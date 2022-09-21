Over the last decade, there has been a sharp increase in the expectation for leaders to use data to guide their decision making. Data is a useful resource in our organisations because it helps us understand how we are performing, where things are going well, and where we should focus our attention. The data that we rely on is usually quantitative, which is numerical, tangible, measurable information that we can track as single metrics or over time.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 23 DAYS AGO