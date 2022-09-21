Read full article on original website
Jeff Bezos Falls Down the Ranking of Richest People in the World Due to This Indian Billionaire
Indian tycoon Gautam Adani is coming for the Amazon founder.
Aveva investor plans to reject Schneider takeover offer - FT
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada-based Mawer Investment management, a top investor in Aveva PLC (AVV.L), plans to reject Schneider Electric's (SCHN.PA) 9.5 billion pounds ($10.66 billion) takeover offer, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
Trump's $1BN funding agreement for Truth Social could crumble next week - with hedge funds allowed to walk away when merger wasn't completed
The social media company behind former President Donald Trump's Truth Social is in danger of its $1 billion financing deal crumbling by next week. The New York Times reported Thursday that the deal, which was agreed to by about three dozen hedge funds, along with other wealthy investors, hits a crucial deadline on September 20.
Barclays shareholders sue in U.S. over $17.6 billion debt sale blunder
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) was sued on Friday in a proposed U.S. class action in which shareholders claimed they were defrauded in connection with the British bank's sale of $17.6 billion more debt than regulators had allowed.
Why Exxon Mobil, BP And Shell Shares Are All Getting Hammered
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM, BP plc BP and Shell PLC SHEL shares are trading lower by 5.96% to $85.15, 8.49% to $28.18 and 7.80% to $48.27, respectively, Friday morning. Shares of several oil & gas companies are trading lower amid strength in the dollar and raised fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike. An economic slowdown could negatively impact oil demand.
Liz Truss, a former big oil economist, has a big plan to save consumers this winter that doesn’t hang energy firms with the bill
Liz Truss's government has announced measures to stop businesses’ energy bills rising drastically. British businesses are “breathing a sigh of relief” after the government announced a long-awaited scheme to help companies with spiraling energy costs—but many are warning the measures do not go far enough. Newly...
5 Buy-Rated Stocks Trading Under $10 That Also Pay Huge Dividends
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no history or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008
The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25%...
1 ETF That's All You Need for Retirement, Plus 7 More to Consider
Get familiar with exchange-traded funds, because they can serve you well.
Britain's new vision leaves onlookers with nightmares
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's new economic agenda represents the biggest gamble for growth in a major Western democracy in at least 40 years, for which the chance of success fell instantly as investors ditched sterling assets.
National Insurance hike SCRAPPED: Exact date rise will be reversed saving Brits hundreds of pounds
THE National Insurance hike will be SCRAPPED from November 6 in a massive relief for hard-up Brits. As the cost of living crisis continues to crunch family finances, Kwasi Kwarteng vowed that axing the tax would "raise living standards for all". The Chancellor said: “Taxing our way to prosperity has...
South Korean Authorities Seized $184 Million In Crypto Against Unpaid Taxes
Despite the South Korean Government’s deep interest in metaverse and web 3 technology, the country implements aggressive policies when it comes to regulations and taxation. As reported by local news outlet Yonhap News on Thursday, the South Korean Tax Authority has seized 260 billion won ($184.3 million) in crypto belonging to tax evaders. However, the agency froze that amount in a timeframe between 2021 to 2022.
What Does the Housing Recession Mean for Rithm Capital?
The real estate market seems to be cooling down, and this could affect earnings.
Britain sends investors fleeing with historic tax cuts and borrowing
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts and huge increases in borrowing on Friday in an economic agenda that floored financial markets, with sterling and British government bonds in freefall. Kwarteng scrapped the country's top rate of income tax, cancelled a planned rise in corporate...
Sri Lanka Aims to Have $2.9 Billion IMF Loan Finalised in December - Sources
LONDON (Reuters) - Sri Lanka expects the International Monetary Fund board to approve a $2.9 billion loan by year-end, officials from the country's central bank told investors during a virtual presentation on Friday, sources participating in the event said. Sri Lanka is struggling with its worst economic crisis in more...
Truss tax cuts will hand big banks and insurers £6.3bn, study says
Liz Truss’s government has been criticised for lining up tax cuts that will help big banks and insurers save more than £6bn over the next two years. The figures, compiled by the House of Commons Library, come as the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, prepares to freeze corporation tax as part of the government’s mini-budget on Friday.
Sri Lanka: Inflation rate jumps to 70.2% in August
Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate surged to more than 70% in August as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in over seven decades. Official data also showed food prices rose by 84.6% compared to a year ago. The South Asian nation of 22m people was plunged into financial and...
What is inflation and what is its current rate in the UK and Europe?
The Bank of England (BoE) defines inflation simply as a term used by economists to “describe the increase in prices over time”.Rising costs in goods and services on the UK high street indicate that the value of the British pound is in decline, which in turn means a reduction in consumers’ purchasing power and therefore their quality of life, as they are discouraged from spending more than they can afford. This in turn eats into national economic growth.“A healthy economy needs to have a low and stable rate of inflation,” the central bank explains. “The government sets a target...
What are the odds of a U.S. recession in 2023?
The stock market suffered more heavy losses during the past week in response to another aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike, and the S&P 500 is approaching a retest of its 52-week low of 3,636 back in June. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee raised its fed funds target range by 0.75% to between 3% and 3.25%. The move marks the third 0.75% rate hike for the Fed in four months as it continues to battle...
Mini-budget: Live music, nighttime and hospitality industries react
Figures from the live music, nighttime and hospitality industries have responded the UK government’s mini-budget announcement today (September 23). This morning, Chancellor Of The Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng delivered an official statement in the House Of Commons in which he outlined a series of tax cuts and new economic measures.
