn Mae Zeitelhack, September 4, 1936, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Leo and Frances Zeitelhack of Tomahawk, Wisconsin. After high school, Evelyn entered Lincoln County Teachers College where she met the...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Plea entered for woman charged in death of toddler hit and killed by train in Taylor County

MEDFORD, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a woman who is charged in the death of her two-year-old son in Taylor County. Sept. 21, 2022 court records show 31-year-old Natasha Bratland of Lublin, Wis. pleaded no contest and was found guilty of all three counts. She was ordered to serve two years on probation, and if she follows all the conditions of her sentence, after three years, the first count of felony neglect of a child causing death will be dismissed.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wiper fluid mist was motive in alleged road rage case

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 56-year-old Wausau man is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety and disorderly conduct after he’s accused of pointing a gun at another driver. Todd Pranke is free on a $10,000 signature bond. The incident began around noon on Saturday. Court documents state...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin captured and arrested 15 violent fugitives in Wisconsin during a four-day warrant sweep across the state, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Thursday. The mission, called “Operation hot shot,” closed 24 state...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Kronenwetter Village Board to Consider Extension for Interim Administrator

KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU) — Village leaders in Kronenwetter will soon consider an extension of Interim Administrator Duane Gau’s stay. The Village’s Administrative Policy Committee discussed a 90-day extension during Tuesday’s meeting. According to the agreement as drafted Gau would remain on staff through January 11th, 2023, and receive a raise to $85 per hour. That’s up from $76 per hour in the original 90-day agreement.
KRONENWETTER, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

New UWSP “Field Lab” Dedicated To Late Professor

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — A late forestry professor at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point was honored on Wednesday. The College of Natural Resources’ newest ‘field lab’ was dedicated in honor of the late Bob Engelhard, who passed away one year ago to the day.
STEVENS POINT, WI

