Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures struggled today with highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s so far. Normal high is 73 degrees. Clouds keep increasing from the west as our next system gets closer. Scattered showers are expected overnight, especially midnight-3am.Saturday will feature a milder, southwest wind flow bringing temperatures into the 70s.Cold front brings breezy & cooler conditions Sunday with a 30% chance for showers.TONIGHT: PASSING SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 55.SATURDAY: MIXED SKIES. MILD. HIGH 73.SATURDAY NIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 59.SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 68. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS TO 30 MPH.
Possible showers and temps in mid 40s moving in
FIRST, THE THURSDAY WEATHER HEADLINES: –This morning low temp of 52 at O’Hare was the coolest in the 3 months since June 19 (when it hit 52). –The daytime high of 63 at O’Hare was the first high which failed rise out of the 60s since May –Even cooler air hits the first half of […]
Fall is here so when will first snowflakes fall in Chicago?
Chicago - There are sure signs of fall all around us. Temperatures tumbled into the 30s in our colder spots Friday morning. Woodstock dipped to a chilly 36 degrees for their morning low. It was the coldest start to a day in over three months. Last night was a perfect...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chance south of I-80 Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms are possible this afternoon mainly south of I-80.Gusty winds and small hail are possible with any stronger storms that form. Wave heights will increase this afternoon through tomorrow making for a high swim risk for dangerous rip currents. Much cooler trend ahead. The change is right on time as fall begins Thursday evening.Weekend rain chances are looking less impressive.OVERNIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOW 53.THURSDAY: BREEZY & BRIGHT. COOLER. HIGH 63.FRIDAY: EXTRA CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER WITH SUNSET. HIGH 64.
fox32chicago.com
Mugginess lingers in Chicago ahead of cold front
CHICAGO - Transition day as we move from a hot air mass to a cool Canadian one. It will be warm and muggy this morning. Chicago should hit 80 degrees with southern burbs a little warmer, and northern burbs a few ticks cooler. The cold front oozes in and temps will ease back a bit late this afternoon.
Grab your sweaters! Coolest temps in 4 months coming
GET THE SWEATERS AND LIGHT JACKETS READY–CHICAGO IS HEADED FOR ITS COOLEST DAYTIME TEMPS IN THE 4-MONTHS SINCE THIS PAST MAY–A 15 to 20-DEG PULLBACK BETWEEN WED AND TOMORROW AFTERNOONS–MORNING TEMPS SLATED FOR A 20+-DEG PULLBACK BY DAYBREAK THURSDAY–INCOMING “NNW” WINDS TO CHURN LAKE MICHIGAN WITH WAVES & RIP CURRENTS TO BUILD—AND WEEKEND WARMING TO GIVE WAY TO STILL COOLER AIR BY/DURING EARLY/MID NEXT WEEK.
As Fall Begins, Here's When Winter Will Arrive in the Northern Hemisphere
Thursday is a day that millions of Americans had been waiting for, as the autumnal equinox finally arrived in the Northern Hemisphere. The equinox, which technically arrives at 8:04 p.m. Central Daylight Time, signals the approach of cooler weather and changing leaves, but it also points to the looming winter that many Chicagoans dread.
Fall Season Begins Today, But What Time? Here's When the Autumn Equinox Takes Place
Fall will officially begin Thursday as the autumn equinox ushers in the new season for 2022. While Mother Nature is certainly taking note of the seasonal shift in the Chicago area, sending temperature highs plummeting into the 60s - a sharp drop from the 90s many saw Tuesday this week- the official start time won't begin until later Thursday evening.
Chicago Radar: Track Thunderstorms as They Develop in Chicago Area
With potentially severe storms set for the Chicago area Tuesday, how can you tell when the rain is expected to start, stop or possibly even get worse in your area?. Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar. Any storms that do develop could bring damaging winds,...
WGNtv.com
Thursday pollen count & Lake Michigan water temps
The latest POLLEN and LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMP info is in. HERE’S THE THURSDAY POLLEN INFO from Dr. Rachna Shah and Caitlin Walker of Loyola Medicine:. THURSDAY LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPS from my NWS-Chicago colleagues:. SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE, IL. 938 AM CDT Thu...
WGNtv.com
Friday morning temps coldest in nearly 4 months
CHICAGO RECORDS COOLEST MIN TEMP FRIDAY MORNING AT O’HARE IN NEARLY 4 MONTHS (SINCE MAY 28th): 50-DEG AT O’HARE–MIDWAY DIPS TO 52-DEG—MCHENRY & BOTH HEBRON and LA PORTE, INDIANA WERE THE AREA’S CHILLIEST–DIPPING TO 37 FRIDAY MORNING. As if on cue, there was a...
WGNtv.com
Thunderstorms are now on a weakening trend, and all warnings and watches have been canceled.
SEVERE WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 705 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 COOK IL- 705 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IS CANCELLED... THE STORM WHICH PROMPTED THE WARNING HAS WEAKENED BELOW SEVERE LIMITS, AND NO LONGER POSES AN IMMEDIATE THREAT TO LIFE OR PROPERTY. THEREFORE, THE WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 538 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 709 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC031-043-197-210115- /O.CAN.KLOT.SV.A.0538.000000T0000Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS CANCELS 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOLINGBROOK, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, DOWNERS GROVE, EVANSTON, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, PARK FOREST, SCHAUMBURG, WHEATON, AND WILMINGTON. $$ LMZ740>742-210115- /O.CAN.KLOT.SV.A.0538.000000T0000Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS CANCELS THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL.
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More
Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the...
32 million birds begin flying south
ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season. Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially in Illinois, Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.” The […]
Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Chicago area pumpkin patches to visit this fall
CHICAGO — It’s officially fall in the Chicago area meaning pumpkin patches are ready to welcome everyone to celebrate the fall season. Check out some of the pumpkin farms and patches you can visit in the area: Abbey Farms 2855 Hard Rd.Aurora, IL 60502abbeyfarms.org Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm and Fall Fest 13341 W. 151st St.Homer Glen, […]
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #538 issued for much of the Illinois portion of the Chicago Metropolitan area; valid until 8:00 pm CDT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 538 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 455 PM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 455 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...A small cluster of supercells may persist for the next couple of hours while moving across northeast Illinois into the Chicago area, with the potential to produce isolated large hail and wind damage. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles north of Marseilles IL to 65 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 538 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 454 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC031-037-043-089-093-097-111-197-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE KALB IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE KANE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GURNEE, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE. $$ LMZ740>742-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL.
Pumpkin Patches, Apple Picking and More Things to Do Around Chicago This Fall
Tell-tale signs of autumn are starting to fall into place: colorful leaves, brisk weather, shorter days, pumpkin spice — and, of course, an abundance of seasonal activities. From visiting pumpkin patches, to picking apples, to venturing through haunted houses, there are plenty of ways to rake in the season throughout the Chicago area.
Best Shrimp Shack: Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp
Best of Bridgeport and Canaryville 2022 The post Best Shrimp Shack: Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp appeared first on South Side Weekly.
