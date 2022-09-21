ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Celsius has a Hail Mary bankruptcy plan: Turn its debt into a new cryptocurrency

In an internal meeting, Celsius’ leadership discussed a plan to issue an “IOU” cryptocurrency to customers who signed up for some of its accounts. The company says it is building out a new system to track its assets, which was formerly done using a simple Excel spreadsheet, according to sources familiar with the company.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Paris#Farallon Capital#French#Greenyellow Sas#Ardian Sas
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Newsweek

Family Check Bank Account To Find They're $99 Billion in Debt: 'Distraught'

A family was left in shock recently when they discovered a bank balance of -$99,999,999,999.22 on their online banking information. Nineteen-year-old Kana Kardong, from Seattle, shared a screenshot of the image on Reddit where it has received more than 49,000 upvotes. Alongside the image, she joked: "Either my bank messed up, or I am going to have to start making financial adjustments."
RELATIONSHIPS
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Student-loan companies are raising 'serious concerns' by offering refinancing options to borrowers that could make them ineligible for Biden's debt cancellation

Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness for some federal borrowers. But some student-loan companies are offering borrowers the option to refinance to private loans. Doing so could block a borrower from getting federal relief, and the CFPB said it raises "serious concerns." While many might be rejoicing President...
EDUCATION
Business Insider

The CEO of a major student-loan company says Biden's loan forgiveness plan has 'created all types of confusion' for borrowers

Navient CEO Jack Remondi said Biden's student-loan forgiveness has created "confusion." He said borrowers with FFEL loans still need additional guidance on steps they need to take to get relief. Currently, the Education Department is advising people with FFEL loans to consolidate into direct loans to qualify. Weeks after President...
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness

President Joe Biden announced his administration’s much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of Parent PLUS loans to match Pell grants, which get the highest relief under the plan. Live Richer Podcast: How...
EDUCATION
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
EDUCATION
ValueWalk

New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy