Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 21, 2022: Frank Anthony Wall, attorney, active in politics, remembered

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 22, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dorothy O’Connell (nee Platt) passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 91. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Dorothy loved to travel and enjoyed reminiscing about her experiences. She moved to Staten Island in 1978 and worked for Salmon Real Estate for over 15 years. She was an active member in the community and spent weekends looking for treasures at yard sales and watching the Oakland Raiders. Read the full obit on SILive.
Source: Woman found dead in waters off Staten Island was from New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 65-year-old woman whose body was found in the waters off of Staten Island lived in Union Beach, N.J., according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. While officials have not yet released the identification of the woman, authorities are probing a report that...
Double disgrace: Flagrant dumping on Staten Island street — and not much being done about it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. If this applies, then there appears to be quite a fortune to be made along Goethals Road North where heaps of tires, old furniture and discarded small construction materials among other things often overflow into the street.
2 Men Restrained Female Workers With Zipties To Rob $578K From NJ Check Cashers At Gunpoint: DA
Two men from New York City were arrested and jailed after they were apparently connected to a series of gunpoint robberies at check cashing services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania that involved female workers being restrained with zipties, authorities announced. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn,...
Winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $17K purchased in Eltingville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Another top-prize winning New York Lottery ticket was sold on Staten Island, the New York Lottery announced Friday. The top-prize winning ticket for the Sept. 22 TAKE 5 drawing was purchased at Naz Cards & Gifts Inc., located at 4346 Amboy Rd. in Eltingville. The ticket...
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
Staten Island hospital welcomes five sets of twins
DONGAN HILLS, Staten Island (PIX11) — The staff at Staten Island University Hospital are caring for five sets of twins at the same time, breaking the facility’s previous record. Four sets of the twins are girls and the other set of twins are boys, according to a spokesperson. The babies were born in the range […]
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
Annual health fair to be held in Midland Beach Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Midland Beach’s Turtle Circle will play host to an end-of-summer health fair on Saturday, according to a media release from Assemblyman Michael Tannousis’ office. Tannousis (R-East Shore/South Brooklyn) will host the “Boardwalk Bash” on the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Boardwalk in partnership with Rep....
Authorities identify woman found dead in water off Great Kills Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman whose body was found in the waters off of Great Kills Park has been identified by law enforcement officials. New Jersey State Police have identified the woman as 65-year-old Susan Mikson, of Union Beach, N.J. At around 7 a.m. Thursday, a body was located along the shoreline in Crooks Point., according to a New Jersey State Police spokesperson. Mikson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Individuals sought for questioning in connection with burglaries on Staten Island; break-ins reported at restaurants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for help identifying individuals sought for questioning in connection with separate burglaries of restaurants on the North Shore amid a nearly 20% increase in break-ins on Staten Island. At least four restaurants on the North Shore has been...
Max Rose campaign sign defaced with swastika on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Max Rose campaign sign was defaced with a swastika in West Brighton, just feet away from a local temple. The swastika, drawn in black ink beside the word “No!” runs through the name of the former congressman, who is Jewish. It was discovered by a neighborhood resident near the corner of Forest Avenue and Hart Boulevard, located close to Temple Israel Reform Congregation.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Another royal soon to be gone
Idyllic would be the word to use in describing my neighborhood in Brooklyn. There were, if I remember correctly, five dead-end streets between Foster Avenue and Avenue H. One was the “cut,” Glenwood Road which cut through Rugby Road for a few blocks and cut over the BMT tracks. The other streets were 110 yards long, something a boy needs to know for setting up street games and running races. The houses had front yards and backyards lined with trees, mostly American Sycamores with big leaves and extended branches. This is a recollection of backyards.
Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYC education policy panel gets new Staten Island representative
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Borough President Vito Fossella has named a new Staten Island representative to New York City’s Panel for Educational Policy (PEP) — a largely mayor-appointed board that makes decisions on contracts and policy decisions in New York City schools. The PEP consists of 15...
Staten Island woman tried several excuses to avoid jury duty. Then the judge called her on the carpet.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — First, the prospective juror in an assault case in state Supreme Court, St. George, told a judge on Thursday English is her second language, and she couldn’t serve on the panel because of a problem with some words. Then, after admitting she had no...
Hiking on Staten Island | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One morning, you step outdoors . . . and something is different. Sunrise is later, the birds’ songs change, and there’s a hint of coolness in the air that brings our thoughts to oatmeal, soup and campfires. Even if it’s not the magic...
WHERE'S ARIYAH? Girl, 12, last seen leaving SI home
The NYPD is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her Staten Island home this week.
