ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 21, 2022: Frank Anthony Wall, attorney, active in politics, remembered

By Steve Zaffarano
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 22, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dorothy O’Connell (nee Platt) passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 91. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Dorothy loved to travel and enjoyed reminiscing about her experiences. She moved to Staten Island in 1978 and worked for Salmon Real Estate for over 15 years. She was an active member in the community and spent weekends looking for treasures at yard sales and watching the Oakland Raiders. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Florida, NY
Staten Island, NY
Obituaries
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frank Anthony#Anthony Wall#Ps 41#New Dorp High School#Wagner College#The Supreme Court#The Republican Party#Republican#The School Board#Gop#Silive#Pine Run Health Center#Tottenville High School#U S Customs Inspector#Parkinson S Disease
PIX11

Staten Island hospital welcomes five sets of twins

DONGAN HILLS, Staten Island (PIX11) — The staff at Staten Island University Hospital are caring for five sets of twins at the same time, breaking the facility’s previous record. Four sets of the twins are girls and the other set of twins are boys, according to a spokesperson. The babies were born in the range […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Authorities identify woman found dead in water off Great Kills Park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman whose body was found in the waters off of Great Kills Park has been identified by law enforcement officials. New Jersey State Police have identified the woman as 65-year-old Susan Mikson, of Union Beach, N.J. At around 7 a.m. Thursday, a body was located along the shoreline in Crooks Point., according to a New Jersey State Police spokesperson. Mikson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
UNION BEACH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Staten Island Advance

Max Rose campaign sign defaced with swastika on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Max Rose campaign sign was defaced with a swastika in West Brighton, just feet away from a local temple. The swastika, drawn in black ink beside the word “No!” runs through the name of the former congressman, who is Jewish. It was discovered by a neighborhood resident near the corner of Forest Avenue and Hart Boulevard, located close to Temple Israel Reform Congregation.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Another royal soon to be gone

Idyllic would be the word to use in describing my neighborhood in Brooklyn. There were, if I remember correctly, five dead-end streets between Foster Avenue and Avenue H. One was the “cut,” Glenwood Road which cut through Rugby Road for a few blocks and cut over the BMT tracks. The other streets were 110 yards long, something a boy needs to know for setting up street games and running races. The houses had front yards and backyards lined with trees, mostly American Sycamores with big leaves and extended branches. This is a recollection of backyards.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy