UN News Centre
High-level event on ending the COVID-19 pandemic through equitable access to vaccines, tests and treatments (Accessibility feed)
- The first roundtable will share experiences and critical actions needed to vaccinate all at-risk populations and healthcare workers on the way to achieving the 70% coverage target. - The second roundtable will discuss the implementation of effective national test to. treat strategies, including equitable access to new oral antiviral...
MedicalXpress
Study looks at impact of artificial intelligence on primary health care
Whether we're ready or not, artificial intelligence (AI) already plays a role in many health care settings. However, cautiously developing, deploying and even defining further AI advancements will determine its impact and efficacy in the years ahead, according to a new University of Western Ontario study. Interdisciplinary researchers from family...
Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients
When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
Fast Company
Strategic partnerships in health care services: An untapped resource for accelerating growth
I believe partnerships are one of health care’s most underdeveloped value-creation strategies, despite providing organizations with a rich ecosystem ripe with creative growth tactics. As the health care market matures and continues to evolve, securing the right partnerships for scaling organizations is moving to the top of health leaders’...
The U.S. pours money into health care, then holds back on social services that can improve health
Access to hospitals and doctors alone will not improve the overall health of people who face the challenge of being poor.
MedicalXpress
Waist-to-hip ratio better predicts early death than BMI and provides superior measure of healthy weight, study finds
Waist-to-hip ratio is a stronger predictor of early death than BMI and should be considered as a superior measure of healthy weight, new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found. Body mass index...
blockchain.news
Covalent Rolls Out Educational Program to Bridge Skills Gap in Web3
Covalent, a Web3 data provider that is backed by Binance Labs and Coinbase Ventures, launched a program aimed at bridging the data analytics skills gap for workers in Web3. Since data is considered as the new oil, the program dubbed Data Alchemist Boot-Camp will provide education related to data analytics in the Web3 and blockchain spaces. Per the report:
Nature.com
Addressing gender imbalances in health: unique challenges for African female cardiologists
Women who are health providers face unique challenges when building their careers. Despite this, African female cardiologists should have a role in building equitable health systems and minimizing gender disparities in health care by mentoring girls and young women who aspire to a career in medicine and science. I was...
ValueWalk
Costly Premiums, Staffing Shortages, And Unsatisfied Patients Are Only The Tip Of The Iceberg For America’s Eroding Healthcare System
The American healthcare system is eroding at a rapid pace, pushing workers and patients towards the abyss as a torrent of COVID-related issues continues to persist two years after the pandemic took hold of the country. With problems only worsening, Americans are feeling less and less satisfied with the current...
UN News Centre
Build momentum to ‘finish the job’ and end COVID-19 pandemic, Guterres urges
Senior UN officials, including Secretary-General António Guterres, took part in a High-Level event at UN Headquarters in New York on Friday, noting the encouraging progress that has been made towards ending the COVID-19 pandemic, while acknowledging that work still needs to be done to ensure the most vulnerable are protected.
ceoworld.biz
Why leaders should be data-informed, not data-driven
Over the last decade, there has been a sharp increase in the expectation for leaders to use data to guide their decision making. Data is a useful resource in our organisations because it helps us understand how we are performing, where things are going well, and where we should focus our attention. The data that we rely on is usually quantitative, which is numerical, tangible, measurable information that we can track as single metrics or over time.
How the US can harness the possibilities of biotechnology
This fall marks the 50th anniversary of a fateful meeting at a deli in Hawaii where two scientists, both in town for a conference, collaborated over corned beef sandwiches on the idea that would give rise to the modern biotechnology industry, now with a global market share topping $1 trillion, according to one recent global analysis. The story of scientists Stanley Cohen and Herbert Boyer is a classic tale of American innovation. Their invention of an efficient, reliable method for gene transfer spawned a whole new sector of companies, whose products range from lifesaving drugs and disease resistant plants to climate-friendly fuels and materials.
cryptoslate.com
IMF calls for coordinated approach to global crypto regulation
The international monetary fund (IMF) has called on regulators worldwide to work toward a coordinated effort to regulate the crypto market, as its effect has a far-reaching impact on global economies. According to the IMF in its recent September bulletin, the crypto market, which reached a global market capitalization of...
Nursing Times
Expert group cites ‘massive global failures’ in Covid-19 response
The global response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been a “massive failure” that led to millions of preventable deaths, according to a report by experts gathered together by a leading medical journal. The Lancet Commission on lessons for the future from the Covid-19 pandemic blames multiple failures in...
AdWeek
Twitter Moderation Research Consortium Opens Applications to More Researchers
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Researchers can now apply for membership in the Twitter Moderation Research Consortium, which the social network initially discussed...
Nature.com
Japan’s $2-billion initiative to prep pandemic vaccines in 100 days
A new centre will invest in shots for a range of infectious diseases so the country is ready for future outbreaks. You have full access to this article via your institution. After recognizing that Japan was slow to develop vaccines for COVID-19, the government has pledged to invest US$2 billion in a vaccine-research initiative to ensure that the country is ready to respond promptly to future epidemics.
unesco.org
Transforming Education Summit: UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition convenes to discuss opportunities for collaboration and scale up
UNESCO, on behalf of the Global Education Coalition, organized several events in collaboration with member organizations and Ministries of Education. These conversations focused on how the Coalition can scale up its impact beyond the COVID-19 recovery and advance the transformation of education through partnerships. On 17 October, as part of...
UnitedHealthcare and Peloton to Provide Millions of More People With Access to a Leading Interactive Fitness Platform
MINNETONKA, Minn. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- UnitedHealthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) have renewed and expanded their relationship to help more people get or stay active and improve their overall well-being. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005675/en/ Millions of more UnitedHealthcare members may now be eligible – at no additional cost – for a yearlong subscription to the Peloton App as part of their health benefits. (Photo source: Peloton Interactive, Inc.)
UN News Centre
Noncommunicable diseases now ‘top killers globally’ – UN health agency report
From heart disease to cancer and diabetes, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) now outnumber infectious diseases as the “top killers globally,” the UN health agency said in a new report, released on Wednesday, with one person under 70 dying every two seconds from an NCD. The report and new data...
healthleadersmedia.com
62 Studies Don't Lie: Little Differentiation Between Medicare and MA
With few exceptions, highlights from KFF's review reveal much parity between the programs. — In a review of 62 studies comparing original Medicare and Medicare Advantage (MA), Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) found "few big differences…on a variety of measures." These measures included beneficiary experience, affordability, service utilization, and quality. KFF noted that these results were based on "strong evidence or [findings that] have been replicated across multiple studies."
