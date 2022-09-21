Read full article on original website
Black Enterprise to Host Virtual C-Suite & Boardroom Equity Summit on Sept. 22
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announces the return of its C-Suite & Boardroom Equity Summit on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5:45 p.m. ET to 8:00 p.m. ET. The free event will explore whether the nation’s largest publicly traded...
4 ways small-business owners can retain diverse talent, including mentorship programs and employee surveys
Some experts say having a chief diversity officer can encourage leaders to funnel DEI issues to that person, instead of taking them on themselves.
Fast Company
Strategic partnerships in health care services: An untapped resource for accelerating growth
I believe partnerships are one of health care’s most underdeveloped value-creation strategies, despite providing organizations with a rich ecosystem ripe with creative growth tactics. As the health care market matures and continues to evolve, securing the right partnerships for scaling organizations is moving to the top of health leaders’...
Expert: businesses should look into sustainable investments
Investing in the planet is something more businesses and financial advisers are taking a closer look at. Alix Lebec, CEO and founder of Lebec Consulting, told WBBM “sustainable investing” is part of the fight to save the planet.
unesco.org
Transforming Education Summit: UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition convenes to discuss opportunities for collaboration and scale up
UNESCO, on behalf of the Global Education Coalition, organized several events in collaboration with member organizations and Ministries of Education. These conversations focused on how the Coalition can scale up its impact beyond the COVID-19 recovery and advance the transformation of education through partnerships. On 17 October, as part of...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Women in Supply Chain Forum Addresses DEI Efforts
When there’s a good balance of men and women sitting at the decision-making table, the overall company culture is in a better place. And, many of today’s youth are looking for that company culture; they’re looking to join teams that embody diversity, and that inclusion aspect means involving more women in the supply chain.
Poets and Quants
Busy Month For Deloitte: Consulting Giant Announces Major B-School Initiatives
One of the biggest consulting companies in the world is also one of the biggest employers of business school graduates. So it’s news when Deloitte announces a new partnership with a leading B-school — even more so when it announces more than half a dozen of them. Deloitte...
blockchain.news
WEF Launches Coalition to Deal with Climate Change through Web3.0
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has established a Crypto Sustainability Coalition to investigate the capability of Web3 in tackling climate change. In a statement, the WEF noted that blockchain tools would propel transparency in the worldwide carbon credits market, whereas crypto mining would trigger renewable microgrids through off-peak demand and decentralization.
ESG is the Necessary Evil, and the Markets and Entrepreneurs are Taking Full Advantage
A few months ago, I published a piece arguing that ESG will become the new bottom line. This is not a politically motivated statement, and I don’t fully agree with the ESG approach. I do believe however, it is time to change, and it is time for executives, entrepreneurs, and investors to appreciate we are at an economic and societal transition point. This transition will force us to engage the consumer base more dynamically, while placing greater efforts to decarbonize our business operations. These issues are both good for business and good for society provided companies and investors are willing to take risk and change. Capitalism models should be leveraged to create profits while absorbing the societal problem-solving more systematically. Please note that I have adopted a rather broad definition of ESG in my analysis to ensure I capture the sustainability, clean tech, and climate risk investment trends.
Nursing Times
Expert group cites ‘massive global failures’ in Covid-19 response
The global response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been a “massive failure” that led to millions of preventable deaths, according to a report by experts gathered together by a leading medical journal. The Lancet Commission on lessons for the future from the Covid-19 pandemic blames multiple failures in...
Education is a human right–but it’s getting deprioritized in an age of crises
Multiple crises have undermined global efforts to improve children's access to education. The world is at a pivotal moment. Over the last few years, instability has emerged on a global scale. As a result, ensuring we meet the basic needs of children, such as access to food, water, shelter, safety, and security, has rightfully been on the global agenda. With children’s needs often competing for attention and resources, we must remember that education provides a huge force of stability for both children and society.
