Carmel, IN

FOX59

Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana

GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger...
GAS CITY, IN
WTHR

Police searching for man missing from southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for a 64-year-old man who was last seen on the southeast side earlier this week. According to IMPD, Ricky L. Burns was last seen in the area of 3800 S. Keystone Ave. on the afternoon of Sept. 20. He was wearing a t-shirt, shorts and white tennis shoes and was using a black-colored wheelchair.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was in the car that had taken his wife to the hospital and he’d gone to retrieve it.
MUNCIE, IN
Effingham Radio

Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning

An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IU student remembered on campus by friends and family during vigil

Family and friends say Nate Stratton was the happiest he'd been during his junior year at Indiana University. IU student remembered on campus by friends and family …. Indiana lawmakers consider driving cards for undocumented …. Walmart claims departments responding to distribution …. Downtown bars, restaurants ready for Colts return...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Triple shooting across from near north side church leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a triple shooting that left one person dead across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among a landscaping crew. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Home health care worker charged with fraud

A 22-year-old home health care worker has been charged with fraud, accused of using a client's credit card to pay off about $950 worth of bills. Alise S. Dailey, of Eagles Way Drive in Lafayette, was a "fill-in employee" for a local company, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. A West Lafayette customer called police in August to report two unrecognized charges on her credit card, and she suspected Dailey, who had been in the home to care for the caller's husband.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Show in Westfield through Sunday

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indy Now ditched the studio Friday to broadcast live from Grand Park Event Center, where Central Indiana’s only fall home show is open through Sunday. Donell Heberer Walton, owner of Suburban Indy Shows, explained all the things to see, do, learn and shop at the fall Home & Outdoor Living Show, including:
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

Lebanon meth trafficker had loaded handguns inside his couch

LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties was also hiding loaded firearms inside his couch, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Max W. Woodard II, 57, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. According to court documents, Woodard’s meth trafficking was discovered […]
LEBANON, IN

