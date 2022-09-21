ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
unesco.org

Transforming Education Summit: UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition convenes to discuss opportunities for collaboration and scale up

UNESCO, on behalf of the Global Education Coalition, organized several events in collaboration with member organizations and Ministries of Education. These conversations focused on how the Coalition can scale up its impact beyond the COVID-19 recovery and advance the transformation of education through partnerships. On 17 October, as part of...
EDUCATION
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Women in Supply Chain Forum Addresses DEI Efforts

When there’s a good balance of men and women sitting at the decision-making table, the overall company culture is in a better place. And, many of today’s youth are looking for that company culture; they’re looking to join teams that embody diversity, and that inclusion aspect means involving more women in the supply chain.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
blockchain.news

WEF Launches Coalition to Deal with Climate Change through Web3.0

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has established a Crypto Sustainability Coalition to investigate the capability of Web3 in tackling climate change. In a statement, the WEF noted that blockchain tools would propel transparency in the worldwide carbon credits market, whereas crypto mining would trigger renewable microgrids through off-peak demand and decentralization.
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

ESG is the Necessary Evil, and the Markets and Entrepreneurs are Taking Full Advantage

A few months ago, I published a piece arguing that ESG will become the new bottom line. This is not a politically motivated statement, and I don’t fully agree with the ESG approach. I do believe however, it is time to change, and it is time for executives, entrepreneurs, and investors to appreciate we are at an economic and societal transition point. This transition will force us to engage the consumer base more dynamically, while placing greater efforts to decarbonize our business operations. These issues are both good for business and good for society provided companies and investors are willing to take risk and change. Capitalism models should be leveraged to create profits while absorbing the societal problem-solving more systematically. Please note that I have adopted a rather broad definition of ESG in my analysis to ensure I capture the sustainability, clean tech, and climate risk investment trends.
ECONOMY
Nursing Times

Expert group cites ‘massive global failures’ in Covid-19 response

The global response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been a “massive failure” that led to millions of preventable deaths, according to a report by experts gathered together by a leading medical journal. The Lancet Commission on lessons for the future from the Covid-19 pandemic blames multiple failures in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Education is a human right–but it’s getting deprioritized in an age of crises

Multiple crises have undermined global efforts to improve children's access to education. The world is at a pivotal moment. Over the last few years, instability has emerged on a global scale. As a result, ensuring we meet the basic needs of children, such as access to food, water, shelter, safety, and security, has rightfully been on the global agenda. With children’s needs often competing for attention and resources, we must remember that education provides a huge force of stability for both children and society.
EDUCATION

