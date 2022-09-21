Read full article on original website
CNBC
Celsius has a Hail Mary bankruptcy plan: Turn its debt into a new cryptocurrency
In an internal meeting, Celsius’ leadership discussed a plan to issue an “IOU” cryptocurrency to customers who signed up for some of its accounts. The company says it is building out a new system to track its assets, which was formerly done using a simple Excel spreadsheet, according to sources familiar with the company.
FOXBusiness
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
Social Security update: Regular benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out today for millions
Select Social Security recipients can expect their regular monthly payment, worth an average of $1,547, today.
A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation
Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
I bought a BMW convertible & binged on fast food in a day-long spree after $31K was put in my bank account by mistake
A TEENAGER spent $31,000 that was mistakenly deposited into his account on a BMW convertible and fast food during his shocking spending spree. The 18-year-old, who withdrew $20,000 in cash and made $5,000 worth of purchases with his debit card, was slapped with 10 years probation as a result of his illegal spending rampage.
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt
Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”
Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
Millions of student loan borrowers will automatically get a refund for payments made during the pandemic
Millions of Americans with federal student loans will automatically receive a refund from the U.S. Department of Education for payments they made during the COVID-19 payment pause when they apply for student loan forgiveness, according to the department’s website. Borrowers will get a refund automatically if they qualify for...
Business Insider
How to fill out the student-loan forgiveness application for defrauded borrowers
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Borrowers who went to one of...
Gen X and elder millennials who 'sacrificed' to pay off their student loans have a complicated view of Biden's debt forgiveness: 'Are they going to give me a $20,000 tax credit? No they aren't.'
Not all Americans were thrilled with last week's student-debt cancellation. Some who already repaid their loans believe the decision was unfair.
Family Check Bank Account To Find They're $99 Billion in Debt: 'Distraught'
A family was left in shock recently when they discovered a bank balance of -$99,999,999,999.22 on their online banking information. Nineteen-year-old Kana Kardong, from Seattle, shared a screenshot of the image on Reddit where it has received more than 49,000 upvotes. Alongside the image, she joked: "Either my bank messed up, or I am going to have to start making financial adjustments."
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
New Income Driven Student Loan Repayment Plan Could Impact Borrowers’ Finances Positively for Decades
Much of the public focus on President Joe Biden's loan forgiveness plan has zeroed in on two things: the extension of the federal student loan payment pause until the end of the year and the $10,000...
Student-loan companies are raising 'serious concerns' by offering refinancing options to borrowers that could make them ineligible for Biden's debt cancellation
Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness for some federal borrowers. But some student-loan companies are offering borrowers the option to refinance to private loans. Doing so could block a borrower from getting federal relief, and the CFPB said it raises "serious concerns." While many might be rejoicing President...
The CEO of a major student-loan company says Biden's loan forgiveness plan has 'created all types of confusion' for borrowers
Navient CEO Jack Remondi said Biden's student-loan forgiveness has created "confusion." He said borrowers with FFEL loans still need additional guidance on steps they need to take to get relief. Currently, the Education Department is advising people with FFEL loans to consolidate into direct loans to qualify. Weeks after President...
Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness
President Joe Biden announced his administration’s much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of Parent PLUS loans to match Pell grants, which get the highest relief under the plan. Live Richer Podcast: How...
Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
ValueWalk
New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
money.com
Student Loan Payments Resume in January, but Most Borrowers Say They Can't Afford to Pay
The U.S. government's student loan payment pause doesn't end for another few months, but financial anxiety is already setting in for borrowers — most of whom who say they won't be able to handle the bill. A new survey from decision intelligence company Morning Consult found that payments starting...
Warren warns Navient taking ‘advantage’ of borrowers in suggesting refinance of student loans
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday accused student loan servicing giant Navient of pushing its borrowers to refinance their federal loans into private ones, which would make them ineligible for a loan forgiveness program announced by President Biden. Under a plan unveiled by the White House last month, individuals making...
