Read full article on original website
Related
Wausau mulls banning sale of animals through pet stores in Wausau
The Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday discussed prohibiting the sale of animals through pet stores in Wausau. The city does not have a pet store at the moment. The proposal seeks to prohibit a pet store in Wausau from selling, delivering, bartering, auctioning, giving away, transferring or...
Officials identify man whose body was discovered in Rib Mountain field
One month after a body was discovered in Rib Mountain, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has positively identified the man as a 74-year-old war veteran from out of the area. Due to the condition of the body when it was found, DNA was used to confirm the man’s identity....
WSAW
Body found in Rib Mountain identified as elderly man
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the body found in Rib Mountain on Aug. 22 as Robert Wenitschka, a 74-year-old male, who died of natural causes. Investigators said Wenitschka was homeless with no ties to the Wausau area. A social media search...
Fundraiser launched for family of 8-year-old boy who died in weekend crash
A fundraising effort is underway to support the family of a child killed Sept. 17 when the vehicle he was riding in was struck head-on by an alleged drunk driver. The fundraiser was launched by a coworker of Tom Skaar, the child’s father. “Tom is a compassionate nurse that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Sheriff’s Office Identifies Body Found in Rib Mountain
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the body found in Rib Mountain on August 22, 2022, as Robert E. Wenitschka, a 74- year-old male, who died of natural causes. Through their investigation, the Sheriff’s Office learned that Wenitschka was homeless with...
Wausau area obituaries September 21, 2022
Evelyn M. Sommi, 86, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born Evelyn Mae Zeitelhack, September 4, 1936, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Leo and Frances Zeitelhack of Tomahawk, Wisconsin. After high school, Evelyn entered Lincoln County Teachers College where she met the...
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged in death of toddler hit and killed by train in Taylor County
MEDFORD, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a woman who is charged in the death of her two-year-old son in Taylor County. Sept. 21, 2022 court records show 31-year-old Natasha Bratland of Lublin, Wis. pleaded no contest and was found guilty of all three counts. She was ordered to serve two years on probation, and if she follows all the conditions of her sentence, after three years, the first count of felony neglect of a child causing death will be dismissed.
Deal reached in case against Wausau man man accused of abusing toddler
A Wausau man accused of abusing a child who suffered a severe injury and nearly died while in his care will avoid a trial after a plea agreement was reached this month, court records show. Aaron Radtke, 24, faces charges in Marathon County Circuit Court of first degree recklessly endangering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wausau man faces hit-and-run charges after rollover crash on Hwy. 52
A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau was shut down for several hours earlier this month due to what police described as a utility emergency involving downed power lines. But court documents show the power lines were hanging over the roadway due to a single-vehicle rollover involving three teenagers.
WSAW
Wiper fluid mist was motive in alleged road rage case
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 56-year-old Wausau man is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety and disorderly conduct after he’s accused of pointing a gun at another driver. Todd Pranke is free on a $10,000 signature bond. The incident began around noon on Saturday. Court documents state...
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin captured and arrested 15 violent fugitives in Wisconsin during a four-day warrant sweep across the state, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Thursday. The mission, called “Operation hot shot,” closed 24 state...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
95.5 FM WIFC
Kronenwetter Village Board to Consider Extension for Interim Administrator
KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU) — Village leaders in Kronenwetter will soon consider an extension of Interim Administrator Duane Gau’s stay. The Village’s Administrative Policy Committee discussed a 90-day extension during Tuesday’s meeting. According to the agreement as drafted Gau would remain on staff through January 11th, 2023, and receive a raise to $85 per hour. That’s up from $76 per hour in the original 90-day agreement.
95.5 FM WIFC
New UWSP “Field Lab” Dedicated To Late Professor
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — A late forestry professor at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point was honored on Wednesday. The College of Natural Resources’ newest ‘field lab’ was dedicated in honor of the late Bob Engelhard, who passed away one year ago to the day.
After latest arrest, Wausau father accused in son’s overdose death reaches plea deal
A Wausau father accused of supplying a fatal dose of drugs to his son and girlfriend has reached a plea agreement on homicide charges, weeks after he was found unresponsive in his home and brought to jail on bail jumping charges. Roderick H. Schultz, of Wausau, was formally charged July...
Comments / 0